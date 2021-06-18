These Are The Perfect Texts To Send To A Pregnant Friend

When your friend tells you that they’re pregnant, it’s certainly joyous news. But after the initial announcement, you might find that when your friend is expecting, all they talk about is their pregnancy. All the time. So while you want to be a supportive friend, you don’t want to hear them go on ad nauseum about, well, their nausea. That’s when having these handy dandy texts to send a friend who is pregnant can help keep the connection — without keeping you on the phone for hours on end, either.

Things To Text A Friend Who’s Pregnant During Their First Trimester

OMG, congratulations!!!

This is the Best. News. Ever.

How are you feeling today?

OMG, I’m going to be an Auntie!

Do you need me to come over and help you?

I can run errands for you.-+

Have you thrown up today yet?

Thinking of you today. Hope you’re feeling well.

I’m bringing over some yummy takeout and I’m not taking no for an answer.

I’m soooo excited for you.

Send sonogram pics!

How can I help make things easier for you?

The first trimester is sooo tiring. Make sure to take lots of naps when you can.

What are you craving today? Let’s go get some.

I can’t believe X is going to be a big brother/big sister. Are they happy?

Things To Text A Friend Who’s Pregnant During Their Second Trimester

OMG, you are the most beautiful preggo on the planet.

You’re totally glowing.

You are rocking that bump.

Do you know what you’re having?

I have some extra maternity clothes if you want them.

When is your next ultrasound? Do you need me to take you?

Are you hoping for a boy or a girl?

How many more weeks to go?

Who’s planning your baby shower?

Your bump is so adorable!

I want to help. Tell me what I can do.

Did you know that this week, your baby is the size of a grapefruit?

I have some baby clothes. Would you like them?

You’re going to be an amazing mom.

Your baby is so lucky that they’re going to have you as a mom.

Things To Text A Friend Who’s Pregnant During Their Third Trimester

It’s 40 weeks now. Are you still pregnant???

We are all waiting for this baby! When are they coming?!

Did you pack your hospital bag yet?

Are you getting excited for the baby to come?

Just checking in. Is today the big day?!

I can come over and babysit your older child so you can get some rest.

Are you in labor yet?

It’s going to be so awesome when you start having contractions. Well, for me, anyway.

I’ve heard X can start labor. Have you tried it?

I can’t wait to hold the baby when they come.

I know it’s probably harder to get around now. I can pitch in if you need help with anything.

We can’t wait for Baby to come!

You’re going to do great.

You got this.

Welcome to the world, Baby.

Sending a text or two (or let’s face it, 20) to your friend when they’re pregnant is a great way to stay in touch. It shows that you care, and can offer some much-needed support and maternal motivation to the mama-to-be.