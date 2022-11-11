Baby Names

17 Baby Names Inspired By The Great British Bake Off

You don’t need to go into the tent for inspiration.

Whether you want a showstopper of a baby name or are looking for something more classic and traditional like a technical challenge, there is plenty of inspiration to be found in The Great British Bake Off for your own little bun in the oven.

Ginger

Ginger is a very popular spice in English baking, and I specifically think about ginger snap biscuits every time I watch The Great British Bake Off. You don’t have to have a redhead to use this name either! Ginger is sweet, spicy, and a whole lot of fun.

