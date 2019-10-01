Here's Why Your Baby Prefers Burying Their Face Into You For Snuggles

When my daughter was a baby, she happily spent the majority of her waking hours buried between and beside my boobs. I'm confident that if she could have completely buried herself beneath me, she would have, and she’s not the only baby who does it. Babies like to bury their faces, whether it’s to nuzzle into your armpit or even hold their own fists up against their cheeks. But a fear of making sure baby can breath can make parents a little more panicked about how safe it is for baby to bury their face into something.

Why do babies like to bury their faces?

The answer is more complex than you might think. On the surface, it just seems like a strange quirk of babies. The actual meaning behind the behavior is perhaps a bit more nebulous. A recent article in Frontiers in Psychology found that these types of sensory-seeking behaviors might be a comfort mechanism, a way to self-soothe when babies are feeling out of sorts, hungry, tired, or just overwhelmed. It is the literal definition of "pulling a blanket over one's head" to developing minds that are easily frustrated.

Pediatric sleep expert and chiropractic doctor Dr. Sarah Mitchell of Helping Babies Sleep tells Romper, "I have observed the phenomena of babies wanting to have their cheek up against something repeatedly. This may look like putting a little blankie on their face, or rolling onto their stomach, and rubbing their cheek into the mattress." She says that while it is sensory seeking, it has more to do with their age than anything.

"If we think back to the newborn period, a child's cheek is naturally pressed up against another skin when breastfeeding. In this manner, babies develop a positive association with having something pressed up against their cheeks." Whether it's a mother/parent's breasts, their warm bed, or even laying in the crook of an arm, they are comforted by this feeling.

How long do babies like to bury and rub their faces?

Mitchell says that this comfort mechanism only evolves and continues as the child ages. "In the early weeks of life, children develop a positive association with pressure or tactile stimuli into the skin of their cheek." And that because of this comfort that's so concrete in their minds, "this behavior lasts throughout childhood."

Is it safe for babies to bury their face?

It's so funny to think that the way we hold and feed our baby can become such an ingrained part of their routine that they would seek out that sensation in other ways to find that same comfort. Just make sure that you don't tempt them into this behavior when they're going to bed — babies younger than 12 months old should be put to sleep on their backs on a flat, firm surface in their own crib with no blankets. You can keep the room cool enough so it’s comfortable for them, but not so cool they wake up throughout the night.

If your baby is awake during the day and burying or rubbing their face on things like a tummy time mat or a bouncer, just stay aware and look for any sleepy cues. If they start to fall asleep with their face pressed into something soft, you can adjust them into a safe sleeping position.

There’s nothing wrong with your baby loving the feel of your chest against their face or wanting to sleep nuzzled into your armpit. But it is important to keep them safe and to instill safe sleeping habits from the very beginning.

Expert:

Dr. Sarah Mitchell of Helping Babies Sleep, pediatric sleep doctor, chiropractor