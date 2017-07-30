Although it’s perfectly safe to have your newborn sleep in a crib from day one, many parents choose to have their newborns sleep in a bassinet. Because having your newborn in your bedroom with you (though not your bed) is a safe sleep practice recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), a bassinet can be a convenient option due to their smaller size and mobility. But, because growing babies need more space, it’s important to know when your baby is too big for the bassinet and ready to move to a crib.

When is baby too big for a bassinet?

If you’ve opted to start your newborn in a bassinet, first, be sure that they are small enough to sleep in one. Babies bigger than 10 pounds are too big for a bassinet and should sleep in a crib, according to the AAP. If you baby is not yet too big for a bassinet, be sure that your bassinet meets all of the AAP’s safe sleep guidelines, which are intended to protect newborns from SIDS. If you aren’t sure if your crib or bassinet meets the guidelines, it’s a great idea to talk to your child’s health care provider about what is best for your baby.

What is a bassinet weight limit?

Every manufacturer has a guideline on the appropriate weight your bassinet was built to handle, but generally speaking, they all sync up pretty well with the AAP recommendation of 10 pounds as a maximum weight for Baby sleeping in a bassinet. A few do allow babies up to 15 pounds, but when in doubt, it’s always best to ask your pediatrician for guidance about the safest place for your baby to sleep.

When you do feel the need to move your baby out of the bassinet, make sure to make their new sleeping space as safe as possible. The American Academy of Pediatrics suggests that the safest position for your baby to sleep is on their back on a firm surface until they turn 1, without any pillows, soft bedding, or toys around them.

As a parent, you’ll soon find out that babies outgrow their gear and gadgets quite quickly, and a bassinet is no different. Just keep an eye on your baby’s size, weight, and mobility, and you’ll know exactly when to graduate them to a more accommodating sleep space.