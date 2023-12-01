Do you smell that? That aroma of fresh pine needles, winter candy apples, and peach bellinis? Why, it must be the best day of the year, for those of us who always have a scented candle burning: the Bath & Body Works Candle Day Sale. The 2023 sale is nearly upon us. Here’s everything you need to know about when and how to shop, what kind of savings are in store, and a sneak peek at the exclusive new fragrances on the shelves this year.

What are the Bath & Body Works Candle Day sales?

Every year, Bath & Body Works hosts Candle Day right on the heels of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. It’s a special sale devoted to their candles — an opportunity to snag a bunch of them to give as gifts during the holidays, and to stock up on your favorites to burn throughout the year. All of the brand’s three-wick candles are on sale for $9.95 (they’re normally $26.95), which is the lowest price they go for all year.

When is Bath & Body Works’ Candle Day Sale?

Block your calendars: the sale runs from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3. You can browse and save whether you shop in stores or online. If you’re a Bath & Body Works Loyalty Member, you actually get early access to the Candle Day sale one day early. You can shop the sale beginning Dec. 1 in stores, online, and on the app.

If you have some favorite candle scents from Bath & Body Works, you can snag them on sale, of course. But be sure to browse their 40 new candle drops, sold exclusively during the sale. There are new scents and some returning fan-favorites from the B&BW archive, like:

Clausmopolitan: A fruity, fun, cocktail-inspired scent that’s perfect for gifting to your girlfriends.

A fruity, fun, cocktail-inspired scent that’s perfect for gifting to your girlfriends. Blueberry Lemon Sour: A yummy candy scent based in lemonade and blueberry sugar notes.

A yummy candy scent based in lemonade and blueberry sugar notes. Black Tie: A sophisticated blend of mahogany, black pepper, and crisp apple.

And if you’re on the hunt for the absolute best winter and holiday candles, consider adding one of these to your cart:

Happy shopping, candle lovers!