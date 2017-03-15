13 Photos Of School Lunches From All Around The World

Growing up, the best part of the week was pizza Friday, the one day a week when I was allowed to buy lunch. School lunch in the United States seems to have evolved beyond the crustless rectangles of cheesy pizza and slippery green beans I weirdly so enjoyed, but it’s always fun to see what school lunches look like around the world. In Italy, school children are accustomed to penne pasta dishes and fresh tomato salads at lunchtime (lucky Italians). In Thailand, lunch is fresh fish and rice with veggies. In Germany, a combination of meat and potatoes or rice is the norm. Russians students are drinking tea (godspeed to the parents of caffeinated children).

Whether your child brown bags it (or more realistically brings lunch in a lunchbox) or they buy it at school, it’s interesting to take a glimpse at what kids around the world eat for lunch. And who knows, maybe you’ll get some international inspiration to call on the next time you’re not sure what to pack for your kids’ lunch. Here’s what cafeteria food looks like around the world.

An Example Of A Typical American School Lunch The Washington Post/The Washington Post/Getty Images There’s been a push to make American cafeteria food more nutrient dense with the No Kids Hungry Act, while school lunch choices vary drastically by district. Next, let's have a look other countries' school lunches.

Italy Shutterstock School lunch in Italy may consist of spaghetti or another pasta with tomato sauce, plus a green salad and plenty of fresh fruit.

France French public school students are given a hearty protein like steak, potatoes, salad, and a piece of fresh fruit.

Costa Rica Costa Rican public school cuisine consists of staples like rice and beans, along with mixed vegetables, breaded fish or chicken, and a salad on the side.

Thailand Thai students typically feast on fresh local fish and curry packed with vegetables over a bowl of rice.

Japan Schools in Japan provide their students with traditional soups or stews, stir-fried vegetables, and a side of rice.

South Korea A typical Korean school lunch consists of soup, rice, kimchi, and steamed vegetables.

Sweden Swedish school kids often eat things like roasted chicken with rice and a salad with fresh vegetables.

China Lunch in China will usually consist of rice, a protein like fish or chicken, maybe a soup, and tons of fresh or pickled veggies.

India Shutterstock India is known for their free school lunch program that feeds as many as 120 million students a day. Here students eat savory yellow rice.

Brazil Shutterstock Lunch in Brazil is typically a filling mix of rice, beans, and maybe a meat protein.

Russia Vladimir Smirnov/TASS/Getty Images Russian students will usually have a full lunch at school that consists of porridge, meat, and bread. Notably, they drink tea!