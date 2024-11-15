Gone are the days when you hand your wife a bath set from Target and watch her eyes glaze over as she swears she loves it. Three months from now, it will still be rotting next to the tub. No, this year, you’re aiming for pure, unfiltered delight when she opens her presents. Yes, this year you’re going to get your wife something she actually wants and will use all the time, and we are going to help you find just the thing.

Maybe you have one or two things picked out for your wife’s Christmas gifts this year, but you need help figuring out what special items to put in her stocking, or that perfect big ticket item that’s going to make her remember why she picked you. Our editorial team is diverse in our hobbies, styles, interests, and lifestyles, so somewhere in this list, you’re sure to find just the thing that will make the love of your life gasp with joy when she unwraps it. And if she doesn’t, well, we take returns... as in, send us the goods, please. We want them, too.

—The Romper & Scary Mommy editorial team: Kate Auletta, Sarah Aswell, Katie Garrity, Katie McPherson, and Julie Sprankles

1 A truly delicious smelling perfume Angels Share Eau De Parfum KILIAN Paris $275 see on sephora This perfume is the most delicious gourmand fragrance I've ever smelled. It's got some cinnamon and vanilla to it, but it's not overly sweet or childish at all. I wore it to my birthday dinner and got so many compliments from friends, and when our waitress breezed by me to take a group photo, she asked who smelled so edible. The price point makes me hivey so I'd never buy it for myself, but my hope is that once my Sephora sample of it runs out, my husband will miss it enough to stick a bottle under the tree. — Katie McPherson, Associate Editor, Lifestyle & Entertainment

2 A gorgeous gold bangle Bezel Bangle D. Louise $95 see on d. louise If your partner is one of those people who refuses to take their jewelry off like, ever (but particularly for showering), they’ll love this jewelry company. Everything is 100% waterproof and, even better, they plant a tree with every order you place. Their pieces are on trend, but timeless and affordable. — Kate Auletta, Editor-in-Chief, Scary Mommy

3 A pillowcase to make her feel like she’s at a bougie hotel Silk Pillowcase Fluff Co. $79 $99 see on fluff co. I kept hearing about how great silk pillowcases were, so a while back, I bought a cheap one for my daughter (when we were at an absolute low point in terms of her refusing to brush her hair). Maybe I just built them up too much in my head, but I didn't love the way it felt. And then I tried one of these Fluff Co. silk pillowcases, which are so soft and silky, and suddenly I got it. Cliché, but it really does feel like I'm a princess or something. — BDG Editor

4 The perfect athleisure jacket Women's UA Unstoppable Jacket Under Armour $100 see on under armour I’ve been on the hunt for a jacket to wear to and from the gym as the weather cools down, something toasty enough to get me through the parking lot walk and warm-ups in the open warehouse where I box, and then shuck off once I get going. This Under Armour jacket is just... it’s too good. I love the slightly cropped cut, the color blocking, and the water resistant material. It’s available in sizes XS to 3X. — Katie McPherson

5 A daytime moisturizer that sparks joy Protect Daytime Moisturizer SPF 30 Burke Williams $70 see on burke williams This stuff smells like Jolly Ranchers. Every time I apply this moisturizer as my last skincare routine step in the AM, I am so happy because it smells so good. This also has SPF 30 because we're sun-conscious girlies. — Katie Garrity, Editor, News & Social

6 Some bomb-ass headphones Sonos Ace Headphones SONOS $449 see on sonos Every chore I do is paired with a podcast, and every workout is done to music. Good headphones are invaluable to me. These Sonos ones have incredible sound quality — I noticed some things in “Bitch Better Have My Money” I'd never heard during previous workouts — and their noise cancellation is A+. Also, as someone who gets headaches easily, it’s worth noting these headphones have been comfortable enough for me to wear for a full day of travel. — Katie McPherson

7 A beauty gift set that’s actually worth the space it occupies The Trio Lautir $150 $165 see on lautir I am so over getting a weird bath bomb for Christmas, but I am so into getting a really luxurious set of bath products that will make me feel really great. I love this trio of gifts from Lautir that includes a lovely skin balm, a body scrub, and a face mask. — Sarah Aswell, Deputy Editor, News & Social, Scary Mommy

8 A stationary lover’s dream subscription Parcel Gift Subscription Postmark'd Studio $29 see on postmark'd studio This is truly the gift that keeps on giving. These stationery sets are beyond cute, catered to your vibe, and are the perfect gift. I'm always running out of notecards and constantly heading to the store for a birthday or anniversary card. These parcels come every month and they are stuffed to the brim with the cutest cards, pencils, and other knick-knacks. — Katie Garrity

