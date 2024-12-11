All The Best Gift Ideas For People Who Love Camping

Okay, so yes, it is very cold and possibly snowing in December. And camping in the middle of the woods, with the birds singing in the trees, might seem a million miles away. But to your loved one who is obsessed with camping, the holidays are the perfect time to request new gear and up their summer camping game.

I am one of those people. Camping can be expensive, and Christmas is a prime time for me to subtly let my partner and loved ones know about the items I might have my eye on just a little. It’s also never, ever disappointing for me to find a camping-related item under the tree that’s been on my wish list — or sometimes a piece of gear or gadget that I never knew existed.

If you’re shopping for a camper this holiday season — or if you’re a camper who is looking for ideas for their lists — these are some of my very favorite items, new and old, that I never hesitate to pack when I’m headed out on an adventure, whether it’s a solo hike in the backcountry or a low-stakes family car camping trip.

Coalatree Suray Sun Shirt

I am obsessed with this shirt. It provides 50 SPF sun protection. It’s lightweight and dries fast. It packs into a tiny square. It has a great hood and thumb holes. It’s sustainably made. Since I’ve bought this shirt, I never go hiking without it. It’s a great light layer to protect you against the sun and other elements without being hot or weighing you down. I’ve found it also works great as a protective layer against bugs. And they come in cute patterns.

Rumpl Everywhere Mat

Figuring out how awesome outdoor mats and rugs are was a total game-changer when it comes to family camping and car camping. I love putting them everywhere, from on the beach to outside of our tent. They make things so much more tidy and so much more comfortable, whether you’re trying to track less dirt into your tent or having a picnic. This one from Rumpl is my favorite — it’s very large, it packs small, it folds into its own carrying case, and it looks cute, too. It’s also super durable and can take a beating. Another small but important detail? It has loops on the corners, allowing you to stake it down in windy conditions or high-traffic areas.

Bug Bite Thing

When I’m camping with my family, I have a pretty extensive first aid kit that I take with us to deal with all of the little cuts and scapes and tummy aches that can happen when you’re away from home. But perhaps nothing gets used more than this Bug Bite Thing suction tool. I’ve found if you use it right after a bite, it really does take the intensity of the itch away and minimize the length of time a bite lasts. My kids like it, too, and it makes them less complain-y about bugs.

Turkish Beach Towels

Snobby campers may try to convince you to pack an expensive camping towel on your journeys. But unless you are packing ultra light for a backpacking saga, I prefer taking Turkish towels on my camping trips. Why? They are lighter than traditional towels but still have a large surface area. And they don’t collect sand or dirt either — it just falls off of them. Finally — they are really multi-purpose and I’ve used them for anything from table clothes to shawls while out in the wild.

Stnky Laundry Bags

Bringing travel laundry bags with me on camping trips has been another game-changer for me, especially when I’m out in the woods with my whole family. Bringing zippable laundry bags makes it easy to keep all dirty and soiled clothes in one place and away from the clean clothes. It also makes coming home and doing camping laundry much easier. I especially love these STKNY bags because they come in a number of different sizes and have a mesh layer that lets you launder things while still in the bag if you have especially smelly or dirty clothes (which happens when camping).

Helinox Sunset Chair

Anyone who spends a significant time at family camp sites is obsessed with finding the perfect camping chair to sit next to the fire. This is one of my two favorite options. I love that it packs away and assembles easily. I love how light and compact it is to pack and carry. I like that it has a tall back that offers head support. And I love how comfortable and supportive it is overall. It might be a little pricier than some other options, but there’s a reason for it.

REI Wonderland 6 Tent

This is my top pick for family tents. I love REI’s line of tents and this large version can technically fit six, but I find it perfect for a family of 3 or 4 and all of their stuff. I can comfortably fit a full mattress inside along with a pack and play — making taking kids of any age along with you so much easier. I also love that you can stand upright inside and that it has “rooms” you can create to separate adults from kids or make changing clothes easier.

REI Aurora 2 Backpacking Tent

If you aren’t traveling with your kids, or your kids are older, this backpacking tent is the perfect pick. I’ve taken it throughout Glacier National Park, and it has always performed amazingly, even in 60 mile-per-hour winds. It just has a really great design that’s a breeze to put up or take down in a matter of minutes. And it’s roomy enough for two to fit comfortably, which isn’t always the case with 2-person tents. At just under 5 pounds, it’s light to pack, too.

Cast Iron Dutch Oven

There’s a lot to say about roasting hot dogs over an open fire, but my number one favorite cooking tool for family camping trips is a great dutch oven. You can make one-pot main courses in them with just a few ingredients and it’s also perfect for a big dessert — my favorite is a pineapple upsidedown cake that is so, so easy. It’s also a breeze to clean and you don’t need soap, which can be bad for the environment.

Duracell Tri-Power Lantern

Some camping equipment has stayed more or less the same over the years. But lanterns have gotten better and better. This is my choice for family camping and car camping — it can be powered by solar, batteries, and USB port. In addition, it can be used as a source of power for other things besides light, like charging your phone. This is sturdy and gives off tons of light, and it’s easy to set in the summer sun during the day to recharge.

Luci Inflatable Solar Lantern

While I love the Duracell lantern for campgrounds, I bring this smaller, super-light inflatable lantern with me on backpacking trips. It packs down extremely well and brightly lights up an entire tent. During the day, you can charge it in the sun or charge your phone. It’s one of my favorite little backpacking gadgets, and people on the trail always want to know where I got it.

DoubleNest Lightweight Camping Hammock

Camping hammocks are maybe my favorite camping accessory ever — and although they are not exactly as vital as food or a tent, I consider them to be a mandatory part of camping. There is just no better thing in the world than swinging in a hammock in the middle of the woods. Maybe taking a nap or reading a book. Listening to the birds and bugs. This ENO double hammock is my favorite — and I’ve tried out quite a few. It comfortably fits you and a kid or two.

Marmot Highlander Jacket

Even if you’re camping at the height of summer, it can get cold in the mountains or the desert. Camping in Montana, where I’m from, necessitates bringing a warmer down layer whether you’re camping in May, July, or September. My favorite pick for a warm coat is the this Highlander jacket from Marmot. It is super light and packable, and I love that it’s not bulky, but it’s still toasty, toasty warm. This is a great coat for when you wake up in the coolness of the morning before your fire is started or for sitting around the camp fire after dinner when it starts to get chilly. I’ve even worn this coat to bed in my sleeping bag when it’s gotten colder than I was expecting.

Coalatree Trailhead Pants

These are, hands down, my favorite pants to hike and camp in. Everything about them is just great. I have no idea what the fabric is made of, but it is waterproof while still remaining breathable and stain proof to boot. They are also super comfy, have deep pockets, and pack into themselves. I wear them for days at a time when hiking in the back country and they’ve never done me wrong. Great in spring, summer, and fall!

Altra Lone Peak Trail Shoes

People are often surprised to find that I don’t own a pair of clunky heavy-duty hiking boots. My shoes of choice for years are these Altra trail rummers. They have so many great features that make them perfect for long hikes in the woods: a very roomy toe box that protects against losing toenails, a protective sole that makes stepping on rocks and roots painless, grippy bottoms, and a low-drop heel. I can literally walk in these forever and not get sore feet. Pro tip: I also bring these to Disney World.