Government organizations and leading doctors continue to share information explaining why it’s currently recommended that pregnant people receive a Covid-19 vaccination. It appears to be safe, effective, and can potentially help move the needle in vaccination rates, and turn the tide in the fight against this worldwide virus. But now soon-to-be-parents who’ve already received their Covid-19 vaccines are faced with another decision: If you’re pregnant, do you need a Covid-19 booster shot? The short answer is yes, it’s recommended. Here’s why, and how you can learn more.

If You Are Pregnant, Are You Eligible For A Covid-19 Booster?

As of now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is sharing that booster injections of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine can be obtained for eligible groups, which include those 65 and older, and those 18 and older who have “underlying medical conditions,” among others. Within the interim guidelines, pregnancy is now included as an underlying medical condition, says Dr. Jeanne S. Sheffield, Professor and Director, Maternal Fetal Medicine at Johns Hopkins Medicine. And The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) shared their recommendation that expecting persons should get a booster dose, six months after their dual Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine shots. Pregnancy is a risk factor for severe Covid disease, Sheffield says. With that helping to qualify pregnancy as an underlying issue, we come to these booster recommendations.

If You’re Pregnant, But Didn’t Get A Pfizer Vaccine, Can You Get A Booster Shot?

Currently the CDC is sharing that boosters are available for certain people who previously got Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations. And that eligibility begins six months after the second (initial) shot. Sheffield tells Romper that hopes are high for receiving answers soon regarding potential Moderna booster shots.

Is It OK To Hold Off On Getting A Covid-19 Booster If You’re Pregnant?

Of course, these are personal choices one has to make. And bringing your questions to a trusted doctor or healthcare provider can help ease nerves surrounding this very serious issue. “I’m a big believer in talking to your healthcare provider,” Sheffield tells Romper. That said, Sheffield also points out that you can access the booster shot locally whenever you’re ready. The decisions are personal, but the science is here to help.

Jeanne S. Sheffield, Professor and Director, Maternal Fetal Medicine at Johns Hopkins Medicine