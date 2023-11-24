41 Christmas Gifts Your Wife Actually Wants

Back away from the bath bomb gift set on that end cap at the mall, and close out of the 25 tabs you left open while deliberating over a new vacuum. Choosing a gift for your wife or partner can be hard — how could you ever repay the last year’s worth of love, care, and general bad*ssery she brought to your life? If you’re struggling to find a gift worthy of that perfect, utterly incredible woman, you’ll find it here, in this list of dreamy, thoughtful gifts your wife or partner will love.

Each item here comes straight from the wish list of a real life wife on Romper’s editorial team, who sees, tests, and tries countless products each year. Some of us enjoy knitting, hosting, or exercising, and others are deep into fashion and jewelry. Whatever your lover obsesses over, there’s someone here who shares her passion — and can clue you in on exactly what she might like for Christmas this year. So, happy holiday shopping, hubbies. You’re welcome in advance for her elated reaction.

—The Romper editorial team: April Daniels Hussar, Elizabeth Angell, Anne Vorrasi, Samantha Darby, Jamie Kenney, Kaitlin Kimont, Meaghan O’Connell, Miranda Rake, Alexa Thompson, and Katie McPherson

1 A custom portrait Half-Hour Portrait Jessica Miller see on jessica miller paintings You may recognize Jessicia Miller’s work from the cover of Ann Napolitano’s novel Hello Beautiful. Now your lucky better half can have a portrait of herself in the same style. Starting at $250 for a 7x5” “half-hour” portrait, prices go up to $6,800 for a 30x40” piece. Portraits can be created from a photo you supply, or if you’re in the NYC area, contact Miller for a 30-minute in-person session. To commission a portrait, email Miller at jessica@jessicamillerpaintings.com or reach out through her website.

2 A stunning new glassware set The Bouquet Collection Tulip Wine Glass (Set of 4) Sophie Lou Jacobsen $150 see on sophie lou jacobson Are you married to a big bow girl? She will absolutely swoon over this glassware collection inspired by wildflowers. Each shape — wine glass, coupes, flutes, cordial glasses, and apertif glasses — is sold in a set of four, ranging in price from $135 to $150.

3 A very cool coat Scorpio 2.0 Half + Half Oversized Coat Lala Available in sizes S/M to 2XL/3XL $138 see on lala Begone, boring beige trenches. This half-and-half plaid coat from Lala absolutely oozes cool. It’s neutral enough to match just about any outfit, but visually interesting enough to feel fresh and unique.

4 An heirloom piece of jewelry Twinkle Star 8K Gold & Diamond Locket Necklace with 17" Chain Monica Rich Kosann $3,125 see on monica rich kosann When it comes to jewelry, classic, high-end pieces are oftentimes better than colorful costume jewelry (which is usually more affordable), no matter how plain they might seem. If you want something that will be treasured forever, consider a locket with photos of her top VIPs nestled inside. The beauties from Monica Rich Kosann range from extremely minimalist to more decorated — all are stunning and special.

5 A book that says the unsayable 'Eye Mama: Poetic Truths of Home and Motherhood' by Karni Arieli Amazon $37.90 see on amazon Curated by Karni Arieli, Eye Mama: Poetic Truths of Home and Motherhood, is an incredible collection of photographs from mothers all around the world. Each one captures something specific, personal, and universal, and will speak volumes to how much you recognize and honor her as a mother.

6 A sleek new gym bag City Adventurer Duffle Bag 29L Lululemon $168 see on lululemon If she’s constantly juggling work bags, totes, and spare clothes between the office and the gym, this wine red duffle would be a wonderful surprise. It’s designed to function as a gym bag and a weekender, with water-repellent fabric, padded laptop pocket, suitcase sleeve on the back, and a special compartment to keep sweaty clothes away from everything else inside.

7 Gems in which she can nap Jade and White Topaz Nap Earrings Maison Miru $180 see on maison miru Perfect for people who can’t sleep in regular post earrings, or for those among us who have found ourselves with cartilage piercings as we approach our fourth and fifth decades. The nap may be a pipe dream, but the gorgeous earrings will be ready. They’re also available in Pink Quartz and White Topaz and Pearl and White Topaz .

