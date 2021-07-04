Crack Your Kids Up With These 51 Hilarious Riddles

Word play, puns, and puzzles are a great learning tool for children. Kids might think they’re a game, but at the same time you’re secretly teaching them critical thinking skills — it’s like hiding vegetables in a bar of chocolate. And to get you started in raising an enthusiastic puzzler, consider these riddles for kids.

Kids’ understanding of a riddle will depend on their age range, but concern about whether they’ll “get it” shouldn’t stop you from riddling them. You might be surprised to find that your child either a) loves the game regardless of whether they understand what they’re playing or not or b) keeps mulling over the riddle for a few days coming up with different answers each day. And each answer is an opportunity to explore their ideas, understanding of abstract thoughts, and just giggle. Because let’s be honest, kids have hilarious answers to confusing questions.

As a bonus, once your child has mastered some of these riddles, tell them to make their own. You might be shocked to discover what clever ideas they come up with.

1 What’s black and white and read all over? eyecrave/E+/Getty Images A newspaper.

2 If you don’t keep me, I’ll break. What am I? A promise.

3 There’s only one word in the dictionary that’s spelled wrong. What is it? The word “wrong.” It’s the only word that’s spelled W-R-O-N-G.

4 What two things can you never eat for dinner? Breakfast and lunch.

5 I’m tall when I’m young. Short when I’m old. What am I? A candle.

6 What question can you never answer yes to? “Are you asleep?”

7 What goes up but never goes down? Your age.

8 What can’t talk but will respond when spoken to? An echo.

9 The more of this there is, the less you see. What is it? Darkness.

10 I am always running, but never get tired or hot. What am I? Renata Angerami/E+/Getty Images The fridge.

11 I am yellow and I write, and my mate is white. What am I? A pencil.

12 If you threw a yellow stone into a blue sea, what would it become? Wet.

13 What bank never has any money? A riverbank.

14 What belongs to you but is used most often by everyone else? Your name.

15 What has legs but cannot walk? A chair.

16 I sometimes run but cannot walk. You follow me around. What am I? Your nose.

17 What do you find at the end of a rainbow? The letter W.

18 What is easier to get into than out of? Trouble.

19 What has a tongue but cannot talk? A shoe.

20 Remove my skin and I won't cry, but you might! What am I? SanyaSM/E+/Getty Images An onion.

21 I can be cracked or played; told or made. What am I? A joke.

22 What is so delicate that it breaks when you say its name? Silence.

23 What has a head and a tail but no body? A coin.

24 What is always on the dinner table but you cannot eat it? A plate.

25 I fall but I never get hurt. What am I? Snow.

26 If you feed me, I grow, but if you give me water, I die. What am I? Fire.

27 What three-letter word is a mousetrap? Cat.

28 Who always goes to sleep with his shoes on? A horse.

29 What has the head of a cat, the tail of a cat — but is not a cat? A kitten.

30 What kind of a dot can dance? PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images A polka dot.

31 What bird is always sad? A blue jay.

32 Which month has 28 days in it? All of them, of course.

33 They come out at night without being called, and are lost in the day without being stolen. What are they? Stars.

34 What can make an octopus laugh? Ten tickles (tentacles).

35 Where do cows go for their holidays? Moo York.

36 Which word in the dictionary is spelled incorrectly? Incorrectly.

37 Why are teddy bears never hungry? Because they’re always stuffed.

38 What did the beach say when the tide came in? Long time, no sea.

39 Why couldn’t the sailors play cards? The captain was standing on the deck.

40 In which month do monkeys play baseball? ozgurcankaya/E+/Getty Images Ape-ril.

41 How do rabbits travel? By hare plane.

42 What has many rings, but no fingers? A telephone.

43 Why did the bumble bee put honey under his pillow? He wanted to have sweet dreams.

44 If two is company and three is a crowd, what are four and five? Nine.

45 What kind of stones are never found in the ocean? Stones that are dry.

46 What instrument can you hear but never see? Your voice.

47 Why is the sun so bright? Because it pays attention in the class and does its homework on time.

48 I am full of keys, but I cannot open any door. What am I? A piano.

49 I have no life, but I can die, what am I? A battery.

50 I go around all the places, cities, towns and villages, but never come inside. What am I? A street.

51 The more you take away, the larger it becomes? What is it? A hole.

Ready to riddle? Pull this list out next time you’re on a road trip or at the dinner table and put your kids to the test.