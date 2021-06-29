Will Kids Wear Masks In School Come Fall? Here's Where Each State Stands

Between distance learning, hybrid schedules, and a return to in-person classes, if there’s one thing kids have become accustomed to in the past year, it’s being flexible — and wearing masks. But with eased mask-wearing guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), states and school districts across the country have been reassessing their mask policies for next year.

The Pro Mask Argument

“We know masks work,” says Dr. Elizabeth Mack, division director of pediatric critical care and professor of pediatrics at the Medical University of South Carolina. Throughout this past year, Dr. Mack has seen how well masks have mitigated the spread of coronavirus in children when applied in conjunction with good hygiene and social distancing. So her argument is, why stop masking now?

“There's no scientific evidence to suggest that the masking is damaging kids in any way,” she says. “There's actually a bunch of exercise tolerant studies that have examined whether it’s unhealthy to exercise in a mask. Certainly subjectively, it's harder to climb the stairs. It's harder to walk on a treadmill, that kind of thing. But it's not damaging.”

And, Dr. Mack also likes to point out the fact that children suffering from pediatric cancer have been masked for their whole course of therapy. “We like to forget that. We’ve been seeing masked kids for a long time and they do just fine with it. Masking kids is not new to child healthcare.”

The CDC backs her up. In the fall of 2020 in the midst of high community transmission of coronavirus, a study of 11 school districts in North Carolina found that minimal school-related transmission took place thanks to strictly adhered prevention strategies, including universal mask use and physical distancing and that the few outbreaks could be attributed to breaches in mask use.

The Argument For Dropping Masks

For anti-mask proponents the argument is less about science and more about parents knowing what’s best. Such is the case in Iowa where the Gov. Kim Reynolds said on Twitter that her state was "putting parents back in control of their child's education and protecting the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decisions."

In North Carolina five days after the Biden administration told fully vaccinated Americans that they could shed their masks, parents staged a protest outside of Gov. Roy Cooper’s headquarters in May chanting “let them breathe,” The News & Observer reports.

Richard Ross, Getty images

In June, a similar outcry took place in Washington state. In the town of Enumclaw, on June 19, a group of parents protested the Washington State Department of Health’s student mask requirement, according to Komo News. “Schools must use this guidance regardless of the county or phase they are in of Governor Inslee’s Healthy Washington – Roadmap to Recovery plan,” the state’s Department of Health guidance states.

States that will not require masks in schools in fall 2021

Some state governors have been firm in their opposition to continuing masks in schools next year. Here are the states that have enacted legislation regarding mask mandates.

Arkansas

In Arkansas, NPR reports that a law will make it illegal by the end of the summer for schools or any government entity to require masks.

Arizona

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced in April that masks were no longer mandatory for students and staff at Arizona public schools, AZFamily.com reports. However, schools may choose to continue their own mask policies.

Florida

On April 15, Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced that schools cannot have mandatory mask rules next year, according to the Herald-Tribune.

Iowa

On May 19, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed into law a rule that makes it illegal to require masks in schools, according to Iowa Public Radio.

Georgia

In March Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order proclaiming schools no longer have the authority “to rely on the Public Health State of Emergency as a basis for requiring students or workers to wear a face covering.”

Massachusetts

Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced that for the 2021-22 school year, high school students and middle school students will not need to wear masks when inside school buildings per WCVB reporting. Rules for elementary students will be forthcoming this summer.

Missouri

There is no mask requirement in Missouri, for schools or otherwise.

Mississippi

“I do not anticipate there being any mask mandates in K-12 settings to begin next fall,” Gov. Tate Reeves announced in May, the Sun Herald says.

Texas

No masks will be required in Texas schools per Gov. Greg Abbott’s June 5 announcement, according to the Texas Tribune.

Utah

Gov. Spencer Cox as promised constituents that face coverings will not be required in schools next year, the Salt Lake Times Tribune reports.

