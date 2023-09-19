Barbie? Never Heard Of Her

Much like asking a child what they want to be for Halloween, you never really know what a kid is going to say when you ask them what kind of birthday party they want to have. Will they say “water dragons”? Will they ask for a banana party? Will they insist on a theme that celebrates their love for Target and the brand’s Dollar Spot? It could be literally anything, and I advise you to just go with it. What’s more fun than throwing a party where your only creative direction was “purple gemstones”?

But if your child isn’t sure what kind of party they want (or they are too young to even realize what a birthday is), there are plenty of fun and unique options you can choose for them. Some of these are just as cute and adorable as your standard first birthday theme, but go a little beyond, and some are just really unique and fun (Warped Tour, anybody?). But no matter what you choose, your beautiful little weirdo is going to have an absolute blast.

A Milk & Cookies Birthday Party

There is something so perfect about a glass of milk and a plate of cookies, and turning the childhood classic snack into a whole party theme is sure to delight. This is a popular one for a bunch of first birthdays, and YouTuber and Instagram influencer Brittani Boren Leach threw her son a milk n’ cookies party. Cookies on platters doubling as a snack and a decoration? It’s actually genius.

You can expand a bit with lots of white and brown touches, but don’t feel like you have to make this a sad beige party. Add in touches of blue and even gold for a fun, happy cookie look. Chocolate chip cookies are the undisputed hero, but you could spotlight any of your family’s favorites. Lots of miniature glass bottles of milk and maybe even a Cookie Monster figurine or two really set it off.

Milk & Cookies Birthday Party Invitation
TheMoonlightPaperCo/Etsy
Yinkin Plastic Mini Bottles 20-Count
Amazon
Milk & Cookie Birthday Crown
sweetcakessassypants/Etsy
Gold Balloon Arch Kit
Meri Meri
Milk & Cookies Happy Birthday Banner
BellsNBerries/Etsy
Milk & Cookies Blue Birthday Plate 8-Count
Zazzle

A Warped Tour Birthday Party

It’s true: nobody likes you when you’re turning 3. That’s the pun one couple used for their little one’s Warped Tour-inspired third birthday party, which went viral on TikTok. If you came across it and want to re-create it for your kid, here’s a guide.

Warped Tour has always had a red, yellow, and black-and-white checkerboard theme, so use those as the basis for your decor. Rock ‘n’ roll touches, like a lightning bolt piñata and a guitar cake topper, fit perfectly into the theme. But perhaps the most important touch of all for this party will be your playlist, which should include all the greatest emo hits.

Next year, let’s do a Lilith Fair version, shall we?

Warped Tour Birthday Invitation
Etsy
Check It! The Classic Dinner Plates (8 ct.)
Gatherings by Curated Paperie
APINATA4U Yellow Lightning Bolt Pinata
Walmart
Personalized Warped Tour Tapestry Wall Flag (71" x 58")
Etsy
VYNYJOAN Checkered Racing Balloons (12 ct.)
Amazon
Way to Celebrate! Neon Yellow Plastic Party Tablecloth, 108in x 54in
Walmart
Red Compostable Party Paper Cups (10 ct.)
Party Expert
Rock On Cake Topper
Etsy

A Target Birthday Party

Remember the little girl who loved Target so much, she decided to have her birthday party in the store? If your kid loves Target just as much (probably because you’re obsessed and take them there all the time, right?), it’d be so fun to replicate that viral Target party. You’ll need to piece together the perfect decorations, but you can totally nail the theme.

Of course, you’ll want to adopt a red-and-white color palette for your balloons, cups plates, et cetera. Etsy has lots of Target-themed decorations, from banners to cake toppers, inspired by kids’ love of the chain. A scaled-down Target cart would make a super cute cake topper or a fun base for centerpieces, while kids’ custom employee name tags are quite possibly the cutest party favors ever.

Red Cart Shopping Birthday Invitation
Etsy
25-ft. Red & White Balloon Garland Kit with Air Pump
Oriental Trading
Target-Themed Centerpieces
Etsy
Donut Confetti
Etsy
Bullseye Printable Banner For Target Theme Party
Etsy
Personalized Kids' Play Name Tag
Etsy
1/6 Scale Red Shopping Trolley Cart
Etsy
Simple Red and White Polka Dot Pattern Paper Cups
Zazzle
White & Red Polka Dot Paper Plates (20 ct.)
Hobby Lobby

A Spa Birthday Party

Is there anything sweeter than a bunch of little friends getting together to pamper each other and themselves? This is a perfect choice for tweens (think 9-year-olds and up), and you can really let them run the show. Set out all of your nail polishes, your lotions, your salt scrubs, and if you have one of those fun pedicure foot baths, make sure to get it ready. Favors can include robes or these fun towel headbands, and don’t forget all of the face masks, sliced cucumbers, and of course plenty of fun snacks and drinks.

