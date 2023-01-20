Let It Snow
Because cold weather can make things a little trickier.
Traveling during the winter is a lot like traveling during the summer — except for when it’s not. Snow delays, dark driving hours, and cold weather can all make it a little trickier than usual, but these tips are sure to help.
Pack blankets in the car. Since winter coats are a no-go with car seats, it’s nice to have a blanket to keep your kiddo warm, but also to scoop them up out of the car and run into a rest stop or bathroom without worrying about a coat.