25 Instagram Captions To Honor Your Preemie Baby’s Journey

According to March of Dimes, 15 million babies around the world are born prematurely, and what happens after for those little ones and their families can be tough. Many parents and babies will spend some time in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU); others may develop long-term, potentially life-threatening health issues. If you want to share your story and shed light on what it’s like to have a preemie, prematurity awareness Instagram captions can help, whether they’re quotes, lyrics, or helpful mantras.

When is Prematurity Awareness Month?

Each year, November serves as Prematurity Awareness Month, a time to highlight issues surrounding mothers’ and babies’ health and take action to prevent premature births in the United States, according to March of Dimes. The organization also celebrates World Prematurity Day on November 17.

Prematurity awareness Instagram captions

Whether you’re looking for the right thing to say to someone you love, or a way to share your own story online, these captions and quotes about preemie babies might speak to you.

“My feet are small. The way is hard. But I am not alone.” — Unknown

“Though she be but little, she is fierce.” — William Shakespeare

“She will never take for granted a spoken word. She will never consider a step ordinary. When her child says momma for the first time, she will be witness to a miracle and know it.” — Erma Bombeck, “How Preemie Moms Are Chosen”

“Do not give up, for the beginning is always the hardest.” — Unknown

Big journeys begin with tiny steps.

Small things are strong, too.

“Where there is great love, there are always miracles.” — Willa Cather

“From a little spark may burst a flame.” — Dante Alighieri

“There is no foot too small that it cannot leave an imprint on this world.” — Unknown

“We all have a fighter in us. Preemies just have a little bit more.” — Unknown

“Impossible odds set the stage for incredible miracles.” — Unknown

Instagram captions for babies in the NICU

Do all premature babies go to the NICU? Not necessarily, though many do, just to make sure they’re breathing, feeding, and adjusting normally. If you’re looking for the words to say when sharing updates about your baby, try these:

“Being the parent of a preemie makes you special. God doesn’t pick just anyone to witness a miracle.” — Unknown

“Until you have a premature baby, you will never understand the great distance of one pane of glass.” — Unknown

“You never know how strong you are, until being strong is your only choice.” — Bob Marley

“What lies behind us and what lies ahead of us are tiny matters compared to what lies within us.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

“Don’t be afraid of your fears. They’re not there to scare you. They’re there to let you know that something is worth it.” — C. Joyce Bell

“Nothing is impossible. The word itself says, ‘I’m possible.’” — Audrey Hepburn

Instagram captions for infant loss

Maybe your prematurity awareness story doesn’t have a happy ending. If you want to remember your baby or shed light on what changes you want to see in the future, perhaps these sayings can help.

“A mother’s grief is as timeless as her love.” — Joanne Cacciatore

“Sometimes the smallest things take up the most room in your heart.” — A.A. Milne, Winnie the Pooh

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few.” — Meghan Markle

“To lose a child is to lose a piece of yourself.” — Dr. Burton Grebin

“Although the world is full of suffering, it is also full of the overcoming of it.” — Helen Keller

“Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye. You were bigger than the whole sky. You were more than just a short time.” — Taylor Swift, “Bigger Than The Whole Sky”

“How very quietly you tiptoed into our world, silently, only a moment you stayed. But what an imprint your footprints have left upon our hearts.” — Dorothy Ferguson

No matter what you choose to share or keep to yourself, whether you’re posting during Prematurity Awareness Month or any time of year, you don’t have to think of the right words alone.