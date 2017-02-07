Most food is generally safe when you're pregnant, but it's normal to have some questions during the holidays about what you can and can't eat. Your favorite soft cheeses may no longer be OK as a pre-Thanksgiving snack, and the alcoholic eggnog is out at Christmas, but what about Valentine's Day? If you have to skip out on champagne, are your favorite desserts off limits, too, or is whipped cream safe for pregnant women?

Whipped cream is a popular choice year-round, but as Valentine's Day approaches, it seems to fly off the grocery shelves a little quicker. Whether it's being used in foreplay or just to top off a strawberry shortcake for two, it's a treat that has a lot of versatility. But will your pregnancy stop you from indulging in the sweet garnish, leaving you with just a pile of strawberries? (Seriously, what is the fun in that?)

Registered nurse Tera Hamann tells Romper that unless you have a pre-existing issue, there's no reason to think a dairy product like whipped cream is off limits when you're pregnant. "In fact, it is believed that if you eat a wide variety of foods while pregnant and breastfeeding, then your baby will be accustomed to them and be less likely to be a picky eater," Hamann says. "Things to watch out for in pregnancy are soft cheeses that are not pasteurized, fish that are high in mercury, deli meat — unless heated — and excessive caffeine."

Yay, right? I craved a lot of fruit when I was pregnant (like a lot), so knowing that you can top your own strawberries with a dollop or two of whipped cream is really satisfying. Hamann points out that fresh fruit is great to eat while pregnant, but just remember to clean it thoroughly, especially fruits like melon that you might not think to clean before cutting to eat. Whether you're dousing them in whipped cream or not, your fruit needs to be washed.

And if you're taking whipped cream in the bedroom, just be careful (and also, get it, friend). Women's Health noted that food on the surface of your skin is safe, but don't put any food inside your vagina. Not only can it irritate you and cause a yeast infection, but if you're attempting to use an aerosol can of whipped cream, you don't want to squeeze any directly near your vagina. This also sounds incredibly uncomfortable, if you ask me.

It can also be super dangerous. Dr. Stephen Weiss, assistant OB-GYN professor at Emory University, tells Romper that there shouldn't be any bursts of air in your vagina while you're pregnant. "Oral sex with active blowing of air into the vagina has had complications of air embolism,” Weiss says. The Mayo Clinic reported that an air embolism has the potential to block a blood vessel, which can be a life threatening condition for you and your baby.

Just make sure that your doctor hasn't given you any reason to avoid dairy products, keep it away from your vagina, and that can of whipped cream or homemade dessert topping is all yours. I wouldn't even save any for your partner — who's the one carrying a baby here? (And if you do take a dip with the cream in the bedroom, maybe just use a little bit, and keep it away from your vagina.)

Experts:

Tera Hamann, RN, IBCLC, Broadlawns Medical Center.

Dr. Stephen Weiss, assistant OB-GYN professor at Emory University.