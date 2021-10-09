If you walk down a store aisle or do a quick Google search for at-home pregnancy tests, you can easily become overwhelmed by the options in front of you. You’ll find digital tests, early detection tests, simple HCG strips, and even little tests that require the use of an eyedropper to collect and distribute your urine. Choosing the right test for you depends on a lot of different factors, like how much you want to spend or how far away you are from the first day of your missed period, and having a guide to help you break down all of the options will make things a bit easier.

How Do Pregnancy Tests Work?

It’s hard to believe that just peeing on a stick can tell you whether or not you have a baby growing inside you, but it really is that simple. “Home pregnancy tests detect a hormone called human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG) in the urine,” fertility expert Kimberley Thornton, MD, FACOG, tells Romper, and “hCG is secreted by an embryo after implantation which typically occurs 8-10 days after ovulation.” What’s tricky about this, though, is that you need a certain amount of hCG in your urine in order for a home pregnancy test to pick it up and give you a positive result, and the earlier on it is, the less hCG you have.

In an email to Romper, Felice Gersh, MD, an OB/GYN who works with patients experiencing fertility complications, points out that errors can occur in the early days of pregnancy when hCG levels are low because a test may not be able to pick up the hormone quite yet and deliver a false negative to women who are eager to find out whether or not they are pregnant. Dr. Thornton further explains, “The length of time from the first day of a menstrual cycle to ovulation can vary by several days from month to month. This means that there can be some variability in how soon a positive result will be picked up from cycle to cycle. Testing at the right time is key.”

How Effective Are At-Home Pregnancy Tests

That being said, both Drs. Thornton and Gersh agree that at-home pregnancy tests are extremely effective, as long as they are administered correctly. “The tests are very reliable in general, but... inaccurate results are possible,” says Dr. Gersh, such as “If the test is taken too early in the course of the pregnancy, the kit directions are not properly followed, the urine is too dilute, or the kit has expired.” In these cases, there’s a high chance the test could deliver a false negative, which is the most common type of error with at-home tests.

While rare, false positives do sometimes happen. “This is most likely to happen if a pregnancy test is taken too soon after taking a fertility drug that contains hCG,” says Dr. Thornton, “ For individuals who undergo fertility treatment a ‘trigger’ medication is often used to induce ovulation. Many trigger medications such as Ovidrel and Pregnyl or Novarel contain hCG.” Another reason Dr. Gersh says someone may get a false positive is due to an early miscarriage.

Still, both Dr. Gersh and Dr. Thornton say, assuming the test is taken at the right time and there is no user error, at-home tests are definitely reliable. So much so that they recommend taking another test a few days after a negative result in case timing was the only issue.

What’s The Best At-Home Pregnancy Test?

If you’re testing before the first day of your missed period, you might want to pay attention the amount of hCG the test can pick up to find a test that will work best for you. “A test that can detect 6mIU/ml of hCG or higher is less likely to yield a false negative test than one that can detect 20mIU/ml of hCG or higher,” says Dr. Thornton. “If it is very early on in a pregnancy, a test with a lower detection threshold will be more accurate.” Beyond that, though, whatever test is the “best” is mostly a personal decision. Dr. Thornton notes, “All urine tests essentially work the same and choosing one versus the other is user preference.”

To help you with your decision-making, here’s a list of some of the most common at-home pregnancy brands, how much they cost, how to use them, and what positive results look like.

Brands

Clearblue Pregnancy Tests

Clearblue Early Detection Pregnancy Test

Test Type: Stick, Early Detection

Cost: $8-$10

When to test: As early as 6 days before your missed period

Procedure: Hold the uncapped stick in a urine stream or in a urine collection sample for five seconds. Place the cap back on and lay the test on a flat surface with the result window facing up.

Wait time: 3 minutes

Positive Reading: The result window is oval-shaped and will have a pink control line on the right side. If the result is positive there will be a second pink line on the left.