Spa Birthday Party Invitation
paperandinkdesignco/Etsy
Ginger Ray Eye Mask Plate 8-Count
Maisonette
Spritz Pink Tablecloth
Target
Blue Panda Spa Party Balloons
Target
Spa Headband 24-Pack
Amazon
Personalized Spa Party Cake Topper
JaxCardsandCreations/Etsy

A “Donut Grow Up” Birthday Party

This one is a tearjerker it’s so sweet. Donuts are an ideal baby and toddler treat: they’re smaller than a cake, they’re easy for a little one to hold, and they make for a really fabulous birthday theme. You can even do a fun activity of hanging donuts on string for kids to eat, or just make them part of the decor with a big pegboard to hang the donuts on.

Yay Pink Ombre Donut Wall
Maisonette
23-in Giant Donut Balloon
pOpshelf
Donut Birthday Crown
SweetCakesSassyPants/Etsy
Donut Grow Up Birthday Invitation
CrishStudio/Etsy
Birthday Sprinkles Plastic Tablecloth Roll
Oriental Trading
Donut Grow Up Circle Backdrop
Lofaris
Sprinkle Donuts Pinwheels 12-Pack
Oriental Trading

One Happy Dude Birthday Party

One Happy Dude is such a fun theme for a little guy’s first birthday. This one has gained a bit of popularity over the last year, and it’s easy to find things that go with the theme — especially since the color scheme is so uncomplicated. Lots of smiley faces and lightning bolts make for a sort of retro and spunky look, while all the references to your “happy dude” put this firmly in the adorable camp of 1-year-old birthday parties.

For anyone who wants to up the pop-culture ante, there’s always this Big Lebowski sweater for kids. Just saying.

One Happy Dude Retro Invitation
PaperAndInkDesignCo/Etsy
One Happy Dude Birthday Banner
Party At Your Door
One Happy Dude Paper Cups 8-Pack
Zazzle
Sparkle and Bash 3-Piece Checkered Tablecloth Set
Target
One Happy Dude Cake Topper
AtSparkleEvents/Etsy
One Happy Dude Cupcake Toppers
YourSpecialBoutique/Etsy
Checker Happy Face Birthday Party Plates 8-Pack
Zazzle
Lightning Bolt Balloons 6-Pack
Amazon

“She’s A Wild One” Birthday Party

Like a “Wild One” party that’s all wild animals, this is a 1-year-old themed party, too, but it’s inspired by wildflowers instead, and could not be easier to put together. There are so many options out there for decor, and you can reuse a lot of it to decorate a nursery or playroom after (like all of the wildflower garland). You can go Secret Garden-ish, boho, or even choose bright, poppy flowers if that’s more your vibe.

Wildflower Garland
Natural Life
She's A Wild One Invitation
MinimalWildflowerCo/Etsy
Wildflower Cake Topper
EstesDesignStudio/Etsy
Wildflower Birthday Crown
LoveCrushCrowns/Etsy
Wildflower High Chair Banner
PrettyLittleClippie/Etsy
Wildflower Party Plates 8-Pack
Zazzle
English Garden Party Cups 8-Pack
Meri Meri

Taylor Swift Era Birthday Party

I’m not saying this is the perfect 13th birthday party theme, but I’m not not saying it either. Honestly, Taylor Swift is for all ages, so if you have a little one who’s ready to celebrate their birthday with a mini Eras tour concert, this list has you covered. These products focus heavily on the Lover Era, but you can easily swap out some of the decor colors and keep the Taylor Swift-centric items like the hats and cupcake toppers for a really fun, unique birthday party theme. Bonus: you’ve got the playlist taken care of.

Swiftie Birthday Party Hats 5-Pack
PartyFlvrs/Etsy
Pink & Purple Glitter Invitation
Zazzle
Eras Cupcake Toppers 13-Pack
BirdInACageCreations/Etsy
Gold Sparkler Candle
Meri Meri
Iridescent Tumbler Cups 8-Pack
Meri Meri
Ginger Ray Streamer & Balloon Backdrop Kit
Target
Shimmer Plates 25-Pack
xo, Fetti

Geology Birthday Party

Rocks are an underrated and genius birthday party theme. Whether your child is a geode/crystal expert or one who just loves to collect any tiny pebble they find on the street, this geology party theme goes hard. No gray lumps here — think a mixture of iridescent colors and lots of speckled patterns, and you can have a lot of fun with favors. Don’t forget a classic geode cake — and plenty of “rock star” jokes.

Rock Birthday Party Invitation
HallStoneShop/Etsy
Geology Cupcake Toppers
WowWowMeow/Etsy
Silver Vinyl Tablecloth
Party City
Botanical Snack Paper Plates 20-Count
Target
Speckled Small Napkins 16-Pack
Meri Meri
Geology Party Banner
WowWowMeow/Etsy
Marblez Orbz 16" Balloon
Bargain Balloons
Rock-Shaped Bouncy Balls 12-Count
Oriental Trading
Break Your Own Geodes 40-Pack
Store for Knowledge

Bubbles Birthday Party

Who doesn’t love bubbles? Clear balloons, shiny tablecloths, and lots of light pastel colors really pull the theme together. And the best part is that your party activity can just straight up be a bubble machine in the middle of a yard.

