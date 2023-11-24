41 Christmas Gifts Your Wife Actually Wants

Back away from the bath bomb gift set on that end cap at the mall, and close out of the 25 tabs you left open while deliberating over a new vacuum. Choosing a gift for your wife or partner can be hard — how could you ever repay the last year’s worth of love, care, and general bad*ssery she brought to your life? If you’re struggling to find a gift worthy of that perfect, utterly incredible woman, you’ll find it here, in this list of dreamy, thoughtful gifts your wife or partner will love.
Each item here comes straight from the wish list of a real life wife on Romper’s editorial team, who sees, tests, and tries countless products each year. Some of us enjoy knitting, hosting, or exercising, and others are deep into fashion and jewelry. Whatever your lover obsesses over, there’s someone here who shares her passion — and can clue you in on exactly what she might like for Christmas this year. So, happy holiday shopping, hubbies. You’re welcome in advance for her elated reaction.
—The Romper editorial team: April Daniels Hussar, Elizabeth Angell, Anne Vorrasi, Samantha Darby, Jamie Kenney, Kaitlin Kimont, Meaghan O’Connell, Miranda Rake, Alexa Thompson, and Katie McPherson 1 A custom portrait
You may recognize Jessicia Miller’s work from the cover of Ann Napolitano’s novel
. Now your lucky better half can have a portrait of herself in the same style. Starting at $250 for a 7x5” “half-hour” portrait, prices go up to $6,800 for a 30x40” piece. Portraits can be created from a photo you supply, or if you’re in the NYC area, contact Miller for a 30-minute in-person session. To commission a portrait, email Miller at jessica@jessicamillerpaintings.com or reach out through her Hello Beautiful website. 2 A stunning new glassware set
Are you married to
a big bow girl? She will absolutely swoon over this glassware collection inspired by wildflowers. Each shape — wine glass, coupes, flutes, cordial glasses, and apertif glasses — is sold in a set of four, ranging in price from $135 to $150. 3 A very cool coat
Begone, boring beige trenches. This half-and-half plaid coat from Lala absolutely oozes cool. It’s neutral enough to match just about any outfit, but visually interesting enough to feel fresh and unique.
4 An heirloom piece of jewelry
When it comes to jewelry, classic, high-end pieces are oftentimes better than colorful costume jewelry (which is usually more affordable), no matter how plain they might seem. If you want something that will be treasured forever, consider a locket with photos of her top VIPs nestled inside. The beauties from Monica Rich Kosann range from extremely minimalist to more decorated — all are stunning and special.
5 A book that says the unsayable
Curated by Karni Arieli,
, is an incredible collection of photographs from mothers all around the world. Each one captures something specific, personal, and universal, and will speak volumes to how much you recognize and honor her as a mother. Eye Mama: Poetic Truths of Home and Motherhood 6 A sleek new gym bag
If she’s constantly juggling work bags, totes, and spare clothes between the office and the gym, this wine red duffle would be a wonderful surprise. It’s designed to function as a gym bag and a weekender, with water-repellent fabric, padded laptop pocket, suitcase sleeve on the back, and a special compartment to keep sweaty clothes away from everything else inside.
7 Gems in which she can nap
Perfect for people who can’t sleep in regular post earrings, or for those among us who have found ourselves with cartilage piercings as we approach our fourth and fifth decades. The nap may be a pipe dream, but the gorgeous earrings will be ready. They’re also available in
Pink Quartz and White Topaz and Pearl and White Topaz . 8 For all those flowers you buy her
This delicately beautiful vase looks just as pretty empty on a shelf as it will with the flowers you will remember to bring her every now and then in the new year, just because.
9 This embossed leather planner
This planner from Papier is sure to delight the type A person you love. It’s covered in upcycled leather (there are four color options) and can be embossed in gold, rose gold, or silver, then monogrammed if you’d like. It includes yearly, monthly, and weekly views for 2024, as well as dotted, gridded, and more pages for notes and goal-setting. Bonus points: it comes in a fancy box so it’s ready to wrap and gift.
