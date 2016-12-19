Pregnancy
8 Lubes That Are Safe For Pregnancy Sex
These are all doctor-approved.
Pregnancy sex can be satisfying, but it may require a few tweaks to your regular routine. For instance, the warming lube that once boosted your libido now feels more like a sunburn on your most sensitive areas. You may want to keep an eye out for pregnancy-safe lube, because some lubricants may irritate your supersensitive vaginal area.
First, it’s helpful to choose between silicone or water-based lubricants, although this choice may come down to personal preference. “Whether or not to use water or silicone doesn't depend on pregnancy,” Dr. Becky K. Lynn, tells Romper. “Water-based should be used if you are using condoms, as silicone may disrupt the integrity of a condom.” It’s generally safe for pregnant people to use either silicone or water-based lubricant, however.
That said, some bodies do work better with water-based lube. “Since your vagina may be more sensitive when you are pregnant, it is best to use water-based lubricants because they are less likely to irritate your genitals,” Dr. Gillian Dean, Senior Medical Director for the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, tells Romper.
What to look for in a pregnancy-safe lube
What other ingredients should you take into consideration when you’re on the hunt for the best lube for pregnancy? “You should avoid water-based lubes that have glycerin, which is used to add flavor to the lubricants or create tingling or warming sensations, and those with fragrances because these can be irritating,” says Dean. “While spermicide can help prevent a pregnancy, it can also make it easier for you to develop a yeast infection or contract an STI, so pregnant people should avoid it.” Plus, spermicide is just unnecessary at this moment. Lastly, marijuana-based lubes should be avoided during pregnancy as well, explains Lynn. (Yes, weed lube is a thing.)
With this in mind, tracking down a water-based lube that’s free from parabens or fragrances can be pretty time-consuming. Who has time to read labels so closely? That’s why this list is so handy: These lubes are all pretty pregnancy-friendly. (Of course, you know your own body best, so you may want to read the ingredients list for any potential allergens or irritants. If you're allergic to aloe or something, then by all means double-check the labels to be on the safe side. Read on to find the pregnancy-safe lube that's perfect for you.
Any one of these eight pregnancy-safe lubes should make pregnancy sex a little more fun.
Experts:
Dr. Becky K. Lynn, MD, Chair of the Advocacy Committee for International Society for the Study of Women's Sexual Health (ISSWSH)
Dr. Gillian Dean, Senior Medical Director, Planned Parenthood Federation of America
This article was originally published on