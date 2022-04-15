It’s such a moment of wild anticipation and excitement when you find out you’re having a baby girl. Whether that moment is on the ultrasound table, when a pink balloon explodes on a TikTok live, or in the delivery room, it’s the best realizing you get to raise a little girl. Finding the perfect instagram caption to announce a baby girl allows you to share the excitement with your family and friends in a creative and eye-catching way.

Whether it’s the first baby girl in your family or the last, there is a certain sentimental excitement to finding out you will have a daughter to share in the joys (and woes) of being a woman. Don’t forget the fun of placing ridiculously giant bows on her head until she is old enough to protest. Read on to choose the Instagram caption that best fits your personality and feelings, from the sentimental to the hilarious.

Captions to highlight the tender emotions of finding out you’re having a baby girl

Sweet baby girl… now that we have you, we have everything.

Her first breath has taken ours away.

Such a big miracle in such a tiny girl.

Baby girl, we thought we had everything — until we had you.

For all the things my hands have held, baby girl, the best is you.

Sweet girl, I don’t know who you will be, but you will be my everything.

Famous quotes to announce a baby girl

“Though she be but little, she is fierce.” — Shakespeare

“She’s a little wildflower with a lot of warrior underneath.” — Melody Lee

“Let her sleep, for when she wakes, she will move mountains.” — Napoleon Bonaparte

“Don’t be like the rest of them, darling.” — Coco Chanel

“She’s far more precious than jewels.” — Proverbs 31:10

“A daughter is one of the most beautiful gifts this world has to give.” — Laurel Atherton

“Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. And may we raise them.” — Ada Lovelace

Captions that highlight everything sweet about baby girls

We are tickled pink to announce we are having a daughter!

Bring on the bows!

Pretty in pink — meet our baby girl!

Girl (n): An attitude with a bow on it.

Sugar and spice and everything nice, that’s what little girls are made of.

Keep calm and buy everything pink!

Funny captions to announce your baby girl

Our newest alarm clock wears pink pajamas.

Send the credit card offers! New baby girl in the house!

We are tired, bleary, and worn down, but so excited to announce our newest baby girl!

She gets her attitude from all of the women she is related to.

In the sundaes of life, baby girls are the chocolate syrup.

The truth is, no matter what caption you choose, everyone wants to see that grainy ultrasound or that squishy newborn face. The baby is the treasure and the star of the show. At the same time, a poignant (or funny) Instagram caption never hurts!