Whether you plan to bake a traditional treat, decorate dreidel-shaped cookies, or just want to snap some pics lighting the menorah as a family, it would all be a little cuter (and comfier) in PJs. There are so many adorable styles of Hanukkah pajamas for babies, toddlers, and kids of all ages available this year. In fact, most brands offer the same prints in sizes for every age (adults included) so that the entire family can match each other. Honestly, there are so many styles, you could get a new set of jammies for all eight nights if you wanted.

Hanukkah jammies tend to be blue and white, and include all the usual dreidel and menorah patterns you might expect. Many of this year’s options include special Hanukkah treats your kids likely love, from gelt to jelly donuts to smiling little latkes with arms and legs. The vast majority are gender neutral too.

Hanukkah pajamas for babies

From comfy and stretchy to picture perfect (with a collar and everything!), there’s a Hanukkah baby zip-up here for every occasion. The dancing latkes are especially cute, and some of these options also come in toddler and kid sizes for the ultimate kid matching situation.

Hanukkah pajamas for toddlers

And in the next sizes up, we have toddler Hanukkah jammies, which are equally as cute as the prints for babies but in separates instead of zip-up styles. There’s also a nightgown option for kids who prefer a little leg room.

Hanukkah pajamas for big kids

For older kids, glow-in-the-dark pajamas are a fun surprise (there is one pair here). Some kids might prefer nightgowns over shirts and pants sets, and those are available in kid sizes too.

Which prints caught your eye? Whichever you choose, your Hanukkah photos lighting a new candle each night are going to be so stinking cute this year.