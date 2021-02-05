Sometimes your big plans go sideways during pregnancy, including that post-birth meal. Mary tells Romper she had big plans for that first meal because she had been good at following the "don't eat" list. She wanted a Publix turkey sub or fettucine alfredo, but after a long labor and not getting to her recovery room until after 3 a.m., she could only chow down on the hospital snacks she usually hated. "But those were the best peanut butter sandwich crackers I've ever had in my life."

But for her second child, she decided she wanted a Chick-fil-A biscuit at 6:30 a.m. before an epidural was administered. "My husband was willing to get it delivered, but I insisted he should just do a quick run. He asked, 'What if you have to start pushing before I get back?' I assured him that if this baby came in the 20 minutes before he got back that we would consider it a miracle." But, you know how these stories go. She ended up hitting 8 centimeters before her husband got back, and he showed up about 5 minutes before the epidural did.

"I asked him to go get a sharpie from the nurses' station so he could put my name on the chicken biscuit and put it in the fridge, because if someone ate my chicken biscuit before I got to it after labor I was going to be mad. My son was born not terribly long after that and needed to go for some extra tests, and as I'm laying there recovering, my nurse looks at me and says, 'You want your chicken biscuit?' I didn't even want it warmed up. It was the most amazing chicken biscuit I've ever had, and I absolutely felt like I'd earned it. Afterward at some point, one of the doctors joked, 'Oh! You were the chicken biscuit lady!' I guess word had gotten around about the crazy lady who was very territorial of her chicken biscuit."

I mean, same.