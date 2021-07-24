When it comes to comfort and versatility, you can’t go wrong with a classic T-shirt — and that’s especially true when you’re building a maternity wardrobe. The best maternity T-shirts are made from soft and stretchy fabrics that offer comfort through every month of pregnancy and postpartum. And from basic tees to patterned designs, you’re sure to find affordable maternity tops on this list you’ll want to wear everywhere.

Comfort is key with maternity shirts, so these tops are made with stretchy fabrics that flex to fit your body as it changes throughout pregnancy. For example, many options are blended with spandex, which is lightweight and sweat-resistant with excellent elasticity. And for even more flexibility, many T-shirts feature a long length and ruching on the sides to allow for a comfortable fit as your bump grows. What’s more, some T-shirts styles with a looser cut can also be comfortable during pregnancy, even if they’re not labeled as maternity tees. Also great: Some of these tees have built-in panels for convenient nursing, so you’ll want to wear them even after your baby is born.

As for style, you can build your maternity wardrobe around basic black, white, and gray tees — which are so easy to dress up or down — and you can mix it up with patterns or sporty designs. Whether you love a crew neck, V-neck, or another comfy style, these are the best maternity T-shirts on the market right now.

1. A 2-Pack Of Classic V-Necks

Sold in a two-pack, these classic V-neck tees will be a staple of your maternity closet. They’re made from viscose and elastane for softness and stretch, and according to reviewers, the T-shirts have a built-in bust insert for extra coverage. The tees also feature ruching on the sides, allowing for a comfortable fit as your bump grows. Color options include black, white, gray, striped, and more, in various combinations.

Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

A helpful review: “Awesome maternity tees. They are made from a good, thick material and are long enough that I should be able to wear them throughout my entire pregnancy. I plan to buy more!”

2. These Versatile Crew Neck T-Shirts

If you prefer a crew neck, this affordable three-pack of maternity tees comes in an array of versatile colors and styles, including black, gray, striped, and floral. The T-shirts are made from a blend of modal and spandex for excellent softness and stretch, and they have a ruched design for comfort during every month of pregnancy.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 16

A helpful review: “I bought these when I was about 16 weeks and I’m now 30 weeks pregnant. I wear these all the time. They are comfy and continue to look cute with my growing belly.”

3. A Flowy Empire Waist Tee

Available in striped, floral, polka dot, and solid color styles, this empire waist maternity T-shirt is perfect for when you want to feel a little dressed up without sacrificing comfort. The cotton-spandex tee is breathable and stretchy, and the flowy design will keep you comfy throughout pregnancy and postpartum.

Available sizes: X-Large — 3X

Available colors and styles: 11

A helpful review: “Good quality, great outfit for both pregnancy and postpartum. Makes me look "put together" without much effort 2weeks post birth.”

4. A Tee You Can Wear While Nursing, Too

Want a top that’s comfy during pregnancy and while breastfeeding? This maternity nursing T-shirt is a best-seller on Amazon with over 1,900 five-star ratings. The tee is made from soft, lightweight rayon with a hint of spandex, and there’s ruching at the sides to help you stay comfortable during every stage of pregnancy. The top also has discreet side panels for easy access when breastfeeding and pumping. Choose from packs of one, two, and three in various colors, with a long sleeve style also available.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 35

A helpful review: “I love how soft this shirt is. [...]The shirt pulls to the side then up on the inside. I have not worn it with a regular nursing bra but I have used it with a sleeping nursing bra (no clip just pull to side) and I find it quite easy to use. The shirt has the maternity style elastic on the sides to stretch with a growing belly. [...] Is slightly loose fitting and flows which I love.”

5. The Basic Scoop Neck Tee

Love a scoop neck look? This soft and comfy maternity T-shirt is the one for you. It’s made from a cotton-spandex blend for breathability and stretch, with ruched sides for added comfort throughout your pregnancy. The tee is available in three versatile shades — white, gray, and black — and you can purchase a single T-shirt or two-pack in different color combinations.

Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors and styles: 6

A helpful review: “This is a great, functional T-Shirt. Fits well, comfortable and versatile to wear alone or layer.”

