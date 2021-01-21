A sunshine baby — a child born prior to a loss — is often a source of purpose and joy for those experiencing grief. Despite the utter heartbreak of pregnancy or infant loss, a small, bright spot shining through the darkness is something worth celebrating. These Sunshine Baby Day quotes perfectly capture the range of emotions that accompany the task of acknowledging loss, love, and hope simultaneously.

January 22 is designated as Sunshine Baby Day, according to Baby Gaga. It's the perfect time to recognize and share about the significance of the sunshine baby in your life. Like the sun itself, a sunshine baby can be a source of warmth and light when the cold and darkness of loss appear. While the bulk of these quotes were not written specifically with sunshine babies in mind, they each beautifully capture the spirit of the day.

Inspirational

"Keep your face to the sun and you will never see the shadows." — Helen Keller

"Part of being optimistic is keeping one's head pointed toward the sun, one's feet moving forward." — Nelson Mandela

"Stormy or sunny days, glorious or lonely nights, I maintain an attitude of gratitude." — Maya Angelou

"Even the sun directs our gaze away from itself and to the life illumined by it." — Eberhard Arnold

"Sunshine is a welcome thing. It brings a lot of brightness." — Jimmie Davis

"Faith is the virtue of the storm, just as happiness is the virtue of sunshine." — Ruth Fulton Benedict

"A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition." — William Arthur Ward

Sentimental

"To love and be loved is to feel the sun from both sides." — David Viscott

"The sun illuminates only the eye of the man, but shines into the eye and heart of the child." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

"It's always sunny above the clouds. Always. Every day on earth — every day I have ever had — was secretly sunny, after all." — Caitlin Moran

There is no foot too small that it cannot leave an imprint on this world.

"If you want to see the sunshine, you have to weather the storm." — Frank Lane

"Even when it's raining, the sunshine is still there." — Clare Josa

"The only reason why I’m living is because you’re the sunshine that gives me life." — Unknown

Joyous