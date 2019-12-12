These 5 Old Wives' Tales About Christmas Eve Babies Aren't What You'd Expect

Of all the dates a child might want to avoid for their birthday, Christmas Eve has got to be high on the list. First, you have to compete with Christianity’s superstar, Jesus Christ (and unless you’re a first grader who can turn water into wine, ain’t nothing gonna top him). Second, there’s the whole host of holiday trappings that happen each Christmas Eve. Maybe your family goes to Midnight Mass each December 24, which means you’ll likely share your b-day with a Christmas Pageant until you leave for college. But it’s not all bad. Some old wives' tales about babies born on Christmas Eve are actually pretty great.

But before we jump into the superstitious side of things, let’s look at some of the scientific data surrounding Christmas Eve. Turns out that December 24, according to Zippia.com, is a low birth rate day. Compared to the rest of the calendar year, not very many babies are born then. But that might be because lots of people are getting busy on that date instead, as the Atlantic reports that December 24 is the most popular conception date. Don’t ponder that too much, Christmas Eve babies.

Maybe because Christmas Eve babies are so rare, old wives' tales about them grew. Let's take a look at a few of the most prevalent (and if you're expecting some super festive predictions, you're in for a surprise).

1 They're Lucky As reported by SaltWire.com, old wives’ tales have long held that being born on December 24 is good luck. And now science backs it up. According to the Daily Mail, “Many studies have found that those born on the 12th month are more likely to be healthier and athletic, and even end up in high-paid jobs.”

2 Probs Gonna Turn Into A Ghost Here’s a fun one. As reported by the Boston Globe, all you Christmas Eve babies get to enjoy becoming a spirit while you sleep each year on their birthday. That’s right, Christmas Eve babes don’t see dead people, apparently they are dead people. Want to avoid ghostbusters? The remedy apparently is to “count the holes in a sieve from 11 o'clock on Christmas Eve until morning.”

3 They Might Become A Werewolf If getting all ghosty isn’t your speed, Christmas Eve babies, then why not enjoy the power to become a werewolf? “In Italy specifically, and most notably, legends hold that a male born on Christmas Eve could become a werewolf when he reaches puberty,” reports the website (naturally) ilovewerewolves.com.

4 Can Speak To Beasts Learning Spanish or German is so 2019. You want to really give your child a leg up in the spirit world? Give birth to them on December 24 and they’ll be gifted with the power to speak to beasts. At least that’s what the Encyclopædia of Superstitions, Folklore, and the Occult Sciences suggests. No word on which beasts exactly this includes, but we’re hoping Direwolves and Krakens.