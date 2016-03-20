By the time mid-March starts to roll around, the days start getting longer, the sun is a little warmer, and the birds start chirping to let you know winter is coming to an end. It’s always a welcome change, and if you’re expecting a little one between March and June, it’s only appropriate that you add some spring-themed baby names to your list of options. Spring is synonymous with new life, right?

When the weather starts to actually change depends a lot on where you live, but officially spring starts on March 20 and goes through June 20. It’s three months of blossoming flowers, sprouting grass, warm days, and cool nights. There are plenty of amazing things about every season, but there’s just something about spring that makes it a little extra special.

So, if you’re expecting your own little spring arrival, but have absolutely no idea what to name them, use their birth season as inspiration. Between the birds, flowers, weather, and even the bugs that start emerging in the spring, there is no shortage of options. You can go the traditional route with a name like April, or get creative with something like Dalfon, which means raindrop.

Here are some other fantastic spring-themed baby names.

1 Lark A lark is a cute little songbird and also happens to be an adorable gender-neutral baby name. It’s a great option for a springtime baby, especially if you hope for them to have a pretty singing voice someday.

2 Virginia Virginia is a classic name, but it also happens to honor the Virginia Bluebell, a gorgeous spring flower. It commonly blooms in the months of March, April, May, and June, according to the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center, so it’s definitely an appropriate name for your little one.

3 Rainbow EyeWolf/Moment/Getty Images Take some inspiration from Tracee Ellis Ross’ character on Black-ish and name your baby Rainbow (and call them Bow for short). Rainbows are a common occurrence in the spring thanks to all of those April showers mixing in with the sunny days. Plus, it’s just a cool name in general.

4 Hunter When you think of spring, what comes to mind? For many, it’s the burst of colors that comes after months of bare trees and dreary days, including a huge range of shades of green. By naming your baby Hunter, you’re giving a subtle nod to all those gorgeous green hues of springtime.

5 Merigold If you want a garden full of healthy marigolds, then the Old Farmer’s Almanac says you should start planting them in the spring. So, it’s no wonder Marigold is such a fun name for a spring baby, who, if they are anything like their namesake, will be a bright spot and pop of life wherever they happen to be.

6 Eva New blossoming life is everywhere you look during the spring months, which is why you should consider naming your little one Eva, which literally means “life”. Similarly, Ava also means life and it’s a great option for someone who loves a trending name since its popularity continues to rise every year.

7 June Though it’s often associated with summer, the majority of the month of June is actually in the spring since summer doesn’t officially start until June 21. Add this sweet name to your list of options.

8 Magnolia “Magnolia” may be synonymous with Chip and Joanna Gaines, but it also happens to be a really unique spring-themed baby name because magnolia trees pop beautiful blossoms in the springtime. If your little one is anything like their namesake tree, they’ll need plenty of space to grow but will stand tall and beautiful while they do it.

9 Brooks Or Brooke As temperatures warm up, ice begins to thaw, and it won’t be long before you see and hear that nearby babbling brook moving along once again. Naming your baby Brooks or Brooke is a cute nod to that beautiful and relaxing sound.

10 Lily You might associate lilies with summer and fall since that’s when most of the species bloom, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. However, the yellow trout lily blooms in early spring, which makes Lily fair game for your springtime baby’s name.

11 Birdie As winter comes to an end, birds make their way back home after migrating south for months, which is why a name like Birdie is perfect for a baby born in the spring. This is an especially great pick for parents who love a good vintage name since Nameberry says it hasn’t been one of the top 200 names since 1895.

12 Jade Jade is another nod to the gorgeous colors you find in the springtime months. It’s a beautiful green with just a hint of blue that makes it stand out. It also just happens to be a really pretty name.

13 Ivy Another really pretty plant-inspired name is Ivy. The gorgeous green plant is known for climbing walls and creating a secret garden-like atmosphere. If you go with this name, just remind your baby that you named them after the beauty of ivy, not after poison ivy.

14 Frye Frye is a great spring baby name because it has two meanings: free, which is perfect for a little free-spirited kid, and seed, which is a special nod to springtime. Plus, not only is it a cute, unique name, but it also allows you to call your kiddo “small Frye” while they’re growing up, which is just downright adorable.

15 Bee Or Bea With all of that new life popping up and all of the pollen that comes with it, bees are very busy in the springtime months. You can celebrate the sweet bugs by naming your baby Bee or Bea, but if you do you must call them honey on a regular basis, because how could you not?

16 May Shutterstock A beautiful spring month and a beautiful name for your little girl. May means "great"... which is exactly what your little girl is to you.

17 Rainn Rainn, a gender-neutral name growing in popularity, is a simple and beautiful nod to spring showers.

18 Apple A name made popular by Gwenneth Paltrow, Apple is inspired by the lovely apple blossoms that pop out in spring.

19 Avril Avril, which is French for "April", is a creative way to name your baby after a spring month.

20 Caldwell Sophisticated and unique, Caldwell means "born in cold spring." Perfect for babies born in the beginning of the season, when it's still a little chilly out.

21 Wells A sophisticated English boy's name, Wells means "lives in spring" and has a super hip vibe.

22 Aurora Shutterstock This name isn't just for Disney Princesses. Aurora, which means "new dawn," is a lovely name for your little princess, too.

23 Lilac A beautiful purple flower that grows in spring, Lilac is also a beautiful name for your spring little lady.

24 Odeletta Odeletta, a French name meaning "little spring," is particularly pretty and refreshingly rare.

25 Bloom If you're looking for a flower-sounding name for your baby, Bloom, a gender neutral name, encompasses all the flowers of spring.

26 Bradwell Bradwell means "from the broad spring," and is a unique alternative to the more traditional Brad.

27 Dahlia Dahila, meaning "dale," is also a beautiful flower that grows in the spring.

28 Denver Shutterstock When you think of spring, you think green and new growth. That's why Denver, a name that means "green valley," is a good choice for your spring-born boy or girl.

29 Fontanne Fontanne, a French name meaning "new spring," has an almost regal ring to it.

30 Kelby An Irish name by origin, Kelby means "place by the fountain in spring." What a lovely meaning for a lovely spring name.

31 Leif Leif, a Scandinavian name, speaks for itself.

32 Margeurite Margeurite, a type of daisy, is another sweet spring flower-inspired name.

33 Maxwell Update Max with the more gender-neutral Maxwell, an Old English name that means "spring or stream."

34 19 Peony One of the most beautiful blossoms to appear in the spring, Peony is another lovely flower-inspired name for your baby girl.

35 Poppy Shutterstock Cute, fun, and feminine, Poppy is an adorable flower that blooms in the warmer months. (And an adorable Trolls character.)

36 Primrose A spring flower, Primrose has gained popularity because of The Hunger Games.

37 Robin Robin is a gender neutral name and an homage to the first bird of spring.

38 Sunny Goodbye winter, hello spring sunshine! Sunny, another gender neutral name, will brighten your day year round.

39 Aviv Simple but perfect, Aviv is a Hebrew name that means "born in spring."