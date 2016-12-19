Pregnancy sex can be satisfying, but it may require a few tweaks to your regular routine. For instance, the warming lube that once boosted your libido now feels more like a sunburn on your most sensitive areas. You may want to keep an eye out for pregnancy-safe lube, because some lubricants may irritate your supersensitive vaginal area.

First, it’s helpful to choose between silicone or water-based lubricants, although this choice may come down to personal preference. “Whether or not to use water or silicone doesn't depend on pregnancy,” Dr. Becky K. Lynn, tells Romper. “Water-based should be used if you are using condoms, as silicone may disrupt the integrity of a condom.” It’s generally safe for pregnant people to use either silicone or water-based lubricant, however.

That said, some bodies do work better with water-based lube. “Since your vagina may be more sensitive when you are pregnant, it is best to use water-based lubricants because they are less likely to irritate your genitals,” Dr. Gillian Dean, Senior Medical Director for the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, tells Romper.

What to look for in a pregnancy-safe lube

What other ingredients should you take into consideration when you’re on the hunt for the best lube for pregnancy? “You should avoid water-based lubes that have glycerin, which is used to add flavor to the lubricants or create tingling or warming sensations, and those with fragrances because these can be irritating,” says Dean. “While spermicide can help prevent a pregnancy, it can also make it easier for you to develop a yeast infection or contract an STI, so pregnant people should avoid it.” Plus, spermicide is just unnecessary at this moment. Lastly, marijuana-based lubes should be avoided during pregnancy as well, explains Lynn. (Yes, weed lube is a thing.)

With this in mind, tracking down a water-based lube that’s free from parabens or fragrances can be pretty time-consuming. Who has time to read labels so closely? That’s why this list is so handy: These lubes are all pretty pregnancy-friendly. (Of course, you know your own body best, so you may want to read the ingredients list for any potential allergens or irritants. If you're allergic to aloe or something, then by all means double-check the labels to be on the safe side. Read on to find the pregnancy-safe lube that's perfect for you.

1 Dame’s Aloe Lube Aloe Lube Dame $18 see on dame Pretty much everything Dame makes and sells is focused on making sexy time more fun, and — bonus — looks pretty, too. This basic lube is a great pregnancy-safe choice.

2 Lulu Lube Lulu Lube Amazon $16 see on amazon This one comes in a bottle that's pretty enough to leave out on your bedside table. The Lulu Lube natural water-based lube ($16) has a thick, long-lasting formula that's free from petrochemicals, glycerin, and parabens. The formula is also tasteless and has no smell. “I'm in love with the texture of this ,” said one reviewer on the Babeland website. “It's nice and thick without being gloppy, and it lasts for EVER! I'm also very sensitive and didn't have any negative reactions.”

3 BabeLube Natural BabeLube Babeland $8 see on babeland A thick gel that gets thinner with friction, this is made with mostly organic ingredients including aloe, hibiscus (to moisturize and soothe), flax (a healing emollient), green tea (anti-inflammatory) and carrageenan, which has apparently been linked in studies to preventing HPV transmission. It's also vegan and free of all the things you don't want in your lube (sugar, artificial sweeteners, fragrances, parabens and glycerin).

4 Almost Naked Organic Personal Lubricant Almost Naked Good Clean Love $12 see on good clean love This is another lube that's billed as a natural and organic way to heat up your lovemaking. The Almost Naked organic personal lubricant ($12) is a water-based lube that contains aloe vera and even seaweed components. The result is a nice-smelling lube that is pregnancy safe.

5 YES WB YES WB YES $22 see on yes If you're seeking a lube with plant-based ingredients, look no further. YES WB ($22) is a water-based lube that's free from parabens and silicones. As a bonus, its formula is pH balanced to keep your vagina happy, and it's not sticky.

6 Organic Glide Probiotic All-Natural Personal Lubricant Organic Glide Probiotic Edible Lube Amazon $22 $35 see on amazon This lube is so natural you can eat it, apparently. The Organic Glide probiotic all-natural personal lubricant ($22) has not fragrance, parabens, or flavorings. It's a lube that's FDA-approved.

7 Sliquid H2O Sliquid H2O Sliquid $8 see on sliquid Water-based and vegan, this lube is also glycerin and paraben free. In fact, Sliquid Naturals H2O ($8) only contains five ingredients, including water and plant cellulose derived from cotton. It's also water soluble and makes for easy clean-up.

8 Isabel Fay Natural Intimate Personal Lubricant Isabel Fay Natural Water Based Lubricant Amazon $13 see on amazon Here's another contender for the lube with the cutest packaging. This Isabel Fay natural intimate personal lubricant ($13) is water-based, odorless, and colorless. In fact, it's also free from glycerin and parabens as well, so you can enjoy it with zero fears during your pregnancy.

Any one of these eight pregnancy-safe lubes should make pregnancy sex a little more fun.

Experts:

Dr. Becky K. Lynn, MD, Chair of the Advocacy Committee for International Society for the Study of Women's Sexual Health (ISSWSH)

Dr. Gillian Dean, Senior Medical Director, Planned Parenthood Federation of America