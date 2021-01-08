9 Pillows To Make Pregnancy Sex More Comfortable & Enjoyable

As you progress in pregnancy, it can feel like every physical movement becomes progressively more difficult and less comfortable, including intimacy. Using pillows for pregnancy sex is one way to get around this problem because they can help better position your body (and your belly) for a more enjoyable experience. It's worth a try, because, after a long day of trying to pick things up off the floor and getting kicked in the ribs, you deserve to get a little satisfaction.
During pregnancy, sex is generally considered to be safe "unless your provider has discussed with you to abstain", OB/GYN Lindsay Lewis, MD, explains to Romper in an email. While experiencing pain during sex is definitely something that should trigger you to stop and talk to your doctor about, general body discomfort is something that you can likely work around. Postpartum doula Ruth Gordon-Martin tells Romper, "Pregnancy is the perfect time to experiment with different positions" as positions that may have worked pre-pregnancy may no longer be enjoyable, "so to increase your comfort be open to trying things."
Using pillows to offer support or to take the pressure off parts of body has the potential to help make things more comfortable as you experiment with new positions. If you're one of the lucky ones who find pregnancy sex enjoyable on its own, then pillows may even help enhance your pleasure all the more. Here are some great options to consider bringing into the bedroom.
Giving yourself and your bump a little extra support during intimacy can make a big difference in your experience, and any of these pillows are a great way to get that. However, both Gordon-Martin and Dr. Lewis stress the importance of keeping an open line of communication about your sex life with your healthcare provider during pregnancy. Feeling generally uncomfortable is to be expected during pregnancy, but if something doesn't feel or seem right, stop and abstain until you can meet with your provider.