Clearblue Digital Pregnancy Test with Smart Countdown

Test Type: Digital Stick

Cost: $8 - $17

When to test: As early as 5 days before your missed period

Procedure: Hold the uncapped stick in a ruined stream or in a urine collection sample for five seconds. Place the cap back on the stick and lay the test on a flat surface with the result window facing up. A timer will flash to let you know it is processing.

Wait time: 3 minutes

Positive Reading: “Pregnant” will show up on the digital screen.

Clearblue Rapid Detection Pregnancy Test

Test Type: Stick, Quick Result

Cost: $8 - $16

When to test: As early as 5 days before your missed period

Procedure: Hold test strip in urine stream or urine collection sample for five seconds. Place the cap back on and lay it on a flat surface with result window facing up.

Wait time: 3 minutes

Positive Reading: There are two windows for results: the test window on the left and the control window on the right. There will be a vertical blue line in the control window and a horizontal blue line in the result window. If the test is positive, there will also be a vertical line that creates a “plus” sign in the test window on the left.

First Response Pregnancy Tests

First Response Early Results Pregnancy Test

Test Type: Stick, Early Detection

Cost: $8-$12

When to test: As early as 6 days before your missed period

Procedure: Hold test strip in urine stream (with the result window facing away from the body) or urine collection sample for five seconds. Place the cap back on and lay it on a flat surface with the result window facing up.

Wait time: 3 minutes

Positive Reading: The result window will have a pink control line and a positive test will have another pink line to the left of the control. This line might be faint, but you can use the First Response Easy Read App to help you read your result.

First Response Digital Pregnancy Test

Test Type: Digital Stick

Cost: $13-$24

When to test: As early as 6 days before your missed period

Procedure: Hold the stick in urine stream (with the result window facing away from the body) or in urine collection for five seconds. Put the pink cap back on the test and lay the stick on a flat surface with the result window facing up.

Wait time: 3 minutes

Positive Reading: “Yes+” will show up on the digital screen.

First Response Rapid Result Pregnancy Test

Test Type: Stick

Cost: $8-$10

When to test: On or after the day of your missed period

Procedure: Hold test strip in urine stream (with the result window facing away from the body) for five seconds or in urine collection for up to 20 seconds. Put the pink cap back on the test and lay the stick on a flat surface with the result window facing up.

Wait time: 1 minute

Positive Reading: The result window will have a pink control line and a positive test will have another pink line to the left of the control. This line might be faint, but you can use the First Response Easy Read App to help you read your result.

First Response Comfort Check Pregnancy Test Kit

Test Type: 3 Sticks (Early Result) & 5 Strips

Cost: $14-$17

Early Result Sticks:

When to Test: As early as 6 days before your missed period

Procedure: Hold test strip in urine stream (with the result window facing away from the body) or in urine collection for five seconds. Put the pink cap back on the test and lay the stick on a flat surface with the result window facing up.

Wait Time: 3 minutes

Positive Reading: The result window will have a pink control line and a positive test will have another pink line to the left of the control. This line might be faint, but you can use the First Response Easy Read App to help you read your result.

Pregnancy Test Strips:

When to test: On or after the day of your missed period

Procedure: Remove the test strip from its packaging at the splice and hold the strip on the pink end. With the arrows facing down, dip the stick into the urine sample (make sure urine does not go any higher than the black line on the strip) and hold it there for 10 seconds. Remove the stick from the sample and place it on a non-absorbent, flat surface (do not touch the test once you’ve put it down)

Wait time: 5 minutes (note, results are only good for 15 minutes)

Positive Reading: Pregnancy Test Strips: To the right of the black boundary line on the strip, but before the pink end will be where you can read the result. There will be a thick pink control line to the right (closest to the pink end) and there will be another pink line (may be faint or dark) to the left of the control line if it is a positive reading.