Bubble Birthday Invitation
PaperAndInkDesignCo/Etsy
9ft. Iridescent Table Cover
Michaels
Clear Balloon 120-Pack
Amazon
Bubble Garland
Oriental Trading
Bubble Cupcake Toppers
LittleBellaBoutique1/Etsy
Bubbles Bunting Flags
TweetPartyPrintables/Etsy
Round Cups With Straw 25-Pack
Oriental Trading
Sizonjoy Bubble Machine
Amazon

Summer Camp Birthday Party

It doesn’t have to be a summer birthday to have a summer camp theme. You can do such a great mixture of decor to give off the perfect camp vibes, but even better? Think of all of the classic games and activities that work with the theme: 3-legged races, an arts and crafts session, and a game of horseshoes, just to start.

Camping Theme Birthday Party Invitation
Zazzle
Adventure Garland
Merrilulu
DiDida Camp Cake Topper
Amazon
Pine Tree-Shaped Paper Napkins 24-Count
Posh Party Box
Tent & Campfire Disposable Plates 8-Count
Oriental Trading
Classic Red Gingham Paper Tablecloth
Party at Lewis
Bear Foil Balloon
Meri Meri

Pop-It Birthday Party

Fidget pop-it toys have truly invaded every household I know — I’m concerned they multiply at night while we’re asleep. Take your child’s love for these fun little toys and make it their party theme. Of course there are plenty of decor options, and you can also make some fun pop-it-themed snacks by freezing yogurt or melted candy in a pop-it to add as decoration for a cake, or cut fruit out in the shape of a pop-it.

Pop-It Party Invitation
LittlePrintsParties/Etsy
Fidget Pop-It Tablecloth 3-Piece
Amazon
Let's Get Pop'n Paper Plates 8-Count
Zazzle
18-Inch Pop-It Balloons
ThePartyDeco/Etsy
Lotsa Pops Party Cupcake Toppers 24-Count
Oriental Trading
Printable Pop-It Birthday Banner
PassionDesignMS/Etsy
Spritz 6-Count Bubble Pop Keychain Favors
Target

Witchy Birthday Party

First things first, I’m gonna need the playlist to include some Stevie Nicks. Now that that’s out of the way, let’s get witchy, y’all. There are so many adorable witchy party decorations, but I love a mixutre of pastel colors and black and white for a really fun — and not so spooky — witch vibe. Make up a potions stand with some slime kits for an activity, or put Hocus Pocus on and host a big movie night for your witch and their best buds.

Pink Witch Hat Birthday Invitation
Zazzle
Standing Cauldron Balloon
ThePartyDarlingShop/Etsy
Meri Meri Pastel Mini Witch Hats 8-Pack
Jollity & Co.
Witching Hour With Hat Banner
My Mind's Eye
Witching Hour Paper Plates 9-Ct
My Mind's Eye
Orange Cauldron Customizable Cups 8-Pack
Zazzle
Ma Fete Witch's Hat Napkins 24-Count
Maisonette
25ft Striped Table Runner
Michaels

Great British Baking Show Birthday Party

Got a star baker on your hands? Then throw them a Great British Baking Show birthday! For older kiddos, host your own little baking competition, or go easy with a cookie or cupcake decorating contest. Maybe let your birthday kid be the judge of their guests’ baking projects? Either way, someone has to do the Paul Hollywood handshake, and these decor items will bring you all those cozy, lovely feels of the tent.

Customizable 'GBBO' Birthday Invitation
JazzyNJessie/Etsy
Union Jack Bunting
Amazon
Disposable Baby Blue Plastic Plates 50-Pack
Amazon
English Garden Party Hats 8-Pack
Meri Meri
3-Tier Plastic Cupcake Stand 2-Pack
Amazon
Floral Baby Plastic Tablecloth
Party City
'Great British Bake Off' Cupcake Toppers
JazzyNJessie/Etsy
Merrilulu Little Bakers Birthday Party Decorating Kit
Maisonette

Mushroom Birthday Party

Mushrooms are having a moment, but you don’t have to give your party a psychedelic theme or make it an ode to that Italian plumber who relies on shrooms to survive saving Princess Peach. Toadstools make for a really sweet, whimsical party theme, whether you’re doing it for a tiny baby or an older child. You can mix in some other themes, too, like fairies or woodland creatures if the mushrooms alone aren’t really your vibe.

Mushroom Birthday Invitation
PDQPrintables/Etsy
Red Mushroom Figural Cake
World Market
Honeycomb Mushroom Decorations 10-Pack
Meri Meri
Mushroom Birthday Candles 6-Pack
Anthropologie
Toadstool Party Plates 8-Count
RockPaperSprinkles/Etsy
Toadstool Mushroom-Shaped Balloon
Ellie and Piper
Mushroom Garland
EmptyNestHomeGoods/Etsy

Whether you tie the birthday party theme into your child’s interests (like your little Target shopper) or just go for something new and original for a first birthday (instead of your standard Mickey Mouse), remember one thing: throwing a party is supposed to be fun. Enjoy the process of picking plates and cups and banners, and know that a rush of emotions is coming when your kid gets ready to blow out their candles.