Skip Hop is, to me, one of those timeless kid brands. My oldest daughter is almost 10, and we still have her very first Skip Hop unicorn bag hanging in our entryway closet. Between the toys, the iconic activity center, and all those bright, happy little backpacks, every parent I know has had some interaction with the brand. But now Skip Hop is branching out from the monkeys, the puppies, and the unicorns to bring kids their favorite characters on their favorite bags — yes, the Skip Hop x Sesame Street collection is officially here.

We have Skip Hop dragon plates, a Skip Hop bat lunchbox, the Skip Hop avocado guitar, and I can honestly say this new Skip Hop x Sesame Street collab might be my favorite. Featuring the mini backpacks with the safety harness, kid-sized backpacks, snack cups, straw bottles, and mealtime sets, the new line is bright, happy, and perfect for all the wear and tear kids put on their things. Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Abby Cadabby are all included in the designs, and its the kind of character look parents actually enjoy, too. They’re bright and happy, and I’m personally obsessed with those Sesame Street muppet eyes right there on the front of the bags.

And even better? More items will be coming.

Whether you’ve got a kiddo prepping for school this summer or going on some trips where a mini backpack and matching water bottle is exactly what they need, the Skip Hop x Sesame Street collection is pretty great. I’m excited for my own Sesame Street-loving toddler to have her very own Skip Hop bag — even if we have her big sisters’ in pristine condition.