8 For all those flowers you buy her Muse Vase, Large ABC Carpet & Home $175 see on abc carpet & home This delicately beautiful vase looks just as pretty empty on a shelf as it will with the flowers you will remember to bring her every now and then in the new year, just because.

9 This embossed leather planner Moons & Stars Leather 2024 Planner Papier $60 see on papier This planner from Papier is sure to delight the type A person you love. It’s covered in upcycled leather (there are four color options) and can be embossed in gold, rose gold, or silver, then monogrammed if you’d like. It includes yearly, monthly, and weekly views for 2024, as well as dotted, gridded, and more pages for notes and goal-setting. Bonus points: it comes in a fancy box so it’s ready to wrap and gift.

10 A mug club membership Mug Club Subscription Wolf Ceramics $53 see on wolf ceramics Morning coffee and evening tea are precious rituals in life, and for those who partake, chances are they have a favorite mug or two. Wolf Ceramics mugs are just splurge-y enough that she might never buy them for herself. The mug club subscription gets a new cup delivered to her every three months. Paired with some fancy herbal teas, she’ll look forward to her evening cup a little extra each night.

11 A beauty kit she’s probably already coveting The Pink Champagne Kit Jones Road $72 see on jones road Ooolala! The limited edition Pink Champagne Kit from Jones Road includes Mini Miracle Balm in Pink Champagne, Best Pencil in Onyx, Sparkle Wash in Gilded for a touch of shimmer, and Lip And Cheek Stick in Rosy Brown. Everything is bundled in a limited edition Gold Jones Road Tyvek Bag, which is itself a great little gift. (Also available in a “platinum pink” version.)

12 A classy butter dish European Butter Dish in Flame Le Creuset $50 see on le creuset Have you somehow become people who always have a stick of butter on a random, old plate you found at Goodwill? You’d both love a real, grown-up butter dish. This cheery color from Le Creuset is so good, and you know their stuff lasts.

13 A high-end basic she’ll wear for years Bell Cashmere Mini Dress Reformation Available in sizes XS to XL $298 see on reformation If your lady loves a well-made wardrobe staple, this mini dress would make a super versatile addition to any closet. You can dress it up or down easily — the outfit options are truly endless. It’s made with a fine-gauge recycled cashmere blend that will feel as good as it looks.

14 The pricey skin care product she swears by Intense Replenishing Serum Dr. Loretta $70 see on Dr. Loretta A sweep of your partner’s part of the bathroom counter should tell you what she uses most often, and you could find the priciest item of the bunch to replenish. Or, you could opt for something high-end with lots of great reviews, like the Dr. Loretta Intense Replenishing Serum, if she’s a dry-skinned gal. (You do not have to ask her about her skin type and blow your cover. Glean that info from the labels of her other products.)

15 Total decadence Classic Signature Caviar Russe $235 see on caviar russe If many meals these days seem to consist of leftover mac & cheese, half-eaten bananas, and a handful of goldfish crackers, nothing will be more surprising and delightful than an invitation to join you for a splurgy and decadent treat. Pair your caviar with a bottle of Nicolas Feuillatte Reserve Exclusive Brut and you got yourself a hot date night. No kids invited!

16 This leather fanny pack Fanny Pack Clare V. $295 see on clare v. We had an opportunity there, about two years ago, to rebrand the fanny pack, and we let that precious chance slip through our fingers. Oh well. For those still on the fanny pack train, it can’t hurt to upgrade to something cool and leather for her fancier, hands-free, multitasking-mom-about-town days.

17 Elevated (literally) high-top sneakers Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform Sneakers with Embroidered Hearts Converse Available in sizes 5 to 11 $75 see on converse.com If your gal considers herself an alt mom — as in, her wardrobe is mainly black and features a lot of denim and band tees — then these Converse would make the perfect addition. The embroidered hearts add a little fun and femininity to a classic sneaker that looks right at home with literally any outfit.

