10 Tips For Traveling With Another Family & Coming Back Friends

It’s all in how you prepare.

Be selective about the families you travel with. Do all the adults get along? Do the kids bicker with too much time together? Everyone on the trip should bring out the best in each other, not get on each other’s nerves.

Talk in depth about the budget and how expenses will be covered. Some families might prefer to pay for everything separately, while others are happy to book together, save their receipts, and split costs at the end of the trip. Discussing it upfront can prevent conflicts later.

