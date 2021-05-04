These 23 Teacher Appreciation Week Instagram Captions Will Show Your Appreciation

It’s hard to find an adequate way to thank teachers for all the work they do every year, but especially this year. Fortunately, Teacher Appreciation Week runs from May 3 through May 7, and it’s the perfect time to show the educators in your life how much you value them. Whether you want to thank your child’s teacher or cheers to your friends and family who are educators, these Instagram captions for Teacher Appreciation Week will help them feel special and valued.

This year has been a trying one for everyone (to put it mildly), but teachers faced their own unique set of challenges. On top of lesson planning and grading and all the usual responsibilities, teachers became IT masters, Covid safety enforcers, and experts at keeping squirmy children engaged through a screen. And while like everyone, teachers have their off days, kids look up to their teachers and see them as heroes (my three-year-old nephew likes to walk around with an empty coffee mug speaking in a very calm voice pretending he is “Miss Hannah.”)

A card or a gift to show your appreciation is always appreciated, but if you have a cute picture of your child with their favorite teacher, an Instagram post is a wonderful way to honor them.

Sentimental Teacher Appreciation Day Instagram Captions

“The art of teaching is the art of assisting discovery.” — Mark Van Doren

“I like a teacher who gives you something to take home to think about besides homework.” — Lily Tomlin

“Everyone who remembers his own education remembers teachers, not methods and techniques. The teacher is the heart of the educational system.” — Sidney Hook

“If you have to put someone on a pedestal, put teachers. They are society’s heroes.” — Guy Kawasaki

It is the best feeling to see your toddler pretend to be their teacher. Thank you!

“The dream begins, most of the time, with a teacher who believes in you, who tugs and pushes and leads you on to the next plateau, sometimes poking you with a sharp stick called truth” — Dan Rather

“Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” — Nelson Mandela

“Knowledge is power. Information is liberating. Education is the premise of progress, in every society, in every family.” — Kofi Annan

“Through my education, I didn’t just develop skills, I didn’t just develop the ability to learn but I developed confidence.” — Michelle Obama

Funny Teacher Appreciation Day Instagram Captions

Apologies to all the teachers making Mother’s Day projects on Teacher Appreciation Week.

There is no substitute for you (except for when you’re out sick).

It takes a big heart and an even bigger coffee to be a great teacher.

“I teach high school math. I sell a product to a market that doesn’t want it, but is forced by law to buy it.” — Dan Meyer

I get the most appreciation for teachers in summer because my kids are home.

Cheers to all the teachers who also became IT support this year; we see you (but you don’t see us because my kid can’t figure out how to turn the Zoom camera on).

If you can read this, go thank a teacher.

“Educators are the only people who lose sleep over other people’s kids.” — Nicholas A. Ferroni

FatCamera/E+/Getty Images

Teacher Appreciation Day Instagram Captions To Show Your Gratitude & Support

We already knew that teachers were superheroes but this year they showed it.

Thank you for all that you do.

You make a difference every day.

“One child, one teacher, one book, one pen can change the world.” — Malala Yousafzai

Teacher appreciation means teacher compensation.

To my child, you are the world. Thank you!

Whether you’re the funny or sentimental type on Instagram, these captions for Teacher Appreciation Day will show the world (er, your followers) how grateful you are for the educators in your life.