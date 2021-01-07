Shopping
These Mesh Postpartum Underwear Options Are Comfy AND Reusable
The opposite of shapewear.
Future moms, psst. Lean in close, I have something to tell you. Are you writing this down? Ok. Here goes: Mesh panties are your friend. I know the words mesh and panties might seem like a horrific marriage from the likes of Nike and Victoria Secret, but we’re not talking about a basketball jersey fabric situation here. What mesh panties are is a soft place to land after the trauma of childbirth. Enormously stretchy, but with a gentle grip, they’re just what your body needs and second to stealing as many as you can from the hospital, you’re going to want to stock up on washable postpartum mesh underwear options for when you get home.
Are these indescribably unattractive panties really necessary? Friend, yes. Whether you deliver vaginally or by C-Section, your bod is about to undergo a serious ordeal and you’re going to hurt afterward. Now imagine taking your bruised body and squeezing it into your regular underwear? Hard no. Instead, be gentle with yourself and ease back into life wearing mesh undies that are more forgiving than most saints. When your incisions hurt and your stitches are tender, these are the special underwear you’re going to reach for and you’ll want a bunch because, real talk, you’re going to need to wash them a lot.
Ready to shimmy into a pair? You will be. Trust me, your body will thank you.