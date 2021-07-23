14 Cute & Practical Backpack Lunchbox Sets For Kids Of All Ages

Show of hands if you’ve ever picked your kids’ (way too light) backpack off the kitchen floor and realized immediately that they left their lunch box at school, again. Kids are kids, and this is to be expected sometimes, but that doesn’t mean it’s not annoying, (especially when it’s Friday and you know the funky lunch remnants will be waiting for you on Monday). Fortunately, these backpack and lunch box sets will help your little one keep their lunch and their bag close together as some of the duos on this list actually connect via a strap or a zipper, and some are separate but the same fun print.

Whether your kid is into unicorns, dinosaurs, construction vehicles, outer space, or they have their eye on a glow-in-the-dark bag (bonus points: you won’t trip over it in when it’s strewn on the floor in a dark room) there’s a lunch box and backpack duo here that they’ll love. And some of these sets go above and beyond, offering corresponding pencil cases, water bottles, and even a pair of headphones. Maybe it’s wishful thinking that they won’t leave one behind if the lunch bag and backpack match, but at the very least, buying the two together usually saves some money.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

.

A Two-In-One Backpack From Bentgo Kids 2-in-1 Backpack & Lunch Bag Bentgo Kids $34.99 SEE ON BENTGO KIDS Fans of all things pink, butterflies, and rainbows will love this two-in-one backpack and lunch box combo. The lightweight bag is large enough to hold a 13 inch laptop, and the lunch box zips on and off from the bottom of the bag. The lunch box is double insulated and has a pocket for an ice pack, and the bag has a side mesh water bottle holder.

Backpack & Lunch Box Set From Pottery Barn Gear-Up Drip Painting Rainbow Glow-in-the-Dark Recycled Backpack & Cold Pack Lunch Box Bundle Pottery Barn Available In Sizes L or XL $94 SEE ON POTTERY BARN This cool factor for this backpack lunchbox combo comes not only from the rainbow paint drip print, but also because the bags are glow-in-the-dark. The set is made in-part from recycled water bottles, and you can choose from two sizes and 24 different fonts and colors for the monogram.

Mermaid Scale Backpack & Lunch Bag From Amazon CAMTOP Backpack with Lunch Box Amazon $43.99 SEE ON AMAZON Your kids will get their sea legs with this cute mermaid-scale printed backpack and matching lunch box. The lunch box is insulated to keep food fresh, and both are made from a durable polyester that can be wiped clean or thrown in the washing machine.

Unicorn 5-Piece Backpack Set From Target L2D Kids' Backpack 5-Piece Value Set Target $24.99 SEE ON TARGET This five-piece unicorn backpack set is a steal of a deal. For just under $25, you’ll get a fun sparkly backpack, a corresponding glitter unicorn lunch bag, plus a water bottle, a handy carabiner clip, and even studio-grade headphones. The bag has reflective strips too which is helpful for visibility at night (or dark early morning school days).

A Dinosaur Print Two-Piece Backpack Set From Bixbee 2-Piece Set In Dinosaur Park Bixbee $34.99 see on bixbee Bixbee makes wider backpacks that are designed ergonomically so most of the weight falls at the waist. This fun bright print is easy to spot, and if dinos aren’t their thing, this set comes in a ton of great patterns like construction vehicles, princesses, or outer space.

An L.O.L Surprise Backpack & Lunch Box From Target Accessory Innovations Company LOL Surprise! Gangs All Here 16-Inch Girl's Backpack With Lunch Tote Target $29.99 SEE ON TARGET If your kid is into L.O.L Surprise, then they’ll be happy to carry around this backpack and lunch box combo featuring the dolls. The backpack has two zippered pockets and two side pockets, and the lunch box is a fun round shape.

Personalized Backpack & Lunch Box Set From Etsy MultipleMonograms Stephen Joseph Children's Backpack and Lunch Box Set Etsy $58 SEE ON ETSY Your kid will be ready to blast off to the bus with this rocketship print backpack and lunch box combo. The backpack has two pockets plus mesh drink holders, and the lunch box is insulated with an outer pocket perfect for storing utensils, a sweet note, or a napkin.

A Scientist Backpack & Lunch Box Set From Cocoa Cuties Three-Piece Backpack Set: Scientist, Doctor, or Teacher Cocoa Cuties $75 $101 see on cocoa cutie Remind your kid that they can be whatever they want with this three-piece backpack set that includes a matching lunch box and a pencil case. You can choose from three skin colors and three professions: doctor, teacher, or scientist.

A Paw Patrol Lunch Box Set Nickelodeon Paw Patrol 5-Piece Backpack & Lunch Bag Set Kohl's $25.49 $29.99 SEE ON KOHL'S Fans of Chase, Marshall, Skye and the rest of the Paw Patrol crew will love carrying this cute backpack. The five-piece set includes a lunch box, pencil case, water bottle, and a cinch sack, which is perfect for bringing home wet clothes or on days when all their stuff won’t fit in a single bag.

A Galaxy-Themed Backpack Set From Skip Hop Skip Hop Forget Me Not Backpack & Lunch Bag Macro Baby $39.99 see on macro baby Take your kid to infinity and beyond with this galaxy-themed backpack and lunch box duo. The clever design includes a clear front pocket for notes (so they won’t end up crumbled at the bottom of the bag) plus a “Look What I Did Today” interior pocket that keeps artwork or worksheets from crumpling (and kids from melting down over it).

A Fire Truck Lunch Box Set From Pottery Barn Kids Mackenzie Little Critters Backpack Bundle Firetruck Macro Baby $47.50 SEE ON MACRO BABY This sweet backpack bundle is made from durable, water-resistant polyester with upper handles for easy carrying. The firetruck water bottle is super cool too.

A Unicorn Backpack & Lunch Box Combo From Shoe Carnival Accessory Innovations Unicorn Glam 2 Piece Backpack & Lunch Bag Combo Set Shoe Carnival $35 see on shoe carnival The unicorn moment is still going, and this backpack set gets in on the fun. The synthetic, slightly metallic fabric is a cinch to clean, too.

A Charging Backpack From Amazon Lmeison Backpack with Lunch Bag & Pencil Case Amazon $33.49 SEE ON AMAZON Older kids (or even adults) will love this affordable bag trio that includes a small case for gadgets, a lunch bag, and a backpack with a USB charger and cable built-in. It comes in other colors too.