18 A perfume subscription 12-Month Gift Subscription Scentbird $153 This subscription is a great way to try out a wide variety of boutique and designer scents on a regular basis without committing to a full (expensive) bottle. Each sample lasts about 120 sprays, which keeps you fragrant until your next order arrives.

19 This very large muslin blanket for grownups The 365 Blanket Muslin Comfort $199.99 see on muslin comfort If you’ve ever felt a baby’s muslin swaddle, you’ve probably wished for one of your own. If your wife is the same, she’ll love this gift for naps — warm but at the same time cooling, with plenty of room to sprawl underneath.

20 A special tablecloth Lisa Corti Leopard printed 180cm x 180cm Cotton Tablecloth Matches $196 see on matches A beautiful mew tablecloth is the perfect invitation for planning a dinner party. And having dinner parties to look forward to is one of the best ways to get through winter. With this one, you can match flowers and candles to the different shades — and mismatched platters and serving pieces would suit the eclectic vibe.

21 The perfect top Laverne Top STATE Available in sizes S/M to 2X $145 see on state A gal can never have enough tops in her life like this: Goes with jeans or a skirt, can be worn over a thin sweater in winter or with shorts in summer. A dash of instant cool. Get her another one.

22 A stamp of her pet’s face Custom Pet Stamps Aoozii $29.95 $59.95 see on aoozii You know she would use this on everything, from notes in the kids’ lunch boxes to thank you cards and grocery lists. If her dog’s face brings her joy, she will appreciate this very much.

23 A cool bag Irupe Medium Hypnotic Mecha Mendez $480 see on mecha mendez The right bag makes any boring outfit feel like a showcase for the perfect accessory. Imagine this with jeans and running shoes and a T-shirt? Instantly more interesting, right?

24 A luxe lip gloss Westman Atelier Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Hydrating Lip Balm Sephora $38 see on sephora If your boo is on makeup Tik Tok, she has probably seen the trending Westman Atelier Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Hydrating Lip Balm. The color Garconne is having a mini viral moment, and for good reason. It’s a flattering mauve-y gloss that’s perfect for a winter lip look.

25 A decadent bath time Lavender Foaming Bath L'Occitane $42 see on l'occitane Expensive bubble bath is not always on the regular shopping list, but what a treat it is. This foaming delight from L’Occitane creates the most luxurious and relaxing bath for some me-time that is well deserved.

26 A beautiful fountain pen Wave Fountain Pen Papier $20 see on papier For the stationary lovers, a fountain pen is the dreamy sort of writing accessory they’d never splurge on for themselves. Will she imagine herself as a fancy historical lady, penning letters and longing for her love who has sailed far across the sea? Perhaps. Just be sure to get her some ink refills while you’re at it.

27 A clothing subscription service that she will truly love Nuuly Clothing Rental Subscription Nuuly $98 see on nuuly With many, many options and many, many sizes, a Nuuly subscription is the perfect gift for someone who could use a wardrobe pick-me-up and the fun of trying some new trends and statement pieces without needing to make a permanent commitment (or investment). In one order, she can try some chic sweaters to wear on the daily, a great faux fur to warm up winter days, and a sparkly outfit for New Year’s Eve — just for starters.

28 Tiny diamond hoops Fairy Light Supreme Diamond Hoops Catbird $396.80 $496 see on catbird There is nothing more “fancy grown up lady” than diamond earrings, but these are too small to be stuffy. Their delicate little glint is kind of sexy. They also come in a pearl version.

29 Some sweet, sweet bling Ring Pop Ring OUF! $1,550 see on OUF! The OUF! Ring Pop Ring is a major upgrade from — but just as fun as — those ring pops of yesteryear. It’s on the splurgy side, but if you’re looking for an extra special present guaranteed to make a splash, one of these gorgeous 14-carat gold cocktail rings will be a recurring bright spot for years to come. Available in blue topaz (shown here), kunzite, and amethyst (for pinky rings) — or email OUF! for a custom request.

