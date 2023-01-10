Safe Sleep
Reselling them is actually illegal.
On April 12, 2019, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recalled the Fisher-Price Rock ‘N Play Sleeper after 30 infants died in the product. Since then, 70 more fatalities have occurred. This led CPSC to reannounce the recall January 9, 2023.
The CPSC is also re-recalling the Kids2 Rocking Sleeper, and encourages everyone to stop using these products immediately, noting, “It is illegal to sell or distribute the recalled sleepers.” So, if you have one in your home, how can you safely dispose of it?