First Response Triple Check Pregnancy Test Kit

Test Type: 1 Early Result, 1 Digital Pregnancy Test, & 1 Rapid Result

Cost: $14-$17

Early Result Test

When to test: As early as 6 days before your missed period

Procedure: Hold test strip in urine stream (with the result window facing away from the body) or in urine collection for five seconds. Put the pink cap back on the test and lay the stick on a flat surface with the result window facing up

Wait time: 3 minutes

Positive Reading: The result window will have a pink control line and a positive test will have another pink line to the left of the control. This line might be faint, but you can use the First Response Easy Read App to help you read your result.

Digital Pregnancy Test

When to test: As early as 6 days before your missed period

Procedure: Hold test strip in urine stream (with the result window facing away from the body) or in urine collection for five seconds. Put the pink cap back on the test and lay the stick on a flat surface with the result window facing up.

Wait time: 3 minutes

Positive Reading: “Yes+” will show up on the digital screen

Rapid Result Test

When to test: On or after the day of your missed period

Procedure: Hold test strip in urine stream (with result window facing away from the body) for five seconds or in urine collection for up to 20 seconds. Put the pink cap back on the test and lay the stick on a flat surface with the result window facing up

Wait time: 1 minute

Positive Reading: The result window will have a pink control line and a positive test will have another pink line to the left of the control. This line might be faint, but you can use the First Response Easy Read App to help you read your result.

e.p.t. Analog Pregnancy Test

Test Type: Stick

Cost: $13

When to test: On or after the day of your missed period

Procedure: Hold test stick in urine stream for 10 seconds or in urine sample for 20 seconds (keep test stick pointing down). Lay the test on a flat surface with the result window facing up (you can replace the cap if you’d like, but it’s not necessary).

Wait time: 3 minutes

Positive Reading: There are two windows, a large circle and a smaller rectangle. There will be a vertical blue line in the rectangle, this is the control line. In the circle, there will be a horizontal blue line, if the test is positive there will also be a vertical line that makes a plus sign (these lines may be different shades of blue).

CVS Brand Pregnancy Tests

CVS Early Result Pregnancy Test

Test Type: Stick, Early Detection

Cost: $10-$19

When to test: As early as 4 days before your missed period

Procedure: Hold the stick with the thumb grip, keeping the test strip facing down, and place the test strip urine stream for five seconds or in urine collection for 20 seconds. Put the pink cap back on the test and lay the stick on a flat surface with the result window facing up.

Wait time: 2 minutes

Positive Reading: The result window will have a circle with a long oval to the right. There will be a pink vertical control line in the oval. If the test is positive, there will also be a pink vertical line in the circle (it may be lighter than the control line).

CVS Advanced Early Pregnancy Test

Test Type: Stick, Designed with a longer handle and wider test strip

Cost: $14-$15

When to test: As soon as 5 days before your missed period

Procedure: Hold the stick with the thumb grip, keeping the test strip facing down, and place the test strip in urine stream for five seconds or in urine collection for 20 seconds. Place the cap back on the test and lay it on a flat surface with the result window facing up.

Wait time: 2 minutes

Positive Reading: The result window will have a circle with a long oval to the right. There will be a blue vertical control line in the oval. If the test is positive, there will also be a blue vertical line in the circle (it may be lighter than the control line).

CVS Digital Pregnancy Test

Test Type: Digital

Cost: $16-$17

When to test: As soon as 4 days before your missed period

Procedure: Hold the stick with the thumb grip, keeping the test strip facing down, and place the test strip in urine stream for five seconds or in a urine sample for 20 seconds. Place the cap back on the test and lay the stick on a flat surface with result window facing up. A timer symbol will flash on the result screen to indicate the test is working.

Wait time: 3 minutes

Positive Reading: “Pregnant” will appear on the digital screen.

