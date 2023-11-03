No matter who you are spending Thanksgiving with, you’re going to put some thought in the outfit you’re wearing, especially if you’re pregnant. Maybe you’re going to a casual Friendsgiving event with your closest friends and need something you can lounge in, or spending your first Thanksgiving with your partner’s very very extended family and need something nice but not too nice. Or perhaps you get to look forward to a formal event with your very particular in-laws and feel the pressure to dress to impress. No matter the setting, feeling appropriately dressed for the kind of shindig you’re attending is part of feeling comfortable, and that’s especially important on a day that can be physically demanding for a pregnant person.

Whether you’re in the market for a comfortable frock you can wear again and again, something knitted and cozy and apropos for fall, or something that’ll dazzle fellow guests, this roundup of maternity outfit ideas for Thanksgiving covers all the bases.

Soft and sophisticated knits to eat and lounge in

Cozy knits are so quintessentially fall. These knits, ranging from casual sweater and skirt sets that are actually one-piece dresses, to shimmery options if you’re looking or something that stands out.

Fall maternity dresses perfect for Thanksgiving

Plaid is the unofficial pattern of the season, and florals are especially in if you’re working with moodier, autumnal colors. These dresses are perfect for fall date nights, pumpkin picking adventures, Thanksgiving dinners — really any occasion.

Solid maternity outfits to dress up or down

You’re scared of patterns, but you want something a little more interesting than a simple black sheath dress. Consider one of these cute single-color options that can be easily dressed up with a blazer and layers of jewelry.

Maternity tops to go with your favorite pants

You already know which leggings or jeans you’re going to wear, but a plain cotton tee just won’t do. These maternity tops are fun and festive options to wear to your Thanksgiving fête.

Maternity dresses for more formal events

Some Thanksgiving dinners require a little more glam. These dresses will make you fit right in if you’re attending the type of even that has a designated cocktail hour and place cards, but not necessarily with the black-tie price tag.