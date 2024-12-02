Just say no to beard oil, golf balls, and socks with his kid’s face on them. The selection of gifts for men feels awfully one-dimensional at times, and we get it — it can be hard to know exactly what your husband might want if you’re not into the same things he is (like sports, or gaming, or Dungeons and Dragons). But this year, we urge you to think hard about the things he nerds out over, what he owns that could use an upgrade, or a legit splurge that would make him feel super loved. These Christmas gift ideas for husbands are items our fellas already adore, or things we’re eyeing to slip under the tree for them this year.

Because yes, while we are always in support of Mom getting lavished with gifts around the holidays, Dad deserves his fair share of special presents, too. What would our families even look like without the kid-chasing, team-coaching, dinner-prepping, soft-place-to-land, solid-foundation guys that keep us sane? If showing him you love him means buying him a WWE championship belt fanny pack that is actually a cooler, well then, so be it.

—The Romper & Scary Mommy editorial team: Kate Auletta, Samantha Darby, Katie Garrity, Jamie Kenney, Katie McPherson, and Julie Sprankles

1 The perfect cooler for, well, everything Titan Pro Outdoor Gear 36 Can High Performance Welded Cooler Arctic Zone $225 see on arctic zone Living on the South Carolina coast, we spend a lot of time outdoors doing things like beaching, boating, fishing, and camping. And since my husband is in the golf industry, he spends every minute he’s not with us out on a course. So he’s been searching for a while for the perfect easy-to-carry cooler. This new Titan Pro cooler is perfect — it can hold 36 cans, keeps ice icy for days, is super durable, and features a shoulder strap that converts to a compression strap with grab handle to make toting it comfortable and convenient. He also loves that it has a dry cargo compartment to stash his phone and keys. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor of Lifestyle & Entertainment at Scary Mommy

2 An underwear update The Boxer Brief Manmade $22 see on manmade These are the softest boxer briefs on the planet, made with moisture-wicking material and a super soft elastic waistband that stretches for comfort, but won’t completely stretch out like some of the other brands. The best part though is the “Mansack” — designed to hold and separate your man’s business from his legs to prevent chafing. — Katie Garrity, Editor, News & Social

3 A better jacket for casual days & date nights AE Workwear Jacket American Eagle $74.96 $99.95 see on american eagle My husband’s go-to casual jacket is a random Northface he found abandoned in a bar like six years ago. It was time for an upgrade. This jacket looks sharp yet a little rugged, is super well-made, and the hood can be removed for a collar-only look. He loves it, and I love it on him. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

4 A special treat for the cord hoarder you love Maxell Electronics Storage Case Maxwell $24.88 see on walmart If you have a partner who loves gadgets, then you know the never-ending cord and charger organization struggle. Having a designated case for all those loose ends makes a world of difference when it comes to actually finding the cords and power blocks my husband needs, not to mention my overall sanity. — Katie Garrity

5 *The* coffee table book for the guy who still blares Fall Out Boy '500 Essential Pop-Punk Albums' by Paige Owens, Slipcased Limited Edition Ruffian Books $39.99 $49.99 see on ruffian books It was never a phase, Mom! This coffee table book compiles album covers from the sound of a generation (though we’re still listening to all of them, TBH). This book is such a great dose of nostalgia filled with old favorites and some albums I'd never heard of but immediately added to my playlist. It’s a perfect gift for a music-loving guy who was all in on this era. — Katie Garrity

6 A tabletop game for your beloved nerd Warhammer 40,000 Ultimate Starter Set Warhammer $210 see on warhammer If your husband ever slows down by the Games Workshop store, or he knows what you get the Blood God for Christmas (hint: it's blood), or he's ever expressed an interest in painting tiny men, this is a great collection to help him dip his toes in the water. Comes with paints, dice, counters, minis, and rules. — Jamie Kenney, Associate Editor, News & Entertainment

7 A car tool for when he’s in a pinch Limitless AutoBoost Portable Car Jump Starter $99.99 $59.99 See on Amazon Sale My husband is a firm believer that if you have the right gadgets, you can solve pretty much any problem. Not surprisingly, he particularly appreciates a good multitasking gadget. Honestly, I wish I had caught the childlike glee in this grown man’s eyes on camera when he discovered the AutoBoost, which is a mini-jump starter for your car, a portable USB charger, a three-mode flashlight, and a rechargeable battery all rolled into one. — Julie Sprankles

8 Fresh new slippers Men's Tilden Slippers Minnetonka $69.95 see on minnetonka If my husband is home, he's wearing these slippers. He loves the soft fleecy lining and the rubber and rice husk sole. They're perfect for lounging inside or slipping on to take out the trash. Plus, these babies are built to last, so you won't have to buy a new pair every season. — Jamie Kenney

9 A legit Bluetooth speaker that won’t cost your entire gift budget JBL Clip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker Best Buy $49.99 see on best buy If your husband likes to listen to music while he's having a drink outside, sings at the top of his lungs while in the pool, or just appreciates blasting his Fantasy Football podcasts while he's in the shower, this speaker is for him. With up to 12 hours of playtime, this baby will last all day, and is also waterproof and extra durable for camping or hunting trips. It's also nice and small so he can throw it in a bag or even keep it in his car. — Samantha Darby, Senior Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

