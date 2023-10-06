Getting caught up in the excitement of Prime Day shopping can be overwhelming. The pressure to add things to your cart because something is on sale (and you know exactly when the sale ends) is real and makes us all buy a bunch of things we don’t actually need. If there’s one thing definitely worth prioritizing on Prime Day, it’s expensive toys: big-ticket items you can hoard until the holiday season. Sure, you’re going to see tons of toy deals come October 10, but these have significant savings, ranging from 30-68% off and are major enough to count as “the big Santa gift.”

So shop ride-ons, Barbie Townhouses, building kits, and more and save anywhere from $20 to $120 on each item.

Up to 52% off select Barbie products

It is the year of Barbie everything, so you know any type of Barbie house is going to be flying off the shelves this holiday season. This 3-story townhouse is not as big as the Dreamhouse (which is also double the price), but it’s got so much to offer. It includes tons of accessories — a swinging chair, a table and two chairs, a sofa, a coffee table, a bed, a bathtub, a towel, place settings, and a tablet — and it has a working elevator.

It’s an exclusive Amazon product, currently ranks as the third most-gifted dollhouse on Amazon, and it’s going to be up to 52% off on Prime Day, bringing it under $50.

Up to 68% off this 2.5-ft tall Batman playset

In case you can’t tell from the image, this Batman toy is 2-and-a-half feet tall. And it’s not just a decorative piece — it’s actually a playset that moves, lights up, shoots darts, and more. The chest and mask open up to reveal a chamber where kids can continue to play with their mini Batman figure and Batcycle, which are also included. Perhaps the most surprising feature is the voice changer which will add a Batman voice filter so anything your kid says.

Up to 68% off this Thomas the Train track

Cranes, tracks, a bridge. This tower set is made for the kid who loves to play with trains. The tower set is over 2-and-a-half feet tall and comes with three friends from the show, Percy, Harold, and Thomas.

Up to 43% off select Power Wheels toys

Your kid wants a cool ride-on, but, understandably, you don’t want to play hundreds of dollars for a set of wheels. Some Power Wheels toys, like this classic Jeep Wrangler, will be up to 43% off on Prime Day, which shaves about $120 off the original price.

30% off the classic BRIO Railway starter pack

Stock up for the holidays or birthdays — you can’t go wrong with classic BRIO trains and tracks, and their popular starter kit is over $20 off.

30% off this Modern KidKraft Play Kitchen

This play kitchen has a mix of industrial and rustic touches, and certain elements like the sink and stove, actually light up and makes noises. It’s big enough to allow for imaginary play, but so big that it’ll eat up an entire room. It’s great for small spaces and its modern design keeps it from being an eyesore.

30% off the GraviTrax Starter Set

Kids love marble runs, both building them and watching them in action. The GraviTrax system is a popular one that kids can keep growing and growing, and it’s designed for children 8 and up, so it’s more complex than the wooden ones you might’ve had in your household during the toddler years.

Up to 40% off select MEGA products

Assorted MEGA brick sets will be up to 40% off for Prime Day. This one comes with 1347 pieces, and includes an assortment of Pokemon to play with: Squirtle, Butterfree, Kabuto, and Rowlet.

30% off Interactive Pets from Joy for All

There are cute animatronic toy pets that make adorable gestures and sounds, and then there are realistic versions that look, feel, and sound alarmingly... real. Joy for All makes a collection of dogs and cats that they call “companion pets” which are intended to cater to seniors, but would actually appeal to children as well. They bark, purr, and respond to their owner’s voice and affection which is detected by build-in sensors. If you know someone who just needs a pet to cuddle but really isn’t equipped to handle a live animal, this might be a safe compromise.