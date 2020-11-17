The UPPAbaby Cruz V2 Is Going On Sale & You Don't Want To Miss This

For the discerning stroller user, the UPPAbaby Cruz V2 is the gold standard. Famed for its smooth ride, giant storage basket, and telescoping handlebars (ideal for super tall mamas), it’s the ultimate metropolitan cruiser. As such, it’s rare to see it go on sale. So mark your calendars: All CRUZ V2 Fashions will be marked down 20% from November 25 through November 30.

Why should you jump on this discount? Because if you buy the Cruz V2 now, you’ll basically have the only stroller you’ll ever need for your child’s entire life.

To begin with, the Cruz V2’s super sturdy frame is designed to carry a child from three months to 50 pounds. Translation: A 5-year-old can weigh around 45 pounds, so you could realistically carry your kid up until around age 6 in this stroller.

While the accessories aren’t on sale, you might want to throw some in your cart too, because Uppababy’s Cruz V2 can transform into a pram with the bassinet attachment. Even the Mesa car seat can latch in for super easy travel.

As for what shoppers will get with this 20% off deal, they’re looking at:

Toddler Seat + Bumper Bar

Frame + Wheels

Toddler Seat Bug Shield

Toddler Seat Rain Shield

Stands when folded

A bug shield and a rain shield = extra points in the preparedness department. Beyond such tricked out features, though, the real draw with this stroller is how well it rolls. Typically you hear the words “All-wheel suspension” in car commercials, but the same term applies to the Cruz V2. That means you can roll your child all over town without them getting nauseous from turbulence (something no parent has time to deal with). And all this comes in an attractive looking vehicle that’s available in nine colors.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.