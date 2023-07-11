Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals are here and, I don’t know about you, but they always get a little overwhelming for me. There’s just so much to consider — is this the right time to get some new brand of technology? Should you use a Prime Day Deal to upgrade your closet storage? What about bedding, or trying out all of those Instagram products the algorithm keeps feeding you? Whether you’re looking for something specific or not, I’m here to help: the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 diaper deals are the deals you really need to pay attention to as a parent.

I know, maybe there’s a car seat on sale or a new changing mat, but listen. Diapers aren’t cheap, and the Amazon Prime Day diaper deals are really worth it. Several different brands have pretty great discounts, and it’s an easy way to stock up on sizes, get some extra boxes to keep in the car or at the grandparents’ house, or even give away as baby shower gifts. (But also, if you just want to fill your kid’s closet like you’re an Instagram influencer making a restocking video, there are also some great Amazon Prime Day deals on storage and racks.)

So before you get too starry-eyed with all the Amazon Prime Day deals, consider these Prime Day diaper sales first. There is up to 31% off diapers, wipes, and other diapering products — and the best part? The sales seem to focus on larger sizes rather than a bunch of newborn or size 1 diapers that babies often outgrow pretty quickly. This is definitely the kind of Prime Day diaper sale where you can stock up for the future.

Diapers are basically gold in the parenting world (except for maybe when they’re full and then they are just trash), and being able to have a stockpile in your kid’s current size and the next couple of sizes up is a major win. Whether you’re pregnant or already deep in the wiping territory already, consider these Amazon Prime Day diaper deals to save yourself some money and time.