States that will require masks to be worn at school in fall 2021

Only a few states have announced official rules for mask requirements. Here’s what states are included in that group.

Delaware

According to Gov. John Carney’s May 21 State of Emergency Declaration, “All individuals aged Kindergarten and up must wear a face covering, except where doing so would inhibit that individual’s health, while in schools.” The 29th modification to his initial declaration, this guidance is likely subject to change for the next school year.

Hawaii

Hawaii has a statewide mask mandate. The state Education Department released new guidelines for reopening schools this fall which includes a call for mask wearing, according to Hawaii Now.

Kentucky

Gov. Andy Beshar’s most recent executive order declared that any person in a k-12 school should wear a mask. Whether the governor will update that guidance before the next school year remains to be seen.

Maine

“As of May 24, 2021, Maine requires masks to be worn in schools and child care settings, where people ages 5 and older must wear one while indoors. Masks are not required outdoors at these settings,” Maine.gov states. No announcements about 2021-22 school year have been made.

Minnesota

Education Commissioner Heather Mueller has kept the school-wide mask policy in place as of May 14, District Admin reports.

New Jersey

Gov. Phil Murphy said on May 27 that he expects New Jersey students and staff will likely still be wearing masks when the 2021-22 school year begins, according to NJ.com.

New Mexico

Masks requirements remain unchanged in New Mexico schools. As of May 14, schools continue to require staff, teachers and students to wear masks at all times except when eating or drinking, per the Public Education Department guidance, US News reports.

Vermont

As of now, Vermont students will still be required to wear masks in schools regardless of vaccination status, according to the Burlington Free Press.

Washington

Washington state’s Department of Health has been very clear in its rules for next year: “Universal and correct use of cloth face coverings or masks helps prevent the spread of COVID-19 and is required for all school personnel, students, and visitors.”

States where schools have local authority on mask rules

RyanJLane, Getty images

Other states are moving more cautiously or handing over the power to determine face covering protocols to school districts. Here’s what’s going on in states that have yet to announce next year’s mask policies or have put it into the hands of individual school districts.

Alabama

Alabama lifted its statewide mask mandate in April, making each individual Local Education Agency responsible for mask rules moving forward, WSFA reports.

Alaska

Alaska has no state-wide school mask mandate. Mask rules are at the discretion of individual school districts.

California

California’s current Department of Public Health rules on its website read: “Students in all grade levels K-12 are required to wear face coverings at all times, while at school, unless exempted.” However, that guidance is subject to change before the return to school in the fall.

Colorado

In Colorado students who have received a vaccine do not have to wear masks. The current Department of Health and the Environment regulations for the state say: “The order requires people in Colorado who are 11 years and older to wear a mask over their noses and mouths ... Preschool through grade 12 schools (including extracurricular activities) and child care centers and services; however, fully vaccinated individuals, including vaccinated children ages 16-18, in a classroom, cohort, or other group of children may remove masks where the teacher(s), caregiver(s), or other staff whose primary responsibility is education or childcare have provided proof of fully completed vaccination to their employer.”

Connecticut

While a judge in May reaffirmed a ruling that all students in public schools in Connecticut must wear masks, according to NBC Connecticut, there has yet to be any announcements made regarding the 2021-22 school year.

Idaho

On May 21, Gov. Brad Little issued an executive order saying he opposed mandates but that the state should not usurp the authority of local school boards to require masks.

Illinois

The state has not yet said if masks will be required in schools in fall. But the Illinois Board of Education is expected to make an announcement soon, according to Chalkbeat.

Indiana

Indiana school and education officials have not announced the 2021-22 mask policy yet, Chalkbeat Indiana reports.

Kansas

In Kansas, mask policies are at the discretion of individual districts, Fox4KC reports.

Louisiana

Louisiana ended its state mask mandate for schools on May 25, says The Advocate. However, schools are still allowed to make their own mask rules moving forward.

Maryland

While the state of Maryland ended its mask mandate on May 15, face coverings are still required in schools, reports Maryland.gov. That rule is subject to change for next year.