9 Quality sunglasses to document family trips Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer $316 see on ray-ban Full disclosure: I have never bought myself a nice pair of sunglasses of any kind. I typically just order cheap ones from Amazon that I won't be upset about losing or breaking. But I've always, always wanted a pair of Ray-Bans, and ever since a friend of mine posted videos from her recent trip to Greece that were taken with the Ray-Ban Meta glasses, I've been dreaming of these. Getting them as a gift was the best surprise since I normally wouldn't buy something like this for myself. And, honestly, they are so cool. They make me, a person who is most definitely not tech-y, feel like I'm from the future. — Julie Sprankles, Deputy Editor of Lifestyle & Entertainment at Scary Mommy

10 The world’s fanciest hoodie No. 1 Black Zip Hoodie Hinoki In Common $220 see on hinoki in common I have plenty of decade-old black hoodies. What I didn't know I wanted and needed was a fancy, nice hoodie. One that fits perfectly, is cut super well, has high-quality fabric, and every perfect detail. This pick from Hinoki In Common is pricey, but it is so nice and special, too. It's something I would never get for myself, but something that I absolutely loved being gifted. — Sarah Aswell

11 A sentimental locket she’ll treasure forever 14K Gold Filled Medium Silhouette Locket Vana Chupp $189 see on vana chupp It's impossible to get this made before Christmas which is why I have never asked for it. But I would love it if my husband ordered this silhouette locket for me anyway and I got a few weeks later. Silhouettes of my kids in locket form is something I would cherish for the rest of my life. — BDG Editor

12 A good weighted blanket, because they’re here to stay Baloo Weighted Blanket for Adults $188 See on Amazon I finally caved and got this weighted blanket everyone has been talking about, and now I'm utterly hooked. I love how calm it makes me feel. Curling up with it to watch a cozy movie is my favorite zen activity after a stressful day. I have the color Luna Blue, and it's gorgeous. — Julie Sprankles

13 High-end sculpting leggings Sculptive Pocket 7/8 Legging Tasc $95 see on tasc For a lot of women, you absolutely just can never go wrong getting them a nice luxury pair of leggings. I buy my leggings at Old Navy on clearance, because I try to be a responsible person, but BOY do I love getting a really nice pair for a gift. These sculpting leggings from Tasc come in great colors, are made from recycled materials, and have a pocket for my phone. Perfection. — Sarah Aswell

14 Or, comfy Lululemon dupes she can wear around the house OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging Aerie $32.97 $54.95 see on aerie Aerie has the softest, most comfortable leggings in the world, I swear. Come fall and winter, they are my work-from-home, school drop-off and pickup uniform. My husband has been sweet enough to gift me new pairs and styles over the years, and every time I’m delighted. These flare ones are my favorites of all. — Katie McPherson

15 The boots she’s always dreamed of AE Hutch Bootie American Eagle $44.96 $59.95 see on american eagle Long have I waited to order a pair of perfect lug sole black boots like these. I love wearing them with straight leg jeans or faux leather leggings, and they’re so, so comfortable. After owning a pair of similar boots that had more open ankles — unlike these close fit ankle openings — trust me when I say these are the iteration she wants. — Katie McPherson

16 A watch Nancy Meyers would envy Kimsey Watch March Hare $389 see on march hare I have zero desire to wear something like an Apple Watch. I don't need more ways to stay connected. An Italian leather band with gold hardware is my love language. Classic and simple. — BDG Editor

17 A bold weekender duffel Birdie Duffel Panache Apparel $82 see on panache apparel I love getting travel-related gifts, and this one is so pretty and functional. A duffle bag that doesn't look like it’s carrying sports equipment or a body! This bag is the perfect size for a weekend road trip, and just looking at it makes me happy. — Sarah Aswell

18 Festive chocolates, which will always be well-received Holiday Ballotin, 1/2-lb. Neuhaus $49 see on neuhaus When I commuted more, I used to have a favorite stop on my way into Grand Central — this tiny chocolate shop, Neuhaus, right at the entrance. They make these delicious little truffles, and I'd stop for exactly two to eat on the train en route home. Well, they have a website, and they do lovely little assortment boxes. Bonus points for giving her something she doesn't have to find a place to store. — BDG Editor

19 A daily driver leather tote Cecilia Tote Lazarus Artisan Goods $195 see on lazarus artisan goods This tote, handcrafted in Honduras out of 100% genuine leather, only feels better each time I use it. Every woman needs a good catch-all, Mary Poppins-style tote and this really has it all. With a hard base and internal pockets for organization plus a cute little outer strap to keep your bag securely closed, this bag is not the bottomless pit disaster you'd think, plus it smells oh-so-good. — Katie Garrity

