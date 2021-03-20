15 Maternity Gowns For The Hospital That Are Cute, Fashionable, & Comfortable

The moment that you meet your baby for the first time is quite possibly one of the most important pictures you’ll take as a new parent. And as such, you probably want to be decently dressed for the occasion. So if you want to wear something other than that one-size-fits-all squarish (and um, garish) ensemble you’ll be given by an L&D nurse, these maternity hospital gowns will keep you stylish while you deliver.
Don’t think for a second that you’re going to be stuck wearing the gown that they’ll give you in the hospital. As long as your own personal gown gives you and the medical staff access to your bump (for fetal monitoring), your back (for that blessed epidural... if you opt for it), and your chest (for immediate skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding following your baby’s birth), you’re good. Because let’s face it, things happen in hospital gowns. They might have a lot of previous wearers, and you’ll never really know what that freshly-washed gown has gone through before being bestowed upon you to give birth in. Did the patient prior have a hip replacement surgery, or did something more scary happen? And it’s not like a hospital gown is gorgeous or anything, so you might as well personalize your birth experience right from the very start with clothing that reflects your style. Plus, wearing your own personal hospital gown might make you feel empowered (and pretty) enough to push through labor — literally.
So when it comes to maternity hospital gowns, these 15 choices truly deliver.
Listen, labor and delivery isn’t always easy. So wearing something that makes you feel good (and feels good on your skin) can help get you through the daunting task of delivery. That way, when you finally meet your baby for the first time, you’ll love how you feel — and look.