Michigan

As of July 1, Michigan will no longer have a statewide indoor mask mandate, however, school districts can still make their mask rules.

Montana

The Montana Office of Public Instruction superintendent has strongly recommended lifting the mask mandate for schools next year, reports NBC Montana. However, her recommendation has not been made official yet.

Nebraska

Gov. Pete Ricketts has predicted a no-mask policy for schools next year, according to US News. Official guidance, however, has not been released.

Nevada

Nevada dropped its mask mandate for fully vaccinated individuals following federal guidance in May, according to the Review Journal. Individual school districts will make their own face covering policies for the 2021-22 year..

New Hampshire

There is no longer a state mask mandate in New Hampshire. Mask regulations are subject to school district rules.

New York

As of June 4, New York State health officials declared masks in schools optional. However, New York City plans to keep its universal mask policy in place, according to US News. That’s subject to change with the 2021-22 school year.

North Carolina

Mandatory indoor mask requirements remain in effect in schools in North Carolina although Governor Roy Cooper has lifted the mandate for masks indoors and outdoors for most other spaces, Journal Now reports. The school mask mandate, however, could change in the fall.

North Dakota

The Governor’s mask mandate was allowed to expire, reports KFYR TV, making individual school districts responsible for mask rules moving forward.

Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine announced in May that schools can make their own mask policies starting June 2, according to the Akron Beacon Journal.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma’s new law makes masking optional and states: “A board of education of a public school district or a technology center school district may only implement a mandate to wear a mask or any other medical device after consultation with the local county health department or city-county health department within the jurisdiction of where the board is located and when the jurisdiction of where the board is located is under a current state of emergency declared by the Governor,” KOCO News5 reports.

Oregon

As of May 18, masks are still mandated in all Oregon schools according to The Register-Guard. This rule is subject to change per the governor.

Pennsylvania

In Pennsylvania, “People who are fully vaccinated may choose not to wear a mask, unless a business or organization, such as a school, requires masks, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has announced, according to Pittsburgh Action News.

Rhode Island

“The CDC’s guidance is that schools continue to use the current COVID-19 prevention strategies for the 2020-2021 school year. That means that students, teachers and staff continue to wear masks, whether they have been fully vaccinated or not, ” the state’s Department of Health director stated in May to the Providence Journal. That’s subject to change pending new health information for 2021-22.

South Carolina

South Carolina has no statewide mask mandate. However, state school superintendent Molly Spearman has asked schools to follow DHEC's public health guidance and continue to require masks though its at each school district’s discretion, Fox Carolina reports.

South Dakota

The state of South Dakota has no statewide mask mandate. Continuing mask requirements will be up to individual school districts, KELO News reports.

Tennessee

Tennessee has no statewide mask mandate. Some schools, including Montgomery County, have already rescinded mask requirements for summer school, reports Clarksville Now, but mask rules remain on a case by case mandate per individual districts.

Virginia

On May 14, Gov. Ralph Northam lifted Virginia's universal indoor mask mandate. However, jurisdiction on mask rules in schools continues to be enforced on a county by county basis.

West Virginia

West Virginia lifted its mask mandate on May 14. However, Gov. Jim Justice reminded state residents that “any private business and school can require you to wear a mask regardless of this executive order,” according to WVNS TV.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s Department of Health and Services has recommended the continued use of masks in schools. However, the decision is up to individual school districts as the state does not have a mask mandate.

Wyoming

Gov. Mark Gordon lifted Wyoming’s statewide mask requirement on March 16. By April 9, 10 of Wyoming’s 48 school districts had lifted mask requirements, the Star Tribune reported. Districts will determine face covering requirements for 2021-22.

There is no one answer to the question “will kids wear masks next year?” The best way to find out and ensure your child is in compliance is to reach out to your local school district or school to get the latest information regarding face covering requirements for 2021-22.

This post will be updated as new information becomes available.