10 Meat in the mail Wild Fork Annual Membership Subscription Wild Fork $22.99 see on wild fork My husband has worked hard to master the art of making a perfect steak at home. A couple of his friends are deep into dry aging steaks too, and they recently told him about Wild Fork, which ships quality cuts of meat straight to your door. It sounds like a great way to try new cuts and meat straight from the farms. An annual membership is just $22.99, which gets you free next-day delivery on all orders. Pretty sure that, plus a couple nice steaks, would delight my guy. — Katie McPherson

11 A recovery band for your gym-going guy Jazz Band Live Pro DNA Vibe $289 see on dna vibe My husband got super into working out and being active this year, which means he's also gotten really into recovery and taking care of his body after he's done the work each day. This fabric band is meant to give micro-vibrations and help restore sore muscles and jump-start your recovery with the light therapy. It's also nice because it can be used anywhere on the body to wrap around joints, lay over sore calves, or place on your shoulders. — Samantha Darby

12 A custom jacket just for him Dean Brown Leather Biker Jacket The Jacket Maker $239 $299 see on the jacket maker For the discerning gentleman who started following the menswear guy on Twitter and is all of a sudden really interested in tailoring, I give you The Jacket Maker. Submit his measurements and choose a style for a custom fit leather jacket. He'll be the coolest dad in the parent pickup line. They also do custom denim jackets, windbreakers, jerseys, and so many leather goods, too. — Jamie Kenney

13 The latest and greatest gaming setup PlayStation 5 PlayStation $374.99 $449.99 see on playstation I've recently learned that despite my husband having several gaming consoles, it's the Playstation 5 that's really hitting the top of his wish list this year. Specifically, he wants it to play the new Spider-Man 2 game, and who can blame him? — Samantha Darby

14 A new golf bag Tampa Bay Buccaneers WinCraft Bucket III Cooler Cart Golf Bag Fanatics $201.49 $309.99 see on fanatics If your guy loves golf but his bag has seen better days, this one from Fanatics has been a hit with my husband. I polled his dad and a friend, who golf with him most often, to help me find the best one to replace his bag from his high school days. The fact that it comes with his fave NFL team's branding certainly didn't hurt. — Katie McPherson

15 This sweet digital frame for his desk pexar 11-Inch Photo Frame with 32GB Storage $159.99 $127.98 See on Amazon Sale There’s nothing more depressing to me than the idea of a corporate office sans any personality. This digital frame feels like a great gift for my beloved to pop on his desk. I can send new photos straight to it throughout the year to make him smile every time a new pic of our kid pops up unexpectedly. — Katie McPherson

16 The most epic personal cooler in recorded history WWE Championship Belt Fanny Pack Igloo $39.99 $44.99 see on igloo You know your husband would love this bad boy. He can be the People's Champ all night long with this Igloo cooler fanny pack in the shape of the World Heavyweight Champion belt. Not only is it ridiculous and fun, but it's also pretty efficient for not having to return to a cooler or drag one down the street to your neighbor's for game day or a Wrestlemania watch party. — Samantha Darby

17 Meta Quest 3S Meta Quest 3S Best Buy $299 see on best buy If you’re married to a gamer, he may already have a Meta Quest headset and wants to upgrade — or if you have a tween or teen son like we do, your kid might monopolize the one you bought for the family. The Meta Quest 3S is a great solution because it comes at a lower price point than the Quest 3 and is ideal for dads who are more casual mixed-reality fans. My husband really likes the workouts, watching live courtside NBA games with Xtadium, and, of course, gaming (pretty sure he has vocal fry from doing his Batdad voice after playing Batman: Arkham Shadow). — Julie Sprankles

18 The most comfortable shoes on the planet (stylish, too) Model 000 Atoms $101 $145 see on atoms I have two pairs of Atoms and frankly, I have never loved a pair of shoes more. I’ve been dealing with joint and heel pain, but these shoes are so comfortable and genuinely help keep the ouchies at bay. They’re the only shoes I put on when my heels aren’t happy with me, and they carried me through days of trekking around Disney World without a single issue. Plus, they’re washable and go with everything. The unisex style means they’re great for the hubs too, and they come in so many cool colors. — Katie McPherson

19 A new quarter-zip that can do it all Rain Defender® Loose Fit Heavyweight Quarter-Zip Hoodie Carhartt $64.99 see on carhartt My guy loves being outside, whether it's hunting or just going for a walk, and needed something a little less heavy for the mild Georgia winters. Carhartt is already a brand we know and trust, and this loose-fit heavyweight hoodie is perfect for when he needs a little extra layering, but doesn't want to feel overwhelmed. It's also great for the rain and even has a hidden security pocket inside the hand warmer. (Bonus points: the quarter-zip makes it feel less like a sloppy hoodie and I wouldn't even be mad if he wore this on date night.) The sizing is great too, with options from S to 4XL. — Samantha Darby

20 Actually tasty sweets for your health-obsessed husband Harken Sweets The Nutty One Candy Bar (Box of 12) Harken Sweets $39.99 See on Harken Sweets My husband and I have tried a lot of “healthy” candies and sweets. Let’s be real: most of them taste terrible. Harken Sweets is the outlier. These candy bars are good. At only 140 to 150 calories and made of 100% plant-based ingredients, Harken candy bars contain 0g of added sugar and as much fiber as five cups of kale. Stuff a couple bars in your partner’s stocking but don’t expect them to stick around the house for too long. They’re addictive. — Katie Garrity

So, what’ll you be wrapping up for your husband this year? Stick a big red bow on any of these items and he will surely feel special this Christmas.