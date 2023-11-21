Hanukkah

Hanukkah pajamas for babies, a Hanukkah zip up pajama
Little Sleepies

The Cutest Hanukkah Pajamas For Babies & Kids

Footies, nightgowns, button-downs, and more.

Whether you plan to bake a traditional treat, decorate dreidel-shaped cookies, or just want to snap some pics lighting the menorah as a family, it would all be a little cuter (and comfier) in PJs. There are so many adorable styles of Hanukkah pajamas for babies, toddlers, and kids of all ages available this year. In fact, most brands offer the same prints in sizes for every age (adults included) so that the entire family can match each other. Honestly, there are so many styles, you could get a new set of jammies for all eight nights if you wanted.

Hanukkah jammies tend to be blue and white, and include all the usual dreidel and menorah patterns you might expect. Many of this year’s options include special Hanukkah treats your kids likely love, from gelt to jelly donuts to smiling little latkes with arms and legs. The vast majority are gender neutral too.

Hanukkah pajamas for babies

From comfy and stretchy to picture perfect (with a collar and everything!), there’s a Hanukkah baby zip-up here for every occasion. The dancing latkes are especially cute, and some of these options also come in toddler and kid sizes for the ultimate kid matching situation.

Hanukkah Lights & Love Zippy Pajamas
Little Sleepies
Fleece Zipper One-Piece
Monica + Andy
Dreaming of Dreidels Hanukkah Pima Cotton Zip Up Pajamas
Smockingbird
Bellabu Bear Bamboo Convertible Footies for Baby
Amazon
Hanukkah Long Sleeve Pajama Set for Babies
Clover Baby
Rite Lite 8 Nights of Chanukah Pajamas
Amazon
Happy Hanukkah Cambridge Romper
Petite Plume
Matching Family One-Piece Baby Footed Pajamas
Monica + Andy
Hanukkah Zip Baby Onesie
Joy Street

Hanukkah pajamas for toddlers

And in the next sizes up, we have toddler Hanukkah jammies, which are equally as cute as the prints for babies but in separates instead of zip-up styles. There’s also a nightgown option for kids who prefer a little leg room.

Organic Cotton Holiday Matching Family Pajamas
Honest Baby Clothing
Holiday Print Long John Pajama Set
Hanna Andersson
Mickey Mouse and Friends Hanukkah Holiday Family Matching Sleep Set for Kids
Shop Disney
Rifle Paper Co. Hanukkah Organic Pajama Set
Pottery Barn Kids
Kids' Long Sleeve Pajamas in Hanukkah Print
Kyte Baby
Matching Unisex Printed Snug-Fit Pajama Set for Toddler & Baby
Old Navy
Hanukkah Candies Lounge Dress
Lovey & Grink
Toddler 2-Piece Hanukkah 100% Snug Fit Cotton Pajamas
Carter's

Hanukkah pajamas for big kids

For older kids, glow-in-the-dark pajamas are a fun surprise (there is one pair here). Some kids might prefer nightgowns over shirts and pants sets, and those are available in kid sizes too.

Matching Toddler, Little & Big Kids Hanukkah Pajamas Set
Macy's
Hanukkah Girls' Tess Lounge Dress
Joy Street
Kids' Hanukkah PJ Set
GAP
Goodnight, Hanukkah Kids' Pajamas
Smaller Things
Light the Menorah Matching Family Pajamas
Burt's Bees Baby
Wondershop Kids' Hanukkah Matching Family Pajama Set
Target
Unisex Kids Matching Family Glow Let It Glow Snug Fit Cotton Pajamas
The Children's Place
Holiday Print Long John Pajama Set
Hanna Andersson

Which prints caught your eye? Whichever you choose, your Hanukkah photos lighting a new candle each night are going to be so stinking cute this year.