30 A gift certificate to an art class Shutterstock Has your partner ever expressed interest in trying her hand at pottery? Photography? Watercolors? Research art classes in your area and get her enrolled. Doing the work of finding the perfect class, signing her up, and presenting it to her paid for and booked will feel like such a treat.

31 A vintage leather jacket Vintage Leather Jacket Banana Republic $315 $450 see on banana republic A leather jacket never goes out of style, but a buying quality one is a tough purchase to justify for yourself. Having a perfect, multipurpose jacket you can wear to a nice restaurant, to run a few errands, or to a brewery with friends is the gift that keeps on giving.

32 A high-quality, multipurpose pan Le Creuset Multifunction Pan, 2.5 Qt. Le Creuset $231.95 see on le creuset A Le Creuset saucepan, with a top that doubles as a skillet? The cook in your life will absolutely love unwrapping this bad boy. And if they’ve never cooked with this brand before, well, you’re about to unlock a whole new world of gifts to give them for every holiday to come.

33 A next-level knitting kit Agnete Cardigan by Petiteknit, No. 15 + Silk Mohair Kit Önling $172.50 see on Önling Does your wife knit? If so, a kit with elevated yarn (this one has silk mohair) is the perfect gift for someone who finds joy in using her hands to create soft, beautiful pieces, and let’s be honest, is usually not knitting something for herself.

34 A really good apron Essential Apron Hedley & Bennett $95 see on hedley & bennett Maybe it’s The Bear season 2, or maybe it’s the dawning realization that she’s constantly staining her clothes when she cooks, but you can’t go wrong getting your partner a sweet apron. In just the right shade of denim apron, she’ll look like a recently laid off Bon Appétit staffer who is trying to establish her personal brand (aspirational).

35 A new addition to her stack Pave Diamond Initial Bracelet Stone and Strand $275 see on stone and strand The Stone & Strand pave diamond initial bracelet is gorgeous on its own or paired with any number of bracelets that may currently adorn a wrist!

36 Winterwear that puts the fun in functional Hi-Low Stripe Knit Balaclava Verloop $80 see on verloop It's time to embrace a deranged balaclava — a navy or tasteful oatmeal one is a copout, plain and simple. Go neon (and multicolored) or go home. Verloop’s selection nails it in every way, and is sold at a price point she might not be willing to pay for herself. That’s how you know it’s the perfect gift.

37 A facial appointment, paid for & scheduled Shutterstock Just tell her when and where. Paying for a spa day as a holiday gift is one (very generous) thing, but going the extra mile and booking the actual appointment and making sure her schedule is cleared for the day so she can fully relax will earn you major brownie points.

38 Super cute yoga tanks & a Class Pass gift card Spacedye Slim Racerback Cropped Tank Beyond Yoga Available in sizes XXS to XL $47.60 $68 see on beyond yoga If getting herself to a weekly yoga class is how your wife takes care of herself, it’d be nice to have something new to wear. The Beyond Yoga racerback tanks come in so many colors, boast UPF 50+ fabric, and they have a built-in, medium support bra. The straps are designed never to dig in for the most comfortable chaturangas she’s ever done. Package them with a Class Pass gift card (or one to her favorite local studio).

39 Magical mules Shazam 2 cm. Black Mules Jessica Butrich Available in sizes 35 to 41 $290 see on jessica butrich If your wife lives for a statement shoe, she needs these Jessica Butrich mules. The designer specializes in fun, bold footwear, and these are a more wearable take on her usual flair. They’re enough to level up an entire outfit without being too much.

40 A velvet robe for lounging OFMD Pink Bird Velvet Banyan Fabric Kimono Etsy $133.45 $157 see on etsy Velvet Kimono Style Robe Is this a replica of the dressing gown worn by foppish gentleman pirate Stede Bonnet on Our Flag Means Death? Yes. Is that its very best feature? No, but it’s a plus for sure. There’s just nothing more luxurious or necessary than lounging around in this baby during the holiday break.