If you’re looking for something to wear during pregnancy and beyond, the best maternity robes have more fabric than a traditional robe to both accommodate a growing bump and provide extra coziness during the postpartum period. Top-notch maternity robes have at least one tie closure in front to keep them secured while allowing for easy access if you plan on nursing. It’s also important to choose a robe that’s made from soft, comfortable fabric that’s easy to wash, ideally in the washing machine.

Maternity robes come in a number of different fabrics, including breathable bamboo and cotton, silky-feeling rayon, or durable synthetics like polyester or modal that can hold up against the messiness that comes with parenthood, so choose the one that feels best to you. While most maternity robes hit right at the knee, a full-length robe provides extra coverage, and a shorter robe can feel cooler. Sleeve length can vary, too; you’ll have your choice between short sleeves, or three-quarter- and full-length options, depending on personal preference. Your hands will likely always be full once the baby arrives, so you may find a robe with pockets to be super useful.

While you can certainly purchase a maternity robe by itself, it’s quite common to find these picks paired with other coordinating pieces, such as a nightgown, a birthing gown (look for one with snaps that allow for easy access for medical examinations), or even a super adorable swaddle blanket for your new baby.

From pregnancy to parenthood, these seven maternity robes will surely become your new favorite wardrobe pieces. These picks are all highly rated on Amazon, so you can rest assured that you’ll love them, too.

1. A Highly Rated Cotton Robe With Long Sleeves

With more than 2,700 reviews on Amazon and a knockout 4.7-star rating overall, this maternity robe from Ekouaer is wildly popular on the site since it’s soft, comfortable, and just gorgeous. The robe is made from cotton with just a touch of polyester, and it has pretty lace trim detailing at the hem. A tie closure, long sleeves, and side pockets are all features you’ll surely enjoy with this pick. And since it has a loose fit, it’ll work well during all of the stages in your pregnancy, as well as throughout motherhood.

The knee-length robe is available in a range of solid and patterned options. Amazon reviewers indicate this pick has held up well in the wash.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I use this robe everyday! My husband bought it for me when I was 6 months pregnant and I’ve been using it ever since. I brought it to the hospital for our delivery and I’m still wearing it 3 months afterwards. The material is incredibly soft and comfortable. Absolutely love this robe."

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

2. A Silky 2-Piece Nightgown & Robe Set

Made from silky rayon, this robe and nightgown set from Lamaze is seriously luxurious, and yet, it comes with an amazing price tag of under $25. The robe hits right above the knee, and it features a tie closure, three-quarter length sleeves, and a lovely lace trim detail. The coordinating nightgown also features lace, plus it has a pull-down flap that’s convenient for those middle-of-the-night nursing sessions — though, this pick is honestly great for nighttime and lounging during the day, too.

The only downsides to this robe? You’ll have to wash it by hand if you want to keep it looking its best, and it doesn’t have any pockets.

Choose from a few options in different colors and prints.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Soft material, very comfortable to wear, beautiful design, the gown straps detach easily for breastfeeding with one click. I like the duality of design for both pregnancy and post partum use."

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

3. A 3-Piece Robe, Swaddle & Nightgown Set

With a coordinating nightgown, robe, and swaddle, this three-piece set from Angel Maternity is seriously picture perfect. The sleeveless nightgown is ultra-comfortable, with top buttons that allow for easy access when nursing, and the robe is made from a soft, stretchy rayon spandex with a stunning lace trim for added flare. The robe is designed to hit around the knee and has long sleeves, pockets, and a tie closure. And can we talk about the swaddle? It’s amazingly soft to wrap up the newest addition to your family.

Amazon reviewers indicate that all three pieces in this set have held up well in the washing machine.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "The first shower to take after delivery is everything. But what you change into is just as important. The fabric is incredibly soft for the dress and the robe is even softer. I wore this throughout my recovery in the hospital after L&D. It even comes with the cutest swaddle so your baby can match you! Best part is I’ll definitely wear it post-baby body. The robe is amazing and sooo cute."

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

4. A Bamboo Robe With 3-Quarter Length Sleeves

There’s nothing worse than a robe that won’t stay closed, but luckily this maternity robe from Posh Peanut has a tie closure on the outside and an additional one on the inside to avoid mishaps. The maternity robe is made from a soft and lightweight bamboo fabric that has just a touch of spandex for stretch. And it hits right at the knee with three-quarter length sleeves. It’s all of these features combined with the fact that this robe has super-deep pockets that make it a favorite of reviewers on Amazon; they give this pick a knockout 4.8-star rating overall, after more than 1,700 reviews.

Choose from a wide range of fun and interesting patterns, including a dinosaur print. And many parents indicate that in addition to purchasing this robe, they also picked up a matching Posh Peanut swaddle for their little one. Also, according to reviewers, this pick is machine washable.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "I’m not one to write reviews, but this robe is so incredible that I had to write one! It is so incredibly soft! The material is lightweight so it’s nice and cool but it isn’t so thin that it clings like some other lightweight robes. And did I mention it’s soft?? And so adorable!"

Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

5. A Long, Flowy Robe

On the hunt for a robe that gives you some extra coverage? This long, flowy maternity robe from JK Unicorn hits well past your knee, making it the perfect option. And while this pick certainly does have a lot of fabric, it’s actually supremely light so it won’t weigh you down, and buttery soft to boot. It’s made from a combination of bamboo and spandex in a handful of colors and patterns. Internal and external tie closures help the robe stay securely closed, while side pockets are an added bonus. Best of all, Amazon reviewers indicate that the robe holds up well in the washing machine.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "Robe fit great, was well below the knee, so many maternity robes are so short, this one was the perfect length on my daughter who is 5'5", really nice fabric just the right amount of stretch to it, launders wonderfully."

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

6. A Coordinating Birthing Gown & Robe Set

This set from Baby Be Mine is perfect for delivery and postpartum since it comes with both a birthing gown and a coordinating robe. The birthing gown is made from soft cotton, so you can be as comfortable as possible during labor. Shoulder snaps on both sides allow for easy access for medical examinations, and snaps in the back ensure you'll be totally covered — unlike traditional hospital gowns which are notorious for having an open back. When your baby is born, the gown has elasticized armholes and a pull-down elasticized neckline for breastfeeding (plus a discreetly hidden front panel, too). The robe is also made from cotton, and it’s right about knee length. A tie closure on the outside means that you can secure it closed when needed.

Both pieces in this set are machine washable. Choose from two sizes, and a super wide range of pattern and color options.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This was the perfect set for labor and delivery. All the nurses and doctor were super impressed with the gown and how accommodating it was for them and me. The robe helped keep me warm and I am still able to use it postpartum."

Available sizes: S/M pre pregnancy 2-12 and L/XL pre pregnancy 12-20

7. A Robe With Short Sleeves

If you’re someone that naturally runs warm, you may want to get your hands on a short-sleeved maternity robe to help you stay cool. And this one from Ekouaer is definitely your best bet. The robe has a wrap-style front that ties at the side for easy access while nursing — a fact that I can personally attest to since I wore this robe after I had my daughter. The knee-length robe is made from a combination of terylene (a polyester fabric), cotton, and spandex, so it’s soft with some stretch, but it washes well, too.

This pick comes in a few color options, all of which have stripes. However, it doesn’t have any pockets.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: "This robe is amazing, and perfect for new moms. I brought it to the hospital and changed into it after delivery (and a shower), and it was 20 times more comfortable than dealing with the hospital robe. The fabric is soft and thick, looks the same after a few washes, and is great at home for nursing."