20 Beautiful Baby Names With The Same Vibe As Mila

Deciding on your baby’s name isn’t always easy, and it’s especially tough if you want a name that’s trendy, but not too popular. You’re likely grappling with this balance in baby names if you like Mila, Evelyn, or Harper, which are all adorable, non-traditional, and among the most popular baby names. Thankfully, there is no shortage of equally amazing alternative names for you to choose from.

In 2020, some of the top 10 most popular baby girl names in the US included Olivia, Emma, Ava, Amelia, and Sophia, according to the US Social Security Administration Office. Coming in slightly behind, at number 20, is Mila, a name that is the perfect combination of edgy and sweet. The problem with loving a baby name like this is that since it is so popular, chances are high one of your friends has already snagged the name for their little one.

So, if you’ve found yourself in this position, don’t worry because there are still plenty of options for your sweet baby’s name that are timely and fun. Here are some fabulous options to choose from.

1 Aurelia Radomir Jovanovic/E+/Getty Images Meaning “the golden one,” Aurelia is among the hottest and most popular baby girl names right now.

2 Ivy Ivy has always been a gorgeous name, but it reached its lowest point in popularity in 1944 when it came in at 989 on the list of top 1,000 baby names, according to Nameberry. Since 1991, however, there has been a steady uptick in its popularity, and it’s no wonder, because it’s a really cute name.

3 Elodie Elodie is a pretty alternative to Melody and has been one of the most-searched-for names on Nameberry this year. Grab the name now, while you can, before there are no less than two Elodies in every daycare classroom.

4 Luna Luna has been pretty popular for a while, likely thanks to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s adorable little girl, but it’s not too late to give your little one the gorgeous name, too.

5 Claire The Good Brigade/DigitalVision/Getty Images One of those names that are somehow both classic and trendy, Claire is one of Nameberry’s most-searched-for names. It means “bright, clear” and will look absolutely adorable monogrammed on your baby’s first onesie.

6 Adeline Adeline is a French name that’s a fun little twist on the iconic Madeline. Other people love it, too, because its popularity ranking has risen from number 995 in 1999 to number 91 in 2019 (and it’s only getting more popular).

7 Poppy Whether we should all thank Trolls’ Princess Poppy for this trend or not, Poppy is on Nameberry’s list of most popular names searched on its site. It’s perfect for parents who want something a little different, but not strange-different.

8 Ophelia You may associate the name Ophelia with Shakespeare’s Hamlet, but it also happens to be on the rise in popularity right now. It’s simultaneously old-timey and trendy, and flat-out beautiful, to be honest.

9 Maisie Since Maisie Williams was such a bada** on Game of Thrones, it’s no wonder why Maisie has been such a popular name over the last few years. Parents in countries all over the world seem to want to name their little girls after this incredible hero.

10 Iris SanyaSM/E+/Getty Images In addition to being a flower, Iris is also a Greek name that means “rainbow,” which is reason enough to give it to your baby girl. You won’t be alone in it, either, because it’s been among the top 150 most popular names in several countries over the last couple of years.

11 Elena Elena means “bright, shining light” and it is among the most-searched-for names on Nameberry right now. Like the name Mila, it has a little edge to it while still being a truly beautiful name.

12 Wren Wren is a fantastic name for a baby girl or boy, but it’s becoming more and more popular among baby girls right now, according to Nameberry.

13 Hazel Once upon a time you might have pictured a sweet old lady when you thought of the name Hazel, but now it’s among the top 10 most popular baby names on Nameberry so it won’t be long before all of the daycare classes have the name on their roster.

14 Clara Clara is a name that is both classic, thanks in part to The Nutcracker, and trendy. It’s a little further down on Nameberry’s top 100 baby girl names, so if you give it to your baby now you’ll probably be ahead of the curve.

15 Isla Sol Vazquez Cantero / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Isla is a Spanish and Scottish name that means “island,” and honestly that in and of itself is a great reason to give it to your baby girl. It’s also rising in popularity all over the world, so everyone seems to be catching on to its greatness.

16 Quinn Another name that is great for a baby girl or boy, Quinn is an Irish name that has been rising in popularity since 1997, and it doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon.

17 Eva If you love the name Ava, but find it to be a little too popular, Eva is a fantastic alternative. It’s among the top 100 names in countries all over the world but hasn’t caught on nearly as much as Ava.

18 Athena Athena is near the bottom of Nameberry’s 100 most-searched-for baby girl names, but it’s still holding on strong which means it’s fair game if you want something that’s trendy while also being a little different.

19 Cora Cora was super popular and among the most popular baby girl names between 1880 and 1912, but it wasn’t until 2015 that it came back into the top 100 baby girl names. It’s continued to rise in popularity since then, so grab it now before your best friend does.

20 Genevieve urbazon/E+/Getty Images Genevieve is a classic name that’s making a comeback, according to Nameberry. Not only is it absolutely gorgeous, but since you can shorten it to “Gen,” it is both unique and traditional.

Parents tend to lean more towards trendy baby names with girls, but trendy names, like Mila, catch on quickly and one of your friends or family members can snatch your favorite one before you have the chance to. So, be sure to make your decision fast and stake your claim on it now, before it’s too late.