6. This Tee With Pleated Ruffles & A Flared Hem

This flowy T-shirt features pleated ruffles and a flared high-low hem, making it a stylish and comfy option that you can continue wearing post-pregnancy. The top is made from polyester and spandex for softness and stretch, and it comes in sleeveless, short sleeve, and long sleeve styles in an array of colors and patterns.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 44

A helpful review: “Love this! I’m currently 8 months pregnant and needed some light tops for this summer heat. I ordered the XL and I’m glad I did. it fits flowy and a little oversized how I like. Definitely buying more!”

7. This Pocket T-Shirt That Comes In Lots Of Styles

This pocket maternity T-shirt is cool and casual, and it comes in a range of styles — including colorblock, stripes, and leopard print — that pair perfectly with jeans and leggings. It’s made from a jersey fabric that reviewers describe as “very soft and comfortable,” and there’s ruching on the sides for a flexible fit. Plus, this top is also available in long sleeve styles that are great for chilly weather.

Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors and styles: 19

A helpful review: “The shirt fit completely around and over my pregnant belly and was even a bit long so I could pull it down if I wanted to. Beautiful shirt and extremely soft material! Looks great on.”

8. The Fan-Favorite T-Shirt

This casual V-neck T-shirt is one of Amazon’s best sellers, boasting more than 29,000 reviews and a 4.4 overall star rating. The pocket tee is made from a lightweight, breathable blend of polyester, spandex, and cotton and features a longer hem that’ll help you stay comfortable throughout your pregnancy. In addition to this V-neck style, the tee also comes in a chic scoop neck design.

Available sizes: Large — 4X

Available colors and styles: 35

A helpful review: “I’ve worn these while pregnant and love them! Because they’re longer they held my belly in fine and stretched well. They also didn’t show sweat which was nice since I tend to overheat while pregnant [...].”

9. This Comfy Tee With Floral Sleeves

Featuring contrast sleeves in several floral styles (and one solid color option), this cotton-spandex maternity T-shirt is a great blend of comfort and style. And if you like mixing stripes and florals, there are two stylish options available. Plus, the soft and stretchy tee features ruched sides for a comfortable fit throughout your pregnancy.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 7

A helpful review: “I love this T shirt. It fits perfectly, super soft and comfortable. Looks very stylish and the colors are exactly as expected.”

10. A Baseball Tee With A Long Length That Reviewers Love

This baseball maternity tee boasts sporty style and a long length that’ll fit comfortably over your belly through every stage of pregnancy — which is a feature that many reviewers were excited about. There’s also ruching on the sides to give your bump room to grow. The cotton crew neck T-shirt comes in short and long sleeve styles and a range of colors, including dark gray, teal, and red.

Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors and styles: 10

A helpful review: “Plenty of good things to say about this shirt! First off, the material is so soft, a nice weight - not see through. But light and comfy - and has a good stretch. The sleeves are perfect - sometimes these tend to be a little tight, but these are not. Also the sleeves are a great length, ending just above the elbow [...].”

11. A Soft & Stretchy Tunic T-Shirt

Featuring a long, flowy hem and a looser fit, this tunic T-shirt is super comfortable and provides plenty of room for your growing belly throughout pregnancy. The lightweight tee is made from a soft, stretchy blend of rayon and spandex and comes in short sleeve and sleeveless styles in a variety of solid colors and prints.

Available sizes: Small — 4X

Available colors and styles: 37

A helpful review: “Love this shirt ! So soft and washes great! I’m 8 months pregnant and this shirt is perfect with leggings [...].”

12. A Nursing Top With Pockets

This flowy nursing T-shirt comes in five versatile colors — wine red, teal, gray, lilac, and black — that pair equally well with leggings and jeans. Even better? The tee has side pockets for added convenience and comfort. The lightweight and stretchy rayon-spandex top also provides easy access for breastfeeding and pumping, so it’s a great choice for staying comfy during pregnancy and postpartum.

Available sizes: 1X — 3X

Available colors: 5

A helpful review: “One of my favorite nursing tops. So comfy and LOVE the pocket.”