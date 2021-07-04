Crack Your Kids Up With These 51 Hilarious Riddles

Word play, puns, and puzzles are a great learning tool for children. Kids might think they’re a game, but at the same time you’re secretly teaching them critical thinking skills — it’s like hiding vegetables in a bar of chocolate. And to get you started in raising an enthusiastic puzzler, consider these riddles for kids.
Kids’ understanding of a riddle will depend on their age range, but concern about whether they’ll “get it” shouldn’t stop you from riddling them. You might be surprised to find that your child either a) loves the game regardless of whether they understand what they’re playing or not or b) keeps mulling over the riddle for a few days coming up with different answers each day. And each answer is an opportunity to explore their ideas, understanding of abstract thoughts, and just giggle. Because let’s be honest, kids have hilarious answers to confusing questions.
As a bonus, once your child has mastered some of these riddles, tell them to make their own. You might be shocked to discover what clever ideas they come up with.
Ready to riddle? Pull this list out next time you’re on a road trip or at the dinner table and put your kids to the test.