10 A mug club membership
Morning coffee and evening tea are precious rituals in life, and for those who partake, chances are they have a favorite mug or two. Wolf Ceramics mugs are just splurge-y enough that she might never buy them for herself. The mug club subscription gets a new cup delivered to her every three months. Paired with some
fancy herbal teas, she’ll look forward to her evening cup a little extra each night. 11 A beauty kit she’s probably already coveting
Ooolala! The limited edition Pink Champagne Kit from Jones Road includes Mini Miracle Balm in Pink Champagne, Best Pencil in Onyx, Sparkle Wash in Gilded for a touch of shimmer, and Lip And Cheek Stick in Rosy Brown. Everything is bundled in a limited edition Gold Jones Road Tyvek Bag, which is itself a great little gift. (Also available in a “
platinum pink” version.) 12 A classy butter dish
Have you somehow become people who always have a stick of butter on a random, old plate you found at Goodwill? You’d both love a real, grown-up butter dish. This cheery color from Le Creuset is so good, and you know their stuff lasts.
13 A high-end basic she’ll wear for years
If your lady loves a well-made wardrobe staple, this mini dress would make a super versatile addition to any closet. You can dress it up or down easily — the outfit options are truly endless. It’s made with a fine-gauge recycled cashmere blend that will feel as good as it looks.
14 The pricey skin care product she swears by
A sweep of your partner’s part of the bathroom counter should tell you what she uses most often, and you could find the priciest item of the bunch to replenish. Or, you could opt for something high-end with
lots of great reviews, like the Dr. Loretta Intense Replenishing Serum, if she’s a dry-skinned gal. (You do not have to ask her about her skin type and blow your cover. Glean that info from the labels of her other products.) 15 Total decadence
If many meals these days seem to consist of leftover mac & cheese, half-eaten bananas, and a handful of goldfish crackers, nothing will be more surprising and delightful than an invitation to join you for a splurgy and decadent treat. Pair your caviar with a bottle of
Nicolas Feuillatte Reserve Exclusive Brut and you got yourself a hot date night. No kids invited! 16 This leather fanny pack
We had an opportunity there, about two years ago, to rebrand the fanny pack, and we let that precious chance slip through our fingers. Oh well. For those still on the fanny pack train, it can’t hurt to upgrade to something cool and leather for her fancier, hands-free, multitasking-mom-about-town days.
17 Elevated (literally) high-top sneakers
If your gal considers herself an alt mom — as in, her wardrobe is mainly black and features a lot of denim and band tees — then these Converse would make the perfect addition. The embroidered hearts add a little fun and femininity to a classic sneaker that looks right at home with literally any outfit.
18 A perfume subscription
This subscription is a great way to try out a wide variety of boutique and designer scents on a regular basis without committing to a full (expensive) bottle. Each sample lasts about 120 sprays, which keeps you fragrant until your next order arrives.
19 This very large muslin blanket for grownups
If you’ve ever felt a baby’s muslin swaddle, you’ve probably wished for one of your own. If your wife is the same, she’ll love this gift for naps — warm but at the same time cooling, with plenty of room to sprawl underneath.
20 A special tablecloth
A beautiful mew tablecloth is the perfect invitation for planning a dinner party. And having dinner parties to look forward to is one of the best ways to get through winter. With this one, you can match flowers and candles to the different shades — and mismatched platters and serving pieces would suit the eclectic vibe.
21 The perfect top
A gal can never have enough tops in her life like this: Goes with jeans or a skirt, can be worn over a thin sweater in winter or with shorts in summer. A dash of instant cool. Get her another one.
22 A stamp of her pet’s face
You know she would use this on everything, from notes in the kids’ lunch boxes to thank you cards and grocery lists. If her dog’s face brings her joy, she will appreciate this very much.
23 A cool bag
The right bag makes any boring outfit feel like a showcase for the perfect accessory. Imagine this with jeans and running shoes and a T-shirt? Instantly more interesting, right?
24 A luxe lip gloss
If your boo is on makeup Tik Tok, she has probably seen the trending Westman Atelier Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Hydrating Lip Balm. The color Garconne is having a mini viral moment, and for good reason. It’s a flattering mauve-y gloss that’s perfect for a winter lip look.
25 A decadent bath time
Expensive bubble bath is not always on the regular shopping list, but what a treat it is. This foaming delight from L’Occitane creates the most luxurious and relaxing bath for some me-time that is well deserved.