CVS Advanced One-Step Pregnancy Test

Test Type: Stick, Designed with a longer handle and wider test strip

Cost: $14-15

When to test: As soon as 4 days before your missed period

Procedure: Hold the test by the thumb grip, keeping the test strip facing down, and place in urine stream for five seconds or in urine sample for 20 seconds. Put the cap back on the test and lay on a flat surface with the result window facing up

Wait time: 2 minutes (but no longer than 10 minutes)

Positive Reading: There are two windows, a large circle and a smaller rectangle. There will be a vertical blue line in the rectangle, this is the control line. In the circle, there will be a horizontal blue line, if the test is positive there will also be a vertical line that makes a plus sign (these lines may be different shades of blue).

CVS One Step Pregnancy Test

Test Type: Stick, Rapid Result

Cost: $12-$13

When to test: As soon as 4 days before your missed period

Procedure: Hold the test by the thumb grip, keeping the test strip facing down, and place in urine stream for five seconds or in urine sample for 20 seconds. Put the cap back on the test and lay on a flat surface with the result window facing up.

Wait time: 2 minutes (but no longer than 10 minutes)

Positive Reading: There are two windows, a large circle and a smaller rectangle. There will be a vertical blue line in the rectangle, this is the control line. In the circle, there will be a horizontal blue line, if the test is positive there will also be a vertical line that makes a plus sign (these lines may be different shades of blue).

CVS Triple Test Pregnancy Test

Test Type: 1 Early Result Stick, 1 Digital Stick, 1 One-Step Stick

Cost: $20

Early Result

When to Test: As soon as 4 days before your missed period

Procedure: Hold test strip in urine stream for five seconds or in urine collection for 20 seconds. Put the pink cap back on the test and lay the stick on a flat surface with the result window facing up.

Wait time: 2 minutes (do not wait longer than 10 minutes)

Positive Reading: The result window will have a circle with a long oval to the right. There will be a pink vertical control line in the oval. If the test is positive, there will also be a pink vertical line in the circle (it may be lighter than the control line).

Digital Stick

When to Test: As soon as 4 days before your missed period

Procedure: Hold the stick with the thumb grip, keeping the test strip facing down, and place the test strip in urine stream for five seconds or in a urine sample for 20 seconds. Place the cap back on the test and lay the stick on a flat surface with result window facing up. A timer symbol will flash on the result screen to indicate the test is working.

Wait time: 3 minutes

Positive Reading: “Pregnant” will appear on the digital screen

One-Step Stick

When to Test: As soon as 4 days before your missed period

Procedure: Hold the test by the thumb grip, keeping the test strip facing down, and place the test strip in urine stream for five seconds or in a urine sample for 20 seconds. Put the cap back on the test and lay on a flat surface with the result window facing up.

Wait time: 2 minutes (but no longer than 10 minutes)

Positive Reading: There are two windows, a large circle and a smaller rectangle. There will be a vertical blue line in the rectangle, this is the control line. In the circle, there will be a horizontal blue line; if the test is positive there will also be a vertical line that makes a plus sign (these lines may be different shades of blue).

Walgreens Brand Pregnancy Tests

Walgreens Early Result Pregnancy Test

Test Type: Stick, Early Detection

Cost: $7

When to test: As soon as 5 days before your missed period

Procedure: Keep the test strip facing down and hold it in urine stream for 5 seconds. Place the cap back on the test and lay on a flat surface with the result window facing up.

Wait time: 3 minutes

Positive Reading: The result window is a wide oval and will have a control pink line on the right, if the test is positive there will also be a pink line on the left (it may be a lighter shade of pink than the control line).

Walgreens Digital Pregnancy Test

Test Type: Digital

Cost: $10

When to test: As soon as 4 days before your missed period

Procedure: Hold the stick with the thumb grip, keeping the test strip facing down, and place the test strip in urine stream for five seconds or in a urine sample for 20 seconds. Place the cap back on the test and lay the stick on a flat surface with result window facing up. A timer symbol will flash on the result screen to indicate the test is working.

