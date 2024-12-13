20 Perfect Christmas Gifts For Perimenopausal Moms

As a mom in the throes of perimenopause, I have been busy telling everyone in my family that I don't need any gifts. I'm fine; don't worry about me. I have everything I need. But here's the thing: That's definitely a lie. This year has been a struggle. I never know when my period is coming, and then I never know when it is leaving. I am hot and cold and angry and sad and joyful. And did I mention my skin keeps breaking out? I, like my perimenopausal sisters, really need a good gift this year more than I've ever needed one. So, if you have a perimenopausal mom in your life who continually tells you that she doesn't want anything, she's fine, don't worry about her, ignore her. Buy her something from this list instead. Then, back away slowly because, honestly, there's no predicting what her reaction to such a spontaneous and thoughtful display of affection might be.

Before we begin, I want to remind you that gifts are meant to feel like a luxury. For that reason, you won't find certain necessities here that a perimenopausal person might find purely practical (like leak-proof underwear, at-home hormone monitors, and all the products to help with thinning hair). These gift picks are just because you want to treat them to something lovely — not to remind them that their hormones are out of whack, their hair is getting thinner, and now they pee their pants sometimes.

1. A Luxe Weighted Blanket

Sleep is such a major issue for perimenopausal women, and weighted blankets can really help. A moderate weighted blanket like this hand-knitted beauty from Silk & Snow helps by reducing the stress hormone cortisol and, believe it or not, even cools those awful nighttime hot flashes. Plus, it looks genuinely beautiful and comes in calm colors like Ginger, Cream, and Nimbus Grey, which is no small thing.

2. A Portable Handheld Fan

Staying cool is basically a full-time job when you're in perimenopause. We need to be ready for a hot flash at all times, which means having a little portable fan like this JISULIFE model is a must. Amazon reviews credit it as being more powerful than most, and since it sells for an affordable $20, you can buy one for your home and car (it folds up to nothing, so it's easy to stash wherever). Other pros include being USB rechargeable, running for 14 to 21 hours, and even having a flashlight. What else could anyone need?

3. Ina Garten’s Famous Chocolate Cake

Sometimes, all a person needs is to sit down with a big piece of chocolate cake and simply be — especially if that person is in the throes of perimenopause (and, not to be too cliched here, but desperate for chocolate... and comfort). Sending your perimenopausal pal Ina Garten’s famous Beatty’s chocolate cake via Goldbelly is just about the most beautiful thing you can do for her. Get the one that feeds six to eight people and then ask no questions, please.

4. A Meaningful Beaded Bracelet

Beaded bracelets have become such a thing again (thank you, Taylor Swift), and this sweet little version from the Little Words Project is doing double duty. First, it’s lovely and delicate. Second, these bracelets come with inspirational messages like “Breathe” and “Believe.”

5. A Charcuterie Board For Stress-Free Snacking & Hosting

The only negative thing about a gorgeous charcuterie board is putting it together. Give your pal the gift of delectable bites like cheese and olives and the good crackers and figs, all figured out for her and delivered to her doorstep by Boarderie. She even gets to keep the acacia wood board after she’s gone through a slew of cheeses.

6. This Comforting Bath Soak Salt

A 20 to 30 minute soak in the tub with Saje’s Muscle Melt bath soak, infused with warming and calming essential oils like rosemary, sweet birch, and Roman chamomile, is the perfect gift for that stressed-out perimenopausal mom.

7. Amazon Kindle Loaded Up With Her Favorites

What a relief it is to curl up with a good book and escape your own stressors for a few hours! And if you're lucky enough to have an Amazon Kindle pre-loaded with your favorite books, you're truly golden. *Hint, hint* to my entire family.

8. A Cooling Cap That Relieves Headaches

One of the many, many side effects of perimenopause is the increase in headaches. Even some people who've never experienced migraines before this stage of life might suddenly become more prone to them due to the drop in estrogen levels. A migraine cap like this one from Copper Compression, which is a wrappable ice pack that compresses your head from front to back, is an ingenious tool to help combat those headaches.

9. Gift Certificate To A Rage Room

Picture Alliance/Getty Images

Give your perimenopausal pal the gift of taking a hammer to a wall. Or screaming her lungs out. Or smashing a bunch of furniture. Or, ideally, all three. Rage rooms are cropping up all over the country, offering visitors the chance to de-stress and vent their frustration in a controlled environment. Find one near you, buy your friend a gift certificate, and give her permission to unleash the beast.

