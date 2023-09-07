There are so many ways to give birth these days, and countless options to make the whole experience feel just like you want (you know, as long as your baby doesn’t pull any surprises). If your birth plan involves laboring in water, or having a full-on water birth, you should definitely watch some water birth videos leading up to your big day. Seeing how other parents set up their tubs, work together through contractions, and welcome their little ones can help answer questions you don’t even know you have yet.
There’s nothing like a steaming hot shower to soothe achey muscles, so it makes sense why a tub of warm water is soothing during labor. Water births can take place at home, in a special birthing tub you set up just for the occasion, or in the bathtub you use every day. And now, more birth centers and hospitals are adding tubs you can labor and deliver in, too. If you’re lucky enough to live close to some of those centers, it gives you more options for where and how you have a water birth. That said, it can raise other questions too, and make it harder to choose. So, that’s where watching all the water birth videos online comes in.
However you want your water birth to go, and wherever you want it to be, watching some vlogs and videos ahead of time can help demystify the whole experience for you.