Wait time: 3 minutes

Positive Reading: “Pregnant” will appear on the digital screen.

Walgreens One-Step Pregnancy Test

Test Type: Stick

Cost: $6-$7

When to test: As soon as 5 days before your missed period

Procedure: Keep test strip pointing down and hold in urine stream for five seconds. Put the cap back on the test and lay it on a flat surface.

Wait time: 3 minutes

Positive Reading: The result window is a wide oval and will have a control pink line on the right, if the test is positive there will also be a pink line on the left (it may be a lighter shade of pink than the control line).

Kroger Brand Pregnancy Tests

Kroger Early Result Pregnancy Test

Test Type: Stick, Early Detection

Cost: $8-$9

When to test: As soon as 4 days before your missed period

Procedure: Hold the stick so that the test strip is facing down and hold it in urine stream for five seconds. Place the cap back on the stick and lay the test on a flat surface with the results window facing up.

Wait time: 2 minutes

Positive Reading: The result window will have a circle window and a long oval window. There will be a vertical blue control line in the oval window. If the test is positive, there will also be a blue vertical line in the circle window (shades of blue may vary).

Kroger Digital Pregnancy Test

Test Type: Digital

Cost: $7-$8

When to test: As soon 5 days before your missed period

Procedure: Hold on to the stick and keep the test strip facing down, place stick in urine stream for five seconds. Place the cap back on the test and lay on a flat surface with the result window facing up.

Wait time: 3 minutes

Positive Reading: “Pregnant” will appear on the digital screen.

Kroger One-Step Pregnancy Test

Test Type: Stick

Cost: $5-$6

When to test: On or after the day of your missed period

Procedure: Hold the stick with the test strip facing down and then hold in urine stream for five seconds. Place the cap back on the test and lay on a flat surface with the results window facing up.

Wait time: 2 minutes

Positive Reading: Result window includes a circle window and a long oval. There will be a vertical blue control line in the oval and a horizontal blue control line in the circle. If the result is positive, there will also be a vertical blue line in the circle to create a “plus” sign (lines may be different shades of blue).

Equate (Walmart) Brand Pregnancy Tests

Equate First Signal One-Step Pregnancy Test

Test Type: Urine Collection & Eye Dropper

Cost: $.50-$1

When to test: On or after the day of your missed period

Procedure: Remove the test from the packaging and set it on a clean, flat surface. Use the included eyedropper to collect a small urine sample. Hold the dropper vertically and put three drops of urine into the circle marked “S” (sample) on the test.

Wait time: 3 minutes

Positive Reading: The result window is an oval shape and has the letter “C” for control where the red horizontal control line will appear. If the test is positive a second red line will appear next to the “T” (test) line (color shades may vary between lines).

Equate Early Result Pregnancy Test

Test Type: Stick, Early Detection

Cost: $5-$6

When to test: As early as 5 days before your missed period

Procedure: Hold the stick with the test facing down and then hold in urine stream for five seconds. Place the cap back on the test and lay it on a flat surface with the result window facing up.

Wait time: 2 minutes

Positive Reading: The result window includes a circle and a long oval. There will be a blue vertical control line in the oval and if the test is positive there will also be a vertical blue line in the circle (shades of blue may vary between the lines).

Equate Digital Pregnancy Test

Test Type: Digital

Cost: $6-$7

When to test: As soon as 5 days before your missed period

Procedure: Hold the stick with the test end facing down then hold in urine stream for five seconds. Place the cap back on the test and then lay on a flat surface with the result window facing up.

Wait time: 3 minutes

Positive Reading: “Pregnant” will appear on the digital screen.

Equate One-Step Pregnancy Test

Test Type: Stick

Cost: $5-$6

When to test: As soon as 4 days before your missed period

Procedure: Keep the test end of the stick facing down and place it in urine stream for five seconds. Place the cap back on the top of the test and lay on a flat surface with the result window facing up.

