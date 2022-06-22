If your baby has a summer due date, you might want to honor the season of their birthday by giving them a name that just sounds and feels summery. Or maybe summer is your favorite season or the beach is your favorite place, and you just want to give them a name that expresses that. Whatever the case, picking a summer baby boy name comes with a whole bunch of great choices, and we’ve put most of them below.

Some of these names mean things like “sunshine” or “light,” which are just reminders of the bright sunny days of the summertime. Others have beach-related meanings, and others have a heavy emphasis on nature, which just feels right for a season that is spent mostly outdoors. These summer baby boy names are great for the outdoorsy parents who want their baby to grow up to be just as enthralled with nature as they are — and, hey, a name might just be a good place to start.

These summer baby boy names are all great options for just about any baby out there. Good luck settling on just one.

1 Kai Roberto Westbrook/Tetra images/Getty Images Kai is an excellent summer baby boy name because it has so many meanings that work. The Hawaiian meaning is “sea” and the Japanese meaning is “shell,” both of which are related to the ocean. It can also have Welsh, Scandinavian, and Greek roots, with the meaning “keeper of the keys; earth.” And it’s strong too: in Europe, it’s a form of the word that means “warrior.”

2 Elio Elio is a popular option with Italian and Spanish origins. The name means “sun,” so it’s ideal for a summertime baby. It’s the Italian version of the Greek name Helios, and Helios is the Greek god of the sun. Elio is so cute and sweet too.

3 Dylan Dylan is a really popular boy’s name, so if you don’t mind having something more common, then this is a great name. The Welsh name means “son of the sea” or “born from the ocean,” so it really fits the theme perfectly.

4 Cyrus Another name that means “sun” is Cyrus, which has Persian origins and is very popular in the Iranian community. Cyrus feels strong and regal, and it’s not quite as popular in the United States, so it will definitely feel more unique.

5 Leo Shutterstock The name Leo can be used on its own, or it can be a nickname to the longer name Leonardo. As just Leo, though, it really makes sense for the summer. Leo means “lion,” but it’s also the name of the astrological sign for babies born between July 23 and August 22, which is the bulk of the summer. Leos are bold, confident, and strong, so this is definitely a good choice.

6 Luca If you love Lucas but you want something a little more unique, try Luca. Not only is it the name from the wildly popular Disney movie, Luca, but it’s also great for summer. It’s derived from the Latin name Lucas, and means “bringer of light.” It’s a popular Italian option, and we can definitely see it getting big in America too.

7 Somerset Somerset is another really unique option that feels a little old-fashioned and really interesting. It has English origins and means “from the summer settlers.” Sweet and almost regal-sounding, this name is definitely one that will make a statement.

8 Theros If you want to actually name your baby boy “summer” but you don’t want to use the word “summer,” then name them Theros. The name has Old Greek origins and literally means “summer.” It’s not super popular, meaning that your little one will likely be the only Theros out there.

9 August August is an obvious one, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Why not name your little boy after the last month of summer? August might be the name of a month, but it sounds great as a child’s name too, and it has the cutest nickname: Auggie.

10 Dayton This gender-neutral name has Old English origins and means “day’s settlement” and “bright and sunny town.” Since the perfect summer baby boy name should sound both bright and sunny, this one just makes sense.

11 Ray Shutterstock What do you think of when you think of the word “ray?” A ray of sunlight, right? That’s basically exactly what Ray means. This is a great option if you’re looking for a name that feels more traditional and common rather than something more unique and out-there. And it’s short and sweet, which is nice sometimes.

12 Ocean Can’t get enough of the beach? Name your baby boy Ocean. This has become a little bit more popular recently, and it’s not hard to see why. Ocean has a strong sound to it, and while it’s a bit unexpected as a name, it works. It can also be a great gender-neutral option as well.

13 Reef The name Reef probably conjures up images of a colorful and lively coral reef under the sea, which is what makes it work as a summer baby boy name. This is another one you likely won’t hear very often.

14 Ravi Ravi is the name of the Hindu sun good, and also has Sanskrit origins meaning “sun.” Playful, bright, and spunky, Ravi is an adorable baby boy’s name. With a name that means sun, this kid is sure to automatically light up any room he walks into.

15 Bay Another body of water you can name your child after is the Bay. This different name is short and sweet, and it definitely brings to mind an actual bay. But it also has Latin origins, where it means “berry.” Since berries taste their best in the summertime, this is just another reason this makes for a great summer baby boy name.

16 Sandy Full disclosure: if you’re picturing Sandy Cohen from The O.C., you’re not alone. That said, Sandy is an excellent baby boy name. Not only will it make you think of the beach, but it also means “man’s defender,” which is just so bold.

17 Dax The English meaning of the name Dax is water, which is kind of unexpected. This short and spunky name will probably make you think of Dax Shepherd, and it is surprisingly unique.

18 Julian Julian is related to the word July, which, of course, is the month in the middle of the summer. It also means “youthful,” and the summer season always has a sort of playful, young feel to it. Julian is a popular option and works for just about anyone.

19 Sunny Xuanyu Han/Moment/Getty Images This gender-neutral name means exactly what it sounds like: lots of sunshine. It’s perfect for the baby born in the middle of the summertime. Sunny is cute and different, and we like how bright it feels.

20 Arnav Another name that means “ocean” is Arnav, which has Indian origins. The name Arnav feels regal and different, and we like how it has a more subtle connection to the summertime.

21 Samson There are two meanings to the name Samson. One is a man of extraordinary physical strength. The other is a Hebrew word that means “like the sun.” Either way, you can’t go wrong. And this has a cute nickname: Sam.

22 Birch Birch is another unique nature-centric option. Of course, it can reference a birch tree, but it also means “bright” and “shining,” which feels right on track with the summertime.

23 More summer baby boy names: Sky

Kano

Nikko

Dune

Finn

Kir

Adrian

Cain

Sorley

Caspian

Hurley

Keegan

Lionel

Ari

Sage

Summer is such a fun season — why not give your little one a name that reflects that? No matter which one of these names you choose, your summer baby boy name will bring to mind lots of light, happiness, and positive feelings.