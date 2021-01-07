These Mesh Postpartum Underwear Options Are Comfy AND Reusable

Future moms, psst. Lean in close, I have something to tell you. Are you writing this down? Ok. Here goes: Mesh panties are your friend. I know the words mesh and panties might seem like a horrific marriage from the likes of Nike and Victoria Secret, but we’re not talking about a basketball jersey fabric situation here. What mesh panties are is a soft place to land after the trauma of childbirth. Enormously stretchy, but with a gentle grip, they’re just what your body needs and second to stealing as many as you can from the hospital, you’re going to want to stock up on washable postpartum mesh underwear options for when you get home.

Are these indescribably unattractive panties really necessary? Friend, yes. Whether you deliver vaginally or by C-Section, your bod is about to undergo a serious ordeal and you’re going to hurt afterward. Now imagine taking your bruised body and squeezing it into your regular underwear? Hard no. Instead, be gentle with yourself and ease back into life wearing mesh undies that are more forgiving than most saints. When your incisions hurt and your stitches are tender, these are the special underwear you’re going to reach for and you’ll want a bunch because, real talk, you’re going to need to wash them a lot.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Doctor-Approved Women Mesh Postpartum Panties Amazon $10.99 see on amazon Nearly identical to the briefs you'll be given at the hospital, these undies from Amazon have the same give and structure, which means optimum comfort.

2 The New Little Black Dress Seamless Mesh Knit Underwear Amazon $17.75 see on amazon Not feeling the white medical look of most mesh underwear? Opt for these black ones. You can chuck them after each use or throw them in the wash and reuse them.

3 Stretch It Out Frida Mom Disposable Postpartum Underwear Boy Short Brief Target $14.99 see on target This picture alone is reason enough to buy these Frida Mom undies. And while they are disposable, you can wash these micro fiber cotton underwear and wear them again as you prefer.

4 Postpartum Boy Shorts Mesh Undies: 3-pack Bodily $11 see on bodily A step up from the maternity ward brand, these Bodily Mesh Undies are one-size-fits all, and come in a boy short cut. Plus, they can easily fit a large maxi pad which, I hate to break it to you, you'll likely need.

5 Loose Fit Cardinal Wings Knit Pants Carewell $12.99 see on carewell Not interested in having the feel of fabric clinging to your legs? Then try these Cardinal Wings Knit Pants. More like a feather-light gym short, they won't cling.

6 C-Section Approved Mesh Postpartum Underwear Recovery Briefs Amazon $17.88 see on amazon For mamas who are recovering from stomach incisions, the idea of a waistband hitting their belly can be shiver-inducing. Spare yourself the agony with mesh underwear designed just for you. While disposable, these can be washed on the delicate cycle.

7 Breathable Choice 3 Pack Mesh Underwear Postpartum Amazon $9.99 see on amazon Healing wounds require oxygen, which is why wearing mesh underwear is so important. This brand claims to be especially breathable.

8 Gentle Touch Postpartum Underwear Mother Mother $18 see on mother mother When you're still tender post-delivery, any harsh fabric can feel like nails on your body. That's why this Mother Mother 5-pack is so appealing. They're made of super soft weave so you know you'll be extra comfortable.

9 Light Mesh, Please Prevail® Unisex Knit Pant Berry Medics $2.53 see on berry medics If you want your mesh to mimic a basketball hoop, here's your dream come true. This super loose weave offers all the breeze you need.

Ready to shimmy into a pair? You will be. Trust me, your body will thank you.