10. Noise-Canceling Headphones

Don't take offense, but sometimes, a mom going through perimenopause does not want to talk to anyone. Or hear anyone. She might just need to decompress by listening to a podcast, some music, or an audiobook without the possibility of hearing anyone else's voice. That's where these noise-canceling headphones from Beats come in handy. She can slip them over her head and check out for a few minutes (or hours).

11. Cooling PJs

Trying to sleep through night sweats is genuinely the worst. This piped short set from Bare Necessities is more than just cute; reviewers credit these pajamas with helping them cool down and actually sleep all the way through the night.

12. A Body Butter & Sleep Mask Set

Aches and pains are one of the realities of perimenopause. Whether it's your back, your joints, your legs, or really anything, this pain-relief body butter from Asutra is highly rated for a reason. It's made with calming magnesium and is cooling on your skin, as is the included sleep mask set. Cool and pain-free? That's the true sweet spot of perimenopause.

13. The New Menopause book By Dr. Mary Claire Haver

We are fortunate to be living in a time when people actually discuss menopause openly, something that did not happen for many generations. We're also fortunate to have access to excellent books about this transformative time of our lives from medical professionals like Dr. Mary Claire Haver, who wrote The New Menopause: Navigating Your Path Through Hormonal Change with Purpose, Power, and Facts. As one of the thousands of positive reviews on Amazon noted, "Great read full of updated information. Would recommend to any woman in perimenopause and beyond!"

14. David’s Teas Relaxation Set

Advent calendars are such a treat, and this 12 days of wellness tea advent calendar from David’s Teas is no exception. You can choose from matcha or herbal teas, either of which will be a true comfort for your friend going through perimenopause. Tea sort of solves everything, especially when you get to open up a new one every day.

15. Smart (& Chic) Jewelry

The Oura Ring might be a bit of a splurge, but your friend going through perimenopause will appreciate it. The sleek little ring looks great, for one, but it also tracks important data about your health. From sleep to fitness to stress, the Oura ring will help her find a little balance at a time when everything feels very off-kilter.

16. A Fresh Flower Subscription Service

What wouldn’t you give for a monthly flower subscription? In the dark months of winter, when the world is grey and depressing, send your pal a monthly subscription of flowers so she has a beautiful distraction to put on her kitchen table.

17. The Uggs She’s Always Wanted

There's a reason Uggs never really go away: They keep a person's feet exactly the right temperature (always an issue during perimenopause) while being soft, comfortable, and effortless. You don't even have to wear socks with these Ugg classic mini boots. What a luxury!

18. An Overnight Hand Repair Treatment

The bad news is that perimenopause can really dry up a person's skin. Suddenly, elbows, feet, and hands call an elephant's tough hide to mind. The good news? You can lean into self-care by gifting your perimenopausal pal Soft Services' overnight hand repair. This cream "gloves hands in a soft, waxy layer of nourishing ingredients overnight, for those just-manicured results each morning," which sounds just about perfect.

19. A Candle That Smells Like the Most Divine Cup Of Coffee

Drinking too much coffee can wreak havoc on a woman going through perimenopause. The added caffeine affects much-needed sleep, plus it can make you pee more because it irritates your bladder. And yet... we want coffee. Give this delicious coffee-scented candle as a gift instead. Because really, isn’t it sort of about the smell anyway?

20. A Weekend Away To Sleep & Do Nothing

Do you know what a perimenopausal woman honestly wants? Like, more than anything? A weekend away at a luxurious hotel. A break somewhere she doesn't have to do anything more than sleep and get room service and watch Netflix in bed and go to the pool and get a facial. In other words, a completely decadent, indulgent weekend. My recommendation: Head to the Four Seasons in Montreal. It feels like Europe but closer. The beds are basically made of clouds. There is a fancy restaurant right in the hotel called Marcus where she can try the tasting menu at the bar and stumble back to her room, sated. The Guerlain Spa will make her all glowy with a facial. There's even a mall on-site, so she doesn't have to leave the building. It's the ultimate gift for a woman in perimenopause, and right now, you can book a two-night stay and get the third night for free.

She’s worth the cost. We all are.