26 A beautiful fountain pen
For the stationary lovers, a fountain pen is the dreamy sort of writing accessory they’d never splurge on for themselves. Will she imagine herself as a fancy historical lady, penning letters and longing for her love who has sailed far across the sea? Perhaps. Just be sure to get her some
ink refills while you’re at it. 27 A clothing subscription service that she will truly love
With many, many options and many, many sizes, a Nuuly subscription is the perfect gift for someone who could use a wardrobe pick-me-up and the fun of trying some new trends and statement pieces without needing to make a permanent commitment (or investment). In one order, she can try some chic sweaters to wear on the daily, a great faux fur to warm up winter days, and a sparkly outfit for New Year’s Eve — just for starters.
28 Tiny diamond hoops
There is nothing more “fancy grown up lady” than diamond earrings, but these are too small to be stuffy. Their delicate little glint is kind of sexy. They also come in
a pearl version. 29 Some sweet, sweet bling
The OUF! Ring Pop Ring is a major upgrade from — but just as fun as — those ring pops of yesteryear. It’s on the splurgy side, but if you’re looking for an extra special present guaranteed to make a splash, one of these gorgeous 14-carat gold cocktail rings will be a recurring bright spot for years to come. Available in blue topaz (shown here), kunzite, and amethyst (for pinky rings) — or email OUF! for a custom request.
30 A gift certificate to an art class
Has your partner ever expressed interest in trying her hand at pottery? Photography? Watercolors? Research art classes in your area and get her enrolled. Doing the work of finding the perfect class, signing her up, and presenting it to her paid for and booked will feel like such a treat.
31 A vintage leather jacket
A leather jacket never goes out of style, but a buying quality one is a tough purchase to justify for yourself. Having a perfect, multipurpose jacket you can wear to a nice restaurant, to run a few errands, or to a brewery with friends is the gift that keeps on giving.
32 A high-quality, multipurpose pan
A Le Creuset saucepan, with a top that doubles as a skillet? The cook in your life will absolutely love unwrapping this bad boy. And if they’ve never cooked with this brand before, well, you’re about to unlock a whole new world of gifts to give them for every holiday to come.
33 A next-level knitting kit
Does your wife knit? If so, a kit with elevated yarn (this one has silk mohair) is the perfect gift for someone who finds joy in using her hands to create soft, beautiful pieces, and let’s be honest, is usually not knitting something for herself.
34 A really good apron
Maybe it’s
The Bear season 2, or maybe it’s the dawning realization that she’s constantly staining her clothes when she cooks, but you can’t go wrong getting your partner a sweet apron. In just the right shade of denim apron, she’ll look like a recently laid off Bon Appétit staffer who is trying to establish her personal brand (aspirational). 35 A new addition to her stack
The Stone & Strand pave diamond initial bracelet is gorgeous on its own or paired with any number of bracelets that may currently adorn a wrist!
36 Winterwear that puts the fun in functional
It's time to embrace a deranged balaclava — a navy or tasteful oatmeal one is a copout, plain and simple. Go neon (and multicolored) or go home. Verloop’s selection nails it in every way, and is sold at a price point she might not be willing to pay for herself. That’s how you know it’s the perfect gift.
37 A facial appointment, paid for & scheduled
Just tell her when and where. Paying for a spa day as a holiday gift is one (very generous) thing, but going the extra mile and booking the actual appointment and making sure her schedule is cleared for the day so she can fully relax will earn you major brownie points.
38 Super cute yoga tanks & a Class Pass gift card
If getting herself to a weekly yoga class is how your wife takes care of herself, it’d be nice to have something new to wear. The Beyond Yoga racerback tanks come in so many colors, boast UPF 50+ fabric, and they have a built-in, medium support bra. The straps are designed never to dig in for the most comfortable chaturangas she’s ever done. Package them with a
Class Pass gift card (or one to her favorite local studio). 39 Magical mules
If your wife lives for a statement shoe, she needs these Jessica Butrich mules. The designer specializes in fun, bold footwear, and these are a more wearable take on her usual flair. They’re enough to level up an entire outfit without being too much.
40 A velvet robe for lounging Velvet Kimono Style Robe
Is this a replica of the dressing gown worn by foppish gentleman pirate Stede Bonnet on
Our Flag Means Death? Yes. Is that its very best feature? No, but it’s a plus for sure. There’s just nothing more luxurious or necessary than lounging around in this baby during the holiday break. 41 A sensory deprivation float
Motherhood is overstimulating. For moms who recharge best with a little quiet time alone, a sensory deprivation float might be just what she needs. It’s hard to carve out time to try something like this, so getting a gift card to a floating spa in your area will be just the little “Go do it!” she needs.