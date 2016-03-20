By the time mid-March starts to roll around, the days start getting longer, the sun is a little warmer, and the birds start chirping to let you know winter is coming to an end. It’s always a welcome change, and if you’re expecting a little one between March and June, it’s only appropriate that you add some
spring-themed baby names to your list of options. Spring is synonymous with new life, right?
When the weather starts to actually change depends a lot on where you live, but officially spring starts on
March 20 and goes through June 20. It’s three months of blossoming flowers, sprouting grass, warm days, and cool nights. There are plenty of amazing things about every season, but there’s just something about spring that makes it a little extra special.
So, if you’re expecting your own little
spring arrival, but have absolutely no idea what to name them, use their birth season as inspiration. Between the birds, flowers, weather, and even the bugs that start emerging in the spring, there is no shortage of options. You can go the traditional route with a name like April, or get creative with something like Dalfon, which means raindrop.
Here are some other fantastic spring-themed baby names.
1 Lark
A lark is a cute little songbird and also happens to be an adorable gender-neutral baby name. It’s a great option for a springtime baby, especially if you hope for them to have a pretty singing voice someday.
2 Virginia
Virginia is a classic name, but it also happens to honor the Virginia Bluebell, a gorgeous spring flower. It
commonly blooms in the months of March, April, May, and June, according to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, so it’s definitely an appropriate name for your little one. 3 Rainbow EyeWolf/Moment/Getty Images
Take some inspiration from Tracee Ellis Ross’ character on Black-ish and name your baby Rainbow (and call them Bow for short). Rainbows are a common occurrence in the spring thanks to all of those April showers mixing in with the sunny days. Plus, it’s just a cool name in general.
4 Hunter
When you think of spring, what comes to mind? For many, it’s the burst of colors that comes after months of bare trees and dreary days, including a huge range of shades of green. By naming your baby Hunter, you’re giving a subtle nod to all those gorgeous green hues of springtime.
5 Merigold
If you want a garden full of healthy marigolds, then the Old Farmer’s Almanac says you should
start planting them in the spring. So, it’s no wonder Marigold is such a fun name for a spring baby, who, if they are anything like their namesake, will be a bright spot and pop of life wherever they happen to be. 6 Eva
New blossoming life is everywhere you look during the spring months, which is why you should consider naming your little one Eva, which literally
means “life”. Similarly, Ava also means life and it’s a great option for someone who loves a trending name since its popularity continues to rise every year. 7 June
Though it’s often associated with summer, the majority of the month of June is actually in the spring since summer doesn’t officially start until June 21. Add this sweet name to your list of options.
8 Magnolia
“Magnolia” may be synonymous with Chip and Joanna Gaines, but it also happens to be a really unique spring-themed baby name because magnolia trees pop beautiful
blossoms in the springtime. If your little one is anything like their namesake tree, they’ll need plenty of space to grow but will stand tall and beautiful while they do it. 9 Brooks Or Brooke
As temperatures warm up, ice begins to thaw, and it won’t be long before you see and hear that nearby babbling brook moving along once again. Naming your baby Brooks or Brooke is a cute nod to that beautiful and relaxing sound.
10 Lily
You might associate lilies with summer and fall since that’s when most of the species bloom, according to the
Old Farmer’s Almanac. However, the yellow trout lily blooms in early spring, which makes Lily fair game for your springtime baby’s name. 11 Birdie
As winter comes to an end, birds make their way back home after migrating south for months, which is why a name like Birdie is perfect for a baby born in the spring. This is an especially great pick for parents who love a good vintage name since
Nameberry says it hasn’t been one of the top 200 names since 1895. 12 Jade
Jade is another nod to the gorgeous colors you find in the springtime months. It’s a beautiful green with just a hint of blue that makes it stand out. It also just happens to be a really pretty name.
13 Ivy
Another really pretty plant-inspired name is Ivy. The gorgeous green plant is known for climbing walls and creating a secret garden-like atmosphere. If you go with this name, just remind your baby that you named them after the beauty of ivy, not after poison ivy.
14 Frye
Frye is a great spring baby name because it has
two meanings: free, which is perfect for a little free-spirited kid, and seed, which is a special nod to springtime. Plus, not only is it a cute, unique name, but it also allows you to call your kiddo “small Frye” while they’re growing up, which is just downright adorable. 15 Bee Or Bea
With all of that new life popping up and all of the pollen that comes with it, bees are very busy in the springtime months. You can celebrate the sweet bugs by naming your baby Bee or Bea, but if you do you
must call them honey on a regular basis, because how could you not? 16 May
A beautiful spring month and a beautiful name for your little girl.
May means "great"... which is exactly what your little girl is to you.