These 19 Leo Baby Names Are Perfect For Your Fierce Little Girl

When it’s time to name your late summer baby, consider using astrology for inspiration. The Leo girl names include many references to lionesses, leadership, and general awesomeness. Really, these names are worth considering for your fierce little one, because Leos are all about standing out.

Roaring into existence at the height of summer, people born between July 23 and August 22 have the Leo zodiac sign, according to Astrology Zodiac Signs. They are, not surprisingly, associated with the constellation of Leo the lion. The lion symbolism is especially appropriate, because these confident people are known for being born leaders and owning their opinions. A fire sign, Leos also tend to be adventurous, strong-willed, and a bit stubborn even as babies. Oh, and Leos are often one of the more unpredictable zodiac signs, so your parenting journey is going to be anything but boring.

Such a strong personality deserves a fittingly solid name, and that’s where the fun astrological connections come into play. With names based on the traits associated with the sign of Leo, as well as names and words from a variety of languages referencing lions, this collection of names opens up a whole world of choices for your own baby. But most importantly, these names for Leo girls are all fit for a queen.

1 Amandla Ol'ga Efimova / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Meaning “power,” the name Amandla is derived from the the Zulu and Xhosa languages. It’s a fitting name for children born under this powerful sign.

2 Aria Meaning “lioness” in Greek, the name Aria is another beautiful choice. Would it suit your little lioness?

3 Delphinium One of the birth flowers for July is delphinium, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. It makes a beautiful name, and there are variations such as Delphine, too.

4 Isa Meaning “strong-willed,” the name Isa is another excellent choice for Leo signs. Being strong-willed is a common Leo trait.

5 Kiara In the movie The Lion King 2: Simba’s Pride, Kiara is the name of Simba and Nala’s daughter. It’s a beautiful name with connections to a seriously famous lion family.

6 Lily Another July birth flower, the water lily is a beautiful source of name inspiration, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. It’s perfect for parents who appreciate a flower-inspired name.

7 Leandra Meaning “lion man,” the name Leandra has a Greek origin. It’s a feminized form of the name Leander.

8 Leoline Sol Vazquez Cantero / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Leoline is a cool name that means “lion-like.” Plus, your kid’s astrological sign is right there in their name.

9 Leona Another moniker that begins with Leo, the name Leona is Latin for “lioness.” Could there be a more fitting name for this sign?

10 Ljón Icelandic for “lion,” Ljón is an interesting twist on lion-based names. It’s unlikely any other kid in your child’s preschool class will share this name.

11 Nalea Meaning lioness or queen in African-Swahili, Nalea is a beautiful name. It’s a lovely choice for your regal baby.

12 Peri One of the gemstones for an August birthday, Peridot would also make an interesting name, according to the American Gem Society. You could always use Peri as a nickname.

13 Poppy One of the birth flowers for August, Poppy is another floral name choice, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac. It’s such a bright, happy-sounding name.

14 Raiona A Maori word for lion, Raiona is a cool choice. Plus, it sounds lovely when spoken aloud.

15 Regina Meaning “queen,” the name Regina is a fitting choice for your born leader. Your regal little lion will love it.

16 Ruby Prakasit Khuansuwan / 500px/500Px Plus/Getty Images Known as the king of the gems, Ruby is the birthstone for July, according to the American Gem Society. It’s also a suitable name for your fire sign baby.

17 Sekhmet A name with Ancient Egyptian origins, Sekhmet means “she who is powerful.” The goddess Sekhmet was also depicted as having the head of a lioness, according to Britannica.

18 Tiaret Meaning “lioness,” the name Tiaret has an African - Algerian origin. It’s also the name of an Algerian town.

19 Zariel Zariel means “lion princess.” As a name with associations to both lions and leadership, it’s basically an ideal Leo name.

Whether you’re inspired by names associated with lionesses, queens, or goddesses themselves, these Leo girl names are all bold and fierce enough for your baby.