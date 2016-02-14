20 Perfectly Sweet Names For Valentine's Day Babies

While there’s a much greater likelihood that babies will be conceived on Valentine’s Day, there are little ones who make their way into the world on February 14. And if you’re lucky enough to give birth to a cute little Cupid, you might throw that pre-chosen name out the window and opt for any one of these lovely Valentine’s’ Day baby names for little ones born on February 14.

Naming your kid puts enough pressure on a parent as it is, but when your little one’s birthday coincides with a major holiday, then you might feel like their name needs to mark the merriment of that day. But unlike other holidays that might leave you struggling to come up with a moniker that matches the day and also won’t get your kid bullied on the preschool playground (we’re looking at you, Groundhog’s Day), giving birth on Valentine’s Day opens up a whole list of lovely names that are at once sweet and symbolic without being overtly obvious.

So check out these Valentine’s Day inspired names that will definitely make you feel the love.

1 Valerie supersizer/E+/Getty Images Sure, you could name your sweetie something obvious like Valentine, but you could go subtler and opt for Valerie instead. The name means strong or healthy, TheBump.com reported, which is something that any parent would want for their bouncing baby girl.

2 Hart He might only be minutes old, but your baby has probably already stolen your heart. In a wink and a nod to Valentine’s Day, you can name your baby Hart. Obvs, it sounds like the word “heart,” but the name is of Old English origin, and means “strong and brave,” according to TheBump.com.

3 Libi When you look at your baby, you feel like your heart could burst. That’s what makes the name Libi so perfect. Of Hebrew origin, Libi means “my heart” (via Nameberry.com). You can always switch up the spelling to make it Libby, or Libbie, if you like.

4 Teddy You love your cuddly little cutie. So why not name your baby Teddy, like a teddy bear? While it can be a nickname for Theodore or Theobald, if you just name your child Teddy, it could work just as easily for a boy as it would a girl.

5 Amy Amy is a simple enough name, but when you know that it also means “beloved” and has a Latin origin, it might make you look at the name in a whole new light. You can always spin the spelling to make it even more adorable, like Aimee, or Amee, BabyNames.com reported.

6 Coco A box of chocolates is synonymous with V-Day, and that’s what makes Coco such a delish name. It’s a play on cocoa, which is what chocolate is made from. It conjures up such a sweet image of your sweet little babe. After all, who wouldn’t want to snuggle with a baby named Coco?

7 Kyle Kyle is one of those names that has become completely unisex—and is fabulous for a February 14 baby.Meaning “narrow or straight” in Gaelic, the name has strong roots to Ireland and Scotland. Even though you could easily name your girl Kyle, you could always go with the super popular Kylie or Kyla.

8 Valentina You gave birth on Valentine’s Day, and you want the whole world to know, damn it. So give your little Valentine some bragging rights by naming them Valentine. Don’t want to be so obvious? Valentina (or Valentino) are also excellent choices, and pay homage to the holiday.

9 Roma Let’s say that you want to pay homage to your Italian roots,, or you want to celebrate the site where your sweetie proposed. Roma can a very romantic name — and it’s also the word “amor” which is “love” in Spanish spelled backwards.

10 Bea LaylaBird/E+/Getty Images Remember all those cute little Valentines’ Day cards you got as a kid that would say, “Bee mine” with a cute bumblebee on it? Well, for your baby’s birth day, you can do a play on words by naming your baby Bea to commemorate them always being your favorite Valentine. Also, if you’re obsessed with The Golden Girls, you know that there’s nothing (and we mean nothing) like iconic actress Bea Arthur.

11 Vida Your baby brought new meaning to your life from the moment they were born. So show how much your life has changed (for the better, of course) by giving your baby the name Vida. Meaning “life” in Spanish, the name can also be spelled “Vita” or even “Viva.” It can even be a nickname for Davida as well.

12 Cherish As soon as you held your baby in your arms, you promised to love and cherish them always. So show your love by naming your baby just that: Cherish. Meaning “to treasure and care for” according to TheBump.com, your baby will feel the love every time their name is said.

13 Venus If you want a name that is locked in on love, look no further than Venus. The name, which means “Roman goddess of love and beauty”, (via The Bump), Venus is also the name for one of the planets and also connotes love and desire. You won’t have to wonder what planet rules your baby’s life.

14 Beau Naturally, you think that your baby is crazy cute. So the name Beau (which means “handsome” in French, according to Nameberry), is a quite fitting. And according to Vocabulary.com, a “beau” is an old-fashioned way of saying “boyfriend”, which definitely fits with the Valentine’s Day motif.

15 Romeo VivianG/E+/Getty Images “Romeo, Romeo, where for art thou — “ oh well, you get it. Skip the Shakespeare and consider naming your little one Romeo, which means “from Rome, Italy,” BabyNames.com found. But you don’t need Italian heritage to select this name, which definitely has all the Romeo and Juliet vibes.

16 Angel (Angela) Even though you might want to give your baby a love-themed name, you might not want to be so obvious and name your little one something like Cupid. But you can still get in the angel angle by naming them Angela. Its meaning: “angel” in Latin, reported Nameberry.com. For a boy, you can go with Angel, as well as Angelo.

17 Mia That beautiful little baby is yours, all yours. And that’s what makes Mia so preciously perfect. It has an Italian and Scandinavian origin which means “mine” or (womp womp) “bitter,” Nameberry.com reported. It can also be an abbreviated version of Maria, if you want a more formal name. But Mia is also popular right now—it ranks as the 8th most selected name by new parents, the Social Security Administration reported.

18 Rosa Maybe you want to name your baby a botanical-inspired name. Well, you can’t go wrong with Rose. Obvs, it means “rose, a flower” with Latin origins to the word “rosa,” Nameberry.com found. And no shocker, roses are the most popular flower given on Valentine’s Day, Teleflora reported.

19 Aiko “Little loved one” is exactly what your baby is, which is what makes the Japanese name Aiko so ideal. It’s typically a girl’s name, but heck, you can name your wee one whatever you want, right? The name breaks down into “Ai” meaning love and affection, and “Ko” which means child, BabyNames.com reported.