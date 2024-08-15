Are you in your coquette era? This latest “aesthetic” du jour is all about frills, femininity, and Old English touches. And the prevailing symbol of all of those things? Bows. Bows on everything, everywhere. If you’ve been seeing an increase in the number of ribbons around you, it’s because the bow trend is very real right now. While some people are born big bow girls and the rest of the world is just catching up, it’s honestly a fun new trend to try. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite products to add a little bow-related touch to your wardrobe, your child’s, or your home.

Earlier this summer, water bottle brand Owala dropped a bow-printed water bottle that sold out pretty much instantly, and it’s so sought after that people are taking to Reddit to find out where else they might have a chance at getting one. Some are being resold on eBay for more than $200 (though, fear not, they average $180). It seems like possibly the most niche product in the history of ever to be so desired, but our culture’s appetite for new aesthetics and oversized water vessels seems limitless.

So, if you were one of the water bottle seekers unable to get your hands on one, you should know just how many other adorable bow-trend products are out there right now.

1 Actual Bows, Of Course art class™ Girls' Ruffled Edge Satin Bow Clip Target $6 see on target This list simply wouldn’t be complete without a classic, beautiful girls’ hair bow. This one has the sweetest ruffled edges and a strong-hold clip, perfect for keeping your daughter’s ‘do in place all day long. And, of course, there are about a million other bows to choose from in any size you can imagine (for your kids or yourself).

2 A Bow Dress Maeve Long-Sleeve 3D Bows Asymmetrical Mini Dress Anthropologie $178 see on anthropologie Ah, this dress is too good! It’s lined and just the right length to go from the office to dinner and drinks. It’s available in plus, petite, and standard sizing, with detailed measurements on the site if you want to be positive you’re getting the perfect size.

3 Bow Socks AE Bow Boyfriend Socks 2-Pack American Eagle $11.65 $12.95 see on american eagle For an inexpensive way to try the trend, you’ve got to grab some bow socks. They look so cute sticking out of sneakers or loafers and can add a fun little touch of femininity without being a literal bow in your hair, if that’s not your thing.

4 Bow Bedding Lacey Bows Bedding Set Bundle (Queen) Urban Outfitters $326 see on urban outfitters Now, if bows are definitely your thing, you have to check out this white and blue bow bedding set from Urban Outfitters. The set includes a duvet cover, sheets, two pillow shams, and the bow-shaped throw pillow. It comes in other colors too, but there’s just something about this combo.

5 Bow Claw Clips Bow Hair Claw Clips $6.99 see on amazon Claw clips are in, so why not combine two trends? Again, these are a cute and inexpensive way to try the trend. Scroll around on Amazon a bit and you can find them in any color you like, or keep it neutral with this black and tortoise set.

6 A Girls’ Bow Dress Baby Girls Jennifer Dress Set Pink Chicken $84 see on pink chicken Want to doll your baby up in all the ruffles and bows? This adorable dress and bloomers set from Pink Chicken is just too cute to pass up. The print was created by artist Tara Gill, and is also available in kids’ sizes for the cutest big and little sister outfits ever.

7 Bow Glassware Icon Juice Glasses Anthropologie $16 see on anthropologie Anthropologie’s Icon glasses have a bit of a cult following, and they’ve added some very cute bow options to their lineup. You can choose red, white, or these sweet baby pink bows (or mix and match the three) so you can bring a little coquette to your cocktail game.

8 A Bow Cardigan Lauda Cardi Lisa Says Gah $148 see on lisa says gah Every big bow girl needs a favorite chunky cardigan she can throw over any outfit. Available in sizes XS through 2X, this one comes in three colors — a forest green, a rich burgundy, and a royal blue — and combines a bow motif with a trendy checkerboard pattern. The soft wool blend is exactly what you need to throw on before you grab your copy of Little Women and cozy up by the window of the coffee shop to read.

9 Bow Taper Candles Pink Bow Taper Candles (Set of 2) Meri Meri $22 see on meri meri Taper candles: elegant, fancy, special-feeling. Taper candles with bow accents? Well, that’s something else entirely. These candles from Meri Meri are just plain adorable, and the pink wicks are such a cute touch. They’re perfect party decor for a baby shower or birthday, but honestly, buying them just to decorate your house with them is a great idea, too.

11 Bow Pajamas Gigi Bow Pajama Set Mestiza $118 $168 see on mestiza These pink and red bow pajamas scream “let’s watch chick flicks in bed and eat bonbons,” and we’re here for it. They’re a stretchy sateen fabric for maximum softness and comfort, but the cuffs and collar detail make them cute enough to wear while traveling with family or friends.

12 A Bow-Shaped Teether Pink Bow Silicone Ring Teether Mudpie $14 see on mudpie If your baby girl needs a few more bows in her life, this pink bow teether will do quite nicely. It’s made with wood and silicone so it’s sturdy enough for all the gumming a teething baby needs, and would be a super cute finishing touch on a baby shower gift.

13 Bow Stationery Colorful Simple Bow Personal Stationery Note Card (20 ct.) Zazzle $37.60 see on zazzle Bow girls always have thank you cards on hand because *etiquette.* These little rainbow ribbon cards are so cheery and feel special and celebratory. The lack of verbiage means you can use them for so many different purposes — they’re the perfect note cards to have handy in your desk drawer.

14 A Bow Phone Case Bowerbird Ribbon iPhone Case The Dairy $54.95 see on the dairy What is it about the blue-bow-white-background combo that’s so elite? This phone case is a very cute yet grown-up version of a bow accessory, but it’s also tough enough to withstand drops and scrapes. It comes in 35 varieties to fit any phone.

15 A Bow Scarf Printed Silk Scarf H&M $34.99 see on H&M Printed silk scarves can be very pricey, but this one is super pretty and budget-friendly. It’s a cute way to add bows into your wardrobe in a low-stakes way, and you can use scarves in so many ways — wrapped in your hair, tied onto a bag, or worn around your neck.

16 Bow Candle Holders Brass Bow Candle Holder The Six Bells $65 see on the six bells Brass candle holders are timeless, and these bow-shaped ones look like the kind of thing that has been handed down for generations even though they’re brand new. They’re somehow both delicate and weighty, and they’ll make a big statement in your home.

17 Bow Ballet Flats Felicitie Black Bow Ballet Flats Lulu's $29 see on lulu's Ballet flats with little bows on top? If these don’t make you want to carry a basket full of flowers on your arm and sing to the birds as you go, what are you even doing? They also come in pink, and Lulu’s has a similar-looking pair in red.

How many bow items are in your cart right now? Be honest...