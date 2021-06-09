These 16 Classic Kid Foods Have *Some* Vitamins

Picky Eaters
So maybe don’t feel too bad about all of the mac and cheese you’re making lately.
Macaroni and cheese is delicious, creamy, and cheesy. But in all that too-good-to-be-true taste, there are some nutrients for your kids. Everyone’s favorite blue box of macaroni and cheese includes 9 grams of protein, 8% of your daily calcium needs, and a whopping 15% of iron.
OK, who doesn’t love chocolate milk? Sure, there’s sugar, but everything in moderation, and chocolate milk does also come with 28% of your recommended calcium needs per day, 25% of your vitamin D needs, and 8 grams of protein.