Wait time: 2 minutes

Positive Reading: The results window will have a circle window and an oval window. There will be a horizontal blue control line in the circle and a vertical blue control line in the oval. If the test is positive, there will also be a vertical line in the circle creating a “plus” sign (shades of blue may vary).

Equate Triple Test Pregnancy Test

Test Type: 1 Early Result Test, 1 One-Step Test, & 1 Digital Test

Cost: $9-$10

Early Result

When to test: As soon as 5 days before your missed period

Procedure: Hold the stick with the test facing down and then hold in urine stream for five seconds. Place the cap back on the test and lay it on a flat surface with the result window facing up.

Wait time: 2 minutes

Positive Reading: The result window includes a circle and a long oval. There will be a blue vertical control line in the oval and if the test is positive there will also be a vertical blue line in the circle (shades of blue may vary between the lines).

One-Step

When to test: As soon as 4 days before your missed period

Procedure: Keep the test end of the stick facing down and place it in urine stream for five seconds. Place the cap back on the top of the test and lay on a flat surface with the results window facing up.

Wait time: 2 minutes

Positive Reading: The results window includes a circle and an oval. There will be a horizontal blue control line in the circle and a vertical blue control line in the oval. If the test is positive, there will also be a vertical line in the circle creating a “plus” sign (shades of blue may vary).

Digital

When to test: As soon as 5 days before your missed period

Procedure: Hold the stick with the test end facing down then hold in urine stream for five seconds. Place the cap back on the test and then lay on a flat surface with the result window facing up.

Wait time: 3 minutes

Positive Reading: “Pregnant” will appear on the digital screen

Up & Up (Target Brand) Advanced Early Result Pregnancy Test

Test Type: Stick, Early Detection

Cost: $6-$10

When to test: As soon as 5 days before your missed period

Procedure: Hold the stick with the test end facing down then place into urine stream for five seconds. Put the cap back on the test and lay on a flat surface with the result window facing up.

Wait time: 2 minutes

Positive Reading: The result window includes a circle and a long oval. There will be a blue vertical control line in the oval and if the test is positive there will also be a vertical blue line in the circle (shades of blue may vary between the lines).

Modern Fertility Pregnancy Test

Test Type: Stick

Cost: $14 (Pack of 4)

When to test: As soon as 6 days before your missed period

Procedure: Hold test in urine stream for five seconds. Replace the cap and set the stick down on a flat surface with the result window facing up.

Wait time: 5 minutes

Positive Reading: Result window is one wide oval. There will be a pink control line on the right of the oval. If the result is positive, there will be another pink line to the left (shade of pink may vary).

Natalist Pregnancy Test

Test Type: Stick (with net-zero plastic, learn more here)

Cost: $16 (4 tests) to $60 (20 Tests)

When to test: As soon as 5 days before your missed period

Procedure: Hold the stick with the test facing down then place in urine stream or in a urine collection sample for five seconds. Replace the cap on the test and lay it on a flat surface with the results window facing up.

Wait time: 5 minutes (do not read result after 30 minutes)

Positive Reading: The result window will have a pink vertical control line on the right. If the test is positive there will be a second pink vertical line on the left (shade of pink may vary).

Stix Pregnancy Test

Test Type: Stick

Cost: $13 (2 Tests)

When to test: As soon as 3 days before your missed period

Procedure: Hold the stick with the test end facing down then hold in urine stream for 10 seconds. Replace the cap and lay the test on a non-absorbent flat surface with the result window facing up.

Wait time: 5 minutes

Positive Reading: The result window has two circles. The circle on the right will have a red vertical control line. If the result is positive, there will also be a red vertical line in the left circle.

