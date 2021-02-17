The Best Humidifiers For Babies That You Can Get At Walmart
We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our branded content team.
by Rebecca Hastings
Keeping your little one sleeping comfortably through the night is every parent's dream come true, and equipping your nursery with one of the best humidifiers for babies is a key to making this dream a reality. Why's that? The trusty devices add moisture to the air, which contributes to a more humid, comfortable sleeping environment by creating ideal breathing conditions, soothing colds, and aiding dry skin — especially in more frigid climates.
“Cool steam humidifiers are good for infants and young children, especially during the winter months when the air is dry,” says Dr. Marietta Vazquez, a pediatrician in New Haven, Conn. Vazquez also notes that while humidified air is beneficial for all babies, it can be especially helpful when babies have the sniffles.
“When babies have the common cold, it may help alleviate congestion," she says. As for finding the best humidifier for your baby's space, Vazquez tells parents to avoid warm-steam models, as they are more prone to contamination by mold and fungi.
To keep your baby breathing easy, here are nine great cool-steam humidifiers that are available on Walmart.com. Keep scrolling to discover a range of options that offer all sorts of helpful features, including built-in diffusers, night-light functions, and auto shut-off functions.
No matter which humidifier you choose, you are well on your way to better sleep, softer skin, and bright-eyed baby smiles.