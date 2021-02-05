These 14 Body Oils Are A Safe Way To Soothe Your Itchy Pregnancy Skin

In addition to ditching happy hour and hot tubs, pregnancy requires that you leave behind some of your favorite skincare products. The good news is if you find your stretching skin dry, itchy, and in need of a little (or a lot) of TLC, there are plenty of pregnancy-safe body oils out there that are so good you'll be using them long after the fourth trimester comes to a close.

Pregnancy-Safe Skincare Ingredients

If you feel like when you ask about pregnancy-safe ingredients you're getting different information from everyone you talk to (not to mention Google), you're definitely not alone. "While there are guidelines from the FDA regarding pregnancy safety categories for ingredients, there are still very few studies evaluating the safety of many skin care products (because no one wants to do studies on pregnant humans). For this reason, advice may vary from one doctor to the next," Dr. Hadley King, dermatologist, tells Romper. Because it's so individual, it's difficult to say what ingredients you definitely should be using while pregnant, but it's a little easier to know what to avoid.

"Topical tretinoin is [in the FDA'S] pregnancy category C, meaning that use by pregnant women has not been extensively studied. So although it has not been proven safe to use during pregnancy, it has not been proven unsafe either. This is true of retinol as well. Salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide are both class C, which generally should be avoided," King tells Romper. Check in with your doctor, but it's also generally a good idea to avoid dyes, parabens, petroleum, and fragrance as Dr. Dendy Engelman, dermatologist, told Romper in a previous article.

Body Oil & Stretch Marks

A stretch mark is actually a scar that develops when skins stretches or shrinks quickly, King explains. "Like any scar, stretch marks are permanent, but treatment may make them less noticeable. Massaging products into the skin may help reduce the risk of stretch mark formation," King says and adds that some studies show that taking the time to massage a product into the skin may make it more effective for the improvement of stretch marks, so be sure to massage your oil in.

Read on for pregnancy-safe body oils to help soothe your dry skin and your itchy belly.

1 A Body Oil With Aloe & Vitamin E The Body Oil SkinOwl $38 see on skinowl Made with antioxidant-rich, pure plant oils (including sweet almond oil, organic aloe leaf oil, safflower, and more) this luxurious oil will brighten and soothe skin and may improve the appearance of stretch marks or dark spots.

2 A Belly Oil Made Without Mineral Oil Belly Oil Earth Mama $14.99 see on earth mama Made with herb-infused oils that are light and hydrating, this affordable belly oil has a light refreshing scent of orange and will leave skin soft and nourished. It's made without mineral oil, parabens, artificial fragrance, and petroleum.

3 Body Oil To Use With A Gua Sha Aura Oil Wildling $59 see on wildling Made with whole plants including wild rose pepper, wild mastic, and organic helichrysum, this body oil is designed to be used alongside a gua sha massage tool. This oil is a good choice if you're sensitive to essential oils as it doesn't contain any.

4 A Body Oil With Squalane Body Oil Bella Skin Beauty $72 see on bella skin beauty A bit on the spendier side, this vegan, organic body oil is worth every penny. It contains 30 healing oils including argan, cranberry seed, pomegranate seed and hemp seed oils (using topical hemp seed oil is not a concern for people who are pregnant or breastfeeding, per the FDA). Plus the smell is super calming.

5 An Affordable Body Oil Keep It Supple Body Oil Versed Skin $14.99 see on versed A decadent, pregnancy-safe body oil doesn't have to break the bank. This one from Versed includes sweet almond, macadamia nut, and coconut oils paired with calendula flower extract and vitamin E. It smells subtly like springy white flowers thanks to the ylang ylang oil, and this non-sticky formula will absorb quickly.

6 A Body Oil For Stretch Marks & Scars Scar and Stretch Mark Treatment Oil Pura D'or $16.99 see on pura d'or Specifically designed to ease the appearance of scars and stretch marks, this blend contains vitamin-rich carrot seed oil, plus deeply moisturizing rosehip oil and healing patchouli.

7 An Oil To Use From Head To Toe Nairobi Universal Oil Native Atlas $39 see on native atlas Free up space in your medicine cabinet by getting an oil you can use on your hair and body. This certified organic oil is made of a lovely mix including sesame seed, lavender, and grapefruit oil. In addition to being extremely hydrating, it smells divine.

8 A Celebrity-Favorite Body Oil Bio-Oil Specialist Skincare Target $21.99 see on target Kim Kardashian told Marie Claire that Bio Oil was a "lifesaver" during her pregnancies. It's made of a blend of over ten oils; just note that this product does contain mineral oil and fragrance if those are things you're trying to avoid. Best of all, you can grab this on your next Target run.

9 An All-Over Hydrating Tonic Tonic Momotaro $44 see on momotaro This jojoba-based oil is technically designed for the delicate skin of the vulva, but it can be used on the whole body. It's infused with powerhouse ingredients like cedar wood and Oregon grape for skin that feels comfortable and nourished.

10 A Silicone-Free Oil For Hair & Skin REJUVENIQE ® Oil Intensive MONAT $99 see on monat This blend contains over 13 high-end oils that keep skin smooth and moisturized. It's powerful, but gentle enough to use all over (including on the scalp), plus it's silicone-free if that's something you're avoiding. It has a delicious scent too thanks to the citrus and bergamot oils.

11 A Nourishing Body Oil Dirt Don't Hurt Nourish + Glow Body Oil BLK + GRN $20 see on BLK + GRN Made from a blend of coconut oil, vitamin E, and tangerine, grapefruit, and vanilla oils, this plant-based, nourishing oil with give skin a radiant glow while hydrating and smoothing.

12 A French Body Oil Clarins Tonic Body Treatment Oil Sephora $67 see on sephora If you've ever wished you could shop for body oils in a Parisian pharmacy, this body tonic from French brand, Clarins, is the next best thing. It's made of luxe, plant-based oils including hazel seed oil and rosemary leaf oil, and it helps to restore skin's elasticity and firmness.

13 An Oil With Squalane AcARRE Multi Use Bioactive Dry Oil BLK + GRN $75 see on acarre You can use this deeply hydrating oil sparingly by adding just a few drops to a bath (because you'll want this one to last). Made with nourishing ingredients including squalane, neroli flower oil, and watermelon seed oil, it dries quickly and won't leave behind a greasy feeling.