AccuMed Pregnancy Test Strips

Test Type: Test Strips

Cost: $13 (50 Strips)

When to test: On or after the first day of your missed period

Procedure: Remove the test from the package and hold at the pink end. Hold the strip with the arrows facing down and dip the test end into the urine sample for three seconds (make sure urine does not go higher than the black boundary line). Place the strip on a flat, clean, dry, non-absorbent surface.

Wait time: 5 minutes (results read after 5 minutes are invalid)

Positive Reading: With the test end at the bottom of the strip (arrows facing down), there will be a horizontal pink control line that appears close to the handle end of the strip. If the result is positive, there will be a second pink horizontal line under the control line (the shade of pink may vary).

PREGMATE Pregnancy Test Strips

Test Type: Test Strips

Cost: $10-$11 (25 Strips)

When to test: As soon as 5 days before your missed period

Procedure: Remove the test from the package and hold it at the pink end that says PREGMATE. Hold the strip with the arrows facing down and dip the test end into the urine sample for three to five seconds (make sure urine does not go higher than the black boundary line). Place the strip on a flat, dry, non-absorbent surface.

Wait time: 5 minutes (results read after 5 minutes are invalid)

Positive Reading: With the strip laying horizontal, the test on the left side and the handle on the right side, there will be a vertical pink control line on the right, closer to the handle. If the result is positive, there will be a second vertical pink line on the left (shade of pink may vary).

Easy@Home Pregnancy Test Strips

Test Type: Test Strips

Cost: $5-$6 (10 Strips)

When to test: On or after the day of your missed period

Procedure: Remove the test from the package and hold it at the end that says “HCG” in pink. Hold the strip with the arrows facing down and dip the test end into the urine sample for five to 10 seconds, until you see the dye rise to the result window (make sure urine does not go higher than the black boundary line). Place the strip on a flat, dry, non-absorbent surface.

Wait time: 5 minutes (results read after 5 minutes are invalid)

Positive Reading: With the strip laying horizontal, the test on the left side and the handle on the right side, there will be a vertical pink control line on the right, closer to the handle. If the result is positive, there will be a second vertical pink line on the left (the shade of pink may vary).

MomMed Pregnancy Test Strips

Test Type: Test Strips

Cost: $7-$8 (20 Strips)

When to test: As soon as 5 days before your missed period

Procedure: Remove the test from the package and hold it at the end that says “HCG” in blue. Hold the strip with the arrows facing down and dip the test end into the urine sample for five seconds (make sure urine does not go higher than the black boundary line). Place the strip on a flat, dry, non-absorbent surface.

Wait time: 5 minutes (results read after 5 minutes are invalid)

Positive Reading: With the test end at the bottom of the strip (arrows facing down), there will be a horizontal pink control line that appears close to the handle end of the strip. If the result is positive, there will be a second pink horizontal line under the control line (the shade of pink may vary).

Lia Flushable Pregnancy Test

Test Type: Flushable Pad

Cost: $13-$14 (2 Pack)

When to test: On or after the day of your missed period

Procedure: Unwrap the test and hold at the end of the pad where you see the Lia logo (don’t bend the pad or try to peel off the tear tab). Hold the test at an angle (making sure the Lia logo is facing toward you), then hold the test end in your urine stream for five seconds. Immediately lay the test on a flat surface with the Lia logo facing up.

Wait time: 5 minutes

Positive Reading: Gently remove the tear tab to view the result window. The result window will have a pink control line on the end closest to the Lia logo. If the result is positive, there will be a second pink line to the left of the control line (shade of pink may vary). Tear the pad up into small pieces and flush.

No matter which at-home pregnancy test you choose, they all work in a similar way and you’ll still want to get confirmation from a medical professional following a positive test result.

Experts:

Felice Gersh, M.D., OB/GYN and Founder & Director of the Integrative Medical Group of Irvine, in Irvine, CA, & the author of PCOS SOS Fertility Fast Track

Kimberley Thornton, MD, FACOG, Assistant Professor of Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Reproductive Medicine Associates of NY