20 A gorgeous new ring Azul Ring Beads By Tara $64 see on beads by tara I have a thing about dainty jewelry in that I cannot get enough of it. Sometimes, my engagement and wedding ring feel clunky (or too tight because, well, I'm not 25 anymore). However, I still like to wear something sparkly on my ring finger. This Azul Ring from Beads by Tara is lightweight, absolutely stunning, and affordable. It looks expensive but runs at such a reasonable price. — Katie Garrity

21 Little foot clouds, otherwise known as slippers Women's Sunday Slipper Bombas $80 see on bombas These Bombas Sunday Slippers feel so soft and fuzzy, a little bit like you've stuffed your feet inside of a teddy bear. (Too weird?) But here's what I really love: there's a little bit of back to them. They're still slippers and I can step right into them, but it doesn't feel like I'm gonna fling them off my feet, which prevents me from becoming overstimulated, which prevents me from becoming irritated at my family. Everybody wins! — BDG Editor

22 A high-end subscription box she’ll be delighted to see on the doorstep Gourmet Kitchen Essentials Gift Box ekubox $225 see on ekubox I feel like luxury gift boxes are a criminally underrated gift for moms. A high-end collection of things we love delivered in a beautiful box (great for reuse, because #moms)? God, yes. I was recently gifted the Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice EkuBox, and I literally ooh'ed and ahh'ed over it — from the Le Creuset stoneware mini pumpkin dish to the fact that the box came wrapped with a fresh sprig of lavender. They have lots of different box themes and options to choose from, so I know what I'll be gifting my mom friends this year. — Julie Sprankles

23 A matcha kit that’s educational & tasty Traditional Matcha Starter Set Jade Leaf $23.95 see on jade leaf I love gifts that give you a new activity to do or something to learn about. This matcha starter kit is super fun and inexpensive, but gives you the opportunity to not only have a new thing, but a new experience. Pair this kit with some really cute tea cups and you're good to go. — Sarah Aswell

24 Serotonin in knit scarf form Flower Block Skinny Knit Scarf Verloop $65 see on verloop I have a Verloop throw blanket that is so soft and well-made, and I use it constantly. Because it’s somehow the perfect weight — enough to make me warm, not too much to where I’m hot — I just know it’d be the perfect scarf material. This flower pattern would be such a pick-me-up to a neutral winter outfit. — Katie McPherson

25 An extra special ornament Dublin, Ireland Luggage Tag Ornament Joy To The World Collectibles $48 see on joy to the world collectibles There is something so much more special about a personalized gift, especially one remembering a fun place you've traveled. Joy to the World Ornaments, a woman-owned business, makes custom and personalized ornaments. They have a ton of different options, but the luggage tags are beyond cute. These ornaments are handcrafted, taking at least a week to make each ornament. My husband picked out an Ireland luggage tag ornament for me last year and it's one of my absolute favorites. — Katie Garrity

26 Your favorite foodie’s new favorite hair clip Mini Pickle Hair Claw Clip Jenny Lemons $12 see on jenny lemons Stocking stuffer idea alert: Jenny Lemons is known in girl world for their selection of food-inspired hair accessories. But if your wife received one of their clips from you, she’d probably be seriously impressed. Choose a fave bite of hers, from baguettes to pickles to pizza, and drop it in her stocking with care. Personally, I’m a fan of this giant hot dog one for Fourth of July. — Katie McPherson

28 A wee little book light The Original Mighty Bright Clip-On Rechargeable Book Light $32.99 See on Amazon This is my new favorite night light — I love that I can easily recharge it during the day and that it really easily clips onto my book. It’s perfect for your beloved bookworm who likes to read well into the night. — Sarah Aswell

29 This adorable bag charm Fruit Crochet Bag Charm Anthropologie $28 see on anthropologie Bag charms are such a fun way to add some personality to a basic bag (and therefore not feel like you have to buy a new one), and help me add color to an outfit when I find myself, as always, dressed in head to toe neutrals. These little knit cherries are so adorable and I love their punchy hues. — Katie McPherson

30 The gift of better sleep Silk Eye Mask Greenleaf $59.99 see on greenleaf I didn't think I needed sleeping masks until I got one, but it has changed my life, especially my travel. Having a nice, soft silk sleeping mask is such a good tiny luxury for a mom. — Sarah Aswell

31 A fancy little lip oil Tinted Lip Oil Typology. Paris $29.90 see on Typology. Paris OK, this would be an amazing stocking stuffer for your wife who loves beauty products. Typology’s lip oil formula is not sticky at all and so hydrating, and their newest Black Cherry color is my favorite. The little glass bottle just makes it feel extra special too. — Katie McPherson

Whatever you buy for your boo, just make sure it shows how much you thought about her and spent time finding something she’ll love. That’s a gift, too.