Let’s be real for a second: having gestational diabetes sucks. You worry about how it will affect you and your baby. You have to relearn how to eat, carefully portioning and balancing carbs with proteins and fats, and oh my God this is a lot of thinking before every meal. You might even feel guilty, like something you did caused this (which is not true). And then, there’s the actual finger sticks — but thankfully, there are ways to make checking your blood sugar hurt less.
Still being transparent here, but of course, pricking your finger may always hurt just a little. You do have to poke your digit enough to draw a little droplet of blood. That said, it doesn’t have to be excruciating or cause lasting soreness. Especially if you’re someone who doesn’t love needles (who does?) or is getting really anxious before checking your blood sugar, having some little tricks up your sleeve to take the spice out of the stick can be helpful. They’re not magical cures for gestational diabetes and you’ll still have to check your levels however many times a day (for me, it was four), but they’re something. In my personal experience, and according to lots of other folks with diabetes online, these finger prick tricks really do help.
While pricking your finger is probably always going to hurt a bit, you can definitely